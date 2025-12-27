AI Price Forecasts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP in 2025—Which Models Hold Up?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Artificial intelligence is making waves with crypto predictions as the year wraps up. We ran a real-time accuracy test to see which AI gets the correct prediction of top crypto prices by December 31. We asked ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek to forecast year-end prices for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).

Currently, BTC is trading at approximately $88,000, ETH around $2,965, XRP at roughly $1.88, and Solana hovers around $122. With year-end approaching, the key question is: Which AI forecast will prove closest to the actual prices by New Year’s Day?

AI Predictions for December 31, 2025: Three Models, Narrow Ranges

Collagery / Shutterstock.com

ChatGPT (OpenAI): Most Bullish Across the Board

ChatGPT’s output is the most optimistic overall. It projects BTC at $92,000, ETH at $3,200, SOL at $195, and XRP at $2.02 by December 31. In generating these targets, ChatGPT’s model reportedly considered technical indicators—like momentum and moving averages—and positive year-end momentum factors like ETF inflows and potential holiday rallies.

For XRP specifically, ChatGPT forecasts $2.02, barely above current levels of $1.88. This implies a modest 7.4% gain over eight days. The model appears to be betting on continued stability with slight upside from XRP ETF flows and year-end positioning.

Claude (Anthropic): Most Conservative Outlook

Claude’s outlook is more conservative. It forecasts BTC at approximately $90,000, ETH at $3,100, SOL at $185, and XRP at $1.95 at year-end. Claude’s scenario tends to weigh downside risks more heavily—factors like profit-taking, thin holiday liquidity, and resistance at key levels.

For XRP, Claude’s $1.95 forecast represents a 3.7% gain from $1.88, essentially predicting range-bound trading through year-end. In Claude reports, downside case prices are emphasized, pointing to support levels near $1.40-$2.15 for XRP, reflecting a cautious stance that acknowledges significant downside risk if support breaks.

DeepSeek (Chinese AI): Balanced Middle Ground

DeepSeek is positioned in between. Its calls are BTC $88,000 (essentially flat from current levels), ETH $3,300, SOL $200, and XRP $2.10. DeepSeek’s model mix includes both bullish and bearish inputs, balancing technical analysis with news sentiment and market catalysts.

For XRP, DeepSeek’s $2.10 forecast is the most bullish of the three AIs, implying an 11.7% gain in eight days. This suggests the model sees potential for a year-end push above the $2.00 resistance level that has capped XRP throughout December.

Each AI thus yields similar ranges but with different tilts, and all project relatively narrow price swings through year-end. None of the models expects a dramatic crash or blow-off rally between now and December 31. Instead, their forecasts cluster fairly tightly—all three put XRP near $2 by year-end, BTC between $88K-$92K, and ETH between $3,100-$3,300.

Why These Predictions Differ: Built-In Biases and Analytical Emphasis

Deemerwha studio / Shutterstock.com

The divergence among the AIs stems from their built-in biases and analytical emphasis. ChatGPT’s output is generally the most bullish, effectively assuming a year-end crypto rally. This aligns with known characteristics of AI forecasts. A recent study found that ChatGPT’s financial predictions tend to be overly optimistic—the model has a positive bias in its training data.

ChatGPT’s model may be factoring in a “Santa Claus rally”—the historical tendency for assets to rise in late December as institutional investors rebalance portfolios—or expecting continued ETF inflows, pushing its targets higher. This optimistic tilt shows up across all four assets, with ChatGPT consistently predicting the highest prices.

By contrast, Claude’s outlook is the most conservative. Claude emphasizes potential headwinds like technical resistance, thin holiday liquidity, and regulatory uncertainties. In practice, Anthropic’s Claude AI tends to provide wide ranges and emphasizes downside scenarios, acknowledging that things can go wrong. This translates into lower year-end numbers—Claude is essentially saying “the market could stay flat or drift slightly lower.”

DeepSeek’s predictions fall in the middle—it neither assumes the strongest bull run nor the harshest bear outcome. In effect, DeepSeek seeks to balance bullish and bearish signals, yielding moderate forecasts that split the difference between ChatGPT’s optimism and Claude’s caution.

Despite these framing differences, all three AIs share a key assumption: low volatility through the next week. None is predicting prices outside narrow bands. This reflects a consensus view among them that nothing dramatic is about to happen.

Human Analyst Predictions: Far More Aggressive Targets

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

We also consider some leading human analysts’ forecasts. XRP analysts are all over the map, showing far more divergence than the tight AI clusters.

Ray Youssef, CEO of crypto platform NoOnes, is bullish. He expects XRP to reach approximately $2.60 by the end of December, given continued ETF demand. That’s a 38% premium to current prices—far more aggressive than any AI forecast.

Standard Chartered’s crypto team is wildly optimistic on XRP over the longer term. Geoffrey Kendrick famously predicted $8 by the end of 2026—a multi-year view, not exactly our December 31 test date, but it shows the bullish extreme of human forecasting.

Meanwhile, more mainstream equity analysts have even loftier year-over-year calls. For example, Citigroup’s recent note set Bitcoin’s 12-month forecast at $143,000, implying approximately 62% upside from the current $88,000 level. This kind of bold call is typical of human analysts who incorporate long-term narratives like institutional adoption, ETF momentum, and macroeconomic tailwinds.

In short, human forecasts vary widely. Crypto analysts often focus on bullish narratives—ETFs, adoption, regulatory clarity—and can generate double-digit upside targets. By comparison, the AIs’ range of predictions is much tighter and more clustered around current prices. This suggests that humans remain more willing to take risks on large gains or to incorporate less certain long-term events, whereas the AI models here are sticking closer to recent trends and momentum indicators.

What We’ll Learn on January 1, 2026: Real-Time Accuracy Test

The true test happens at the turn of the year. On January 1, 2026, we will compare each forecast to the actual prices and compute the percentage error. Who nailed it? Which AI’s assumptions held up? We’ll report which model was most accurate for each coin, and whether any AI outperformed the human consensus.

This “AI accuracy test” will also let us learn which factors were decisive. Was it technical momentum—which ChatGPT emphasized—or downside risk management—which Claude emphasized? Did DeepSeek’s middle ground pay off by avoiding extreme predictions?

We’ll publish a follow-up analysis on January 1, 2026, including the final prices, error tables, and a breakdown of why each model missed or hit the mark. Importantly, we want to answer: Can AI truly beat human analysts on a short-term crypto call?

If ChatGPT or its rivals outperform human guru forecasts—like Youssef’s $2.60 for XRP or Citi’s $143,000 for Bitcoin—it would signal a significant shift in financial forecasting, showing that algorithms can process information more effectively than human judgment. On the other hand, if all AI predictions show significant errors, that reinforces the idea that human judgment and context still matter when integrating breaking news or subtle market shifts.