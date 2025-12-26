S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 26: Nvidia to Buy Groq, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat After Christmas

Investing

SoFi Stock Looks Like a Buy Following Stablecoin Launch

Quick Read

  • SoFi gained 95% in 2025 but has flatlined over the past four months.
  • SoFiUSD is backed 1:1 by cash held at the Federal Reserve.
  • SoFi targets commercial clients with white-label stablecoins for real-time settlements and reduced payment friction.
By Joey Frenette Published
SoFi Stock Looks Like a Buy Following Stablecoin Launch

Shares of fintech firm SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had a solid 2025, with around 95% worth of gains, beating both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 by a wide margin. Undoubtedly, much of the year’s gains have been heavily front-loaded. With shares flatlining over the past four months, investors might be wondering if the market darling is ready for a plunge as the tech trade looks to consider its next moves.

With SoFi reaching several impressive milestones this year, including several more quarters of sustained profitability, a record first quarter, and the launch of its very own stablecoin, SoFiUSD, questions linger as to whether the stock has enough drivers underneath the hood to follow up on an outstanding year with even more gains.

The big SoFiUSD stablecoin launch was a big deal. But is it worth buying SoFi shares post-launch?

Undoubtedly, the SoFiUSD stablecoin launch might continue to be a driver of business going into the new year as crypto investors seek greater credibility from their U.S. dollar-backed digital assets.

Whether the new stablecoin will be a draw for new customers in the new year remains a big question. There’s no question that SoFi’s stablecoin is a force to be reckoned with, thanks in part to its 1:1 backing by cash held at the Federal Reserve. When it comes to stablecoin, it really doesn’t get stabler than such backing by the Fed. T

hough investors were excited about the launch, I think there’s more room to the upside, especially if SoFiUSD becomes the prime taker of market share in the stablecoin scene. If nobody can offer 1:1 Fed backing, I think it’s difficult to go with any other stablecoin, given the potential for liquidity and credit risks. SoFi’s top boss, Anthony Noto, thinks that the blockchain is a “technology super cycle that will fundamentally change finance.”

There’s no question that financial technology will be a fast-moving field in 2026 that will pave the way for new products and platforms that aim to increase convenience and decrease fees. As the disruptive fintech innovators and neobanks lead the charge on blockchain and the like, it’s not hard to imagine the big banks following suit by doing the same.

SoFi isn’t just the first bank to issue a stablecoin; it might be the crypto infrastructure play to stick with for the long haul, as it looks to make other firsts. 

SoFi looks like an impressive crypto infrastructure play

As SoFi takes aim at commercial clients with its so-called “white-label” coins, I do think there’s potential for significant disruption in payments. Of course, there’s some novelty in transacting with stablecoins, but the real edge and opportunity for SoFi and other players in the space could lie in their role as an infrastructure provider, as adoption across the board looks to increase.

Whether we’re talking about real-time settlements (who has time for T+1 or T+2 in 2026?) or removing friction from other parts of payments, I do see SoFi as a rising star in the field if enterprises do look to embrace “white-label” coins. If there are significant savings to be had and friction can be taken out of the payment process, I do think adoption of such coins could rise in the next decade or so. 

In many ways, 2026 is going to be a big year for SoFi as it makes a bigger splash in the crypto waters. With its new crypto trading platform, it seems like there’s ample ground to gain as the fast-moving neobank looks to lead with tech at the top of mind.

