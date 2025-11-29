S&P 500
6,846.40
+0.44%
Dow Jones
47,702.00
+0.55%
Nasdaq 100
25,426.20
+0.69%
Russell 2000
2,497.25
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,714.80
+0.13%
Nikkei 225
50,235.00
+0.35%

Investing

XRP Price Target December 2025: ChatGPT AI Predicts $2.02 vs Analysts’ $2.85

Quick Read

  • XRP trades near $2.00 with ChatGPT forecasting $2.02 by early December while crypto analysts target $2.85.
  • XRP remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages signaling continued downward pressure.
  • Ripple operates RippleNet with hundreds of financial institutions as institutional ETF interest builds for XRP.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Sam Daodu
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
XRP Price Target December 2025: ChatGPT AI Predicts $2.02 vs Analysts’ $2.85

© Have a nice day Photo / Shutterstock.com

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) faces conflicting December forecasts. OpenAI’s ChatGPT projects a conservative $2.02 target, citing weak momentum and broader market uncertainty. Crypto analysts target $2.85, driven by ETF inflows, expanding utility, and Ripple’s banking footprint.

XRP’s trading near $2.00 as November ends. The clash between AI caution and analyst optimism is shaping market sentiment heading into December.

ChatGPT AI $2.02 XRP Forecast Signals Caution

Double exposure image of coin stacks on technology financial graph background.Economy trends background for business ,financial meltdown ,Cryptocurrency digital economy.
CHOKCHAI POOMICHAIYA / Shutterstock.com

XRP made progress in 2025, but it’s not convincing the algorithms. OpenAI’s ChatGPT recently predicted around $2.02 by early December—barely higher than current levels, reflecting minimal near-term gains.

Bearish Technicals Keep XRP Grounded

ChatGPT’s model focused on bearish technicals and macro risks. XRP trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling the overall trend remains down as rallies keep hitting overhead resistance at those levels.

Bitcoin’s weakness also doesn’t help. With Bitcoin testing the $85,000 support as investors pull back from risk, altcoin momentum is limited. ChatGPT sees XRP held back by broader market pressure. Until Bitcoin finds a floor, smaller tokens like XRP will struggle to attract capital.

Limited Upside Despite Oversold Conditions

The AI model acknowledged potential short-term bounces. Technical indicators hint at oversold conditions that often precede 10-15% relief rallies. That could push XRP slightly above $2.00, but it’s not enough for sustained momentum. The model’s forecast reads cautious. It bets XRP will trade flat into December with perhaps a modest gain, but doesn’t break out.

Why Analysts Predict $2.85 XRP Price By December

Double exposure.Two stock traiders making analysis of digital market and investment in block chain crypto currency. Stock trade concept
SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com

Crypto analysts see something different. Most experts think XRP could stage a year-end rally that AI models are missing. Targets cluster around $2.70-$2.85 for December 2025—significantly above ChatGPT’s $2.02.

Institutional Interest Driving Demand

AI models are underweighting institutional interest. XRP briefly surged in November on DTCC listing news during the ETF rush. Analysts believe these XRP ETFs, will funnel new money into the asset, even at limited scale initially. Any uptick in ETF inflows or custody holdings in December could strengthen demand and push prices higher.

Ripple’s Expanding Banking Footprint

Ripple now connects hundreds of financial institutions on RippleNet. The network’s recent acquisitions are investments that embed XRP deeper into mainstream finance. Analysts argue XRP’s price hasn’t caught up to actual adoption yet—there’s a striking gap between network growth and token value which holds XRP back.

Technical Setup Points to Breakout Potential

Analysts see a promising technical setup for a potential breakout. After the steep pullback, XRP has been consolidating in a tighter range (what some view as a coiled spring). RSI has reset to neutral (around 47) after the sell-off, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. This means XRP isn’t stretched in either direction and buyers returning could push it higher without immediately hitting overbought conditions.

Key Resistance at $2.75

The resistance at $2.75 remains a key level to watch. If XRP manages to clear this level, market sentiment could flip decisively bullish. Above $2.75, the path toward $3.00 opens up. Breaking through invalidates the bearish setup ChatGPT identified and potentially triggers momentum buying as traders flip to long positions.

December Catalysts That Could Spark a Rally

Several wildcards could spark a rally and ignite buying. Ripple’s RLUSD rollout continues into new corridors, including a major Japan launch slated for Q1 2026. Favorable regulatory news in Europe could also help. A broader crypto rebound if inflation data prompts a gentler Fed shift would lift all boats. Analysts are betting XRP has absorbed the bad news already and is ready to climb into 2026.

AI Caution vs. Analyst Optimism: What December Holds

The 41% gap between ChatGPT’s $2.02 and analysts’ $2.85 tells the whole story about the current market uncertainty. On one side stands the cautious AI prediction, warning that downside risks linger. On the other, crypto experts point to improving fundamentals and historical patterns favoring a rebound.

ChatGPT sees flat trading with minimal upside, while analysts expect a year-end rally pushing XRP toward $3.00. The split reflects how finely balanced sentiment is heading into December.

XRP’s next move tests whether technical analysis or fundamental optimism wins. For now, traders are stuck between cautious algorithms and bullish forecasts. Will XRP follow the conservative AI script, or surprise to the upside as analysts anticipate? December will answer.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?
Sam Daodu | Nov 15, 2025

XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?

XRP‘s (CRYPTO: XRP) surge above $2.50 this week has crypto traders buzzing. Multiple spot ETF filings by major asset managers…
Where Will XRP Price Go In 2026?
Sam Daodu | Oct 28, 2025

Where Will XRP Price Go In 2026?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) continues to trade around the mid-$2 range after a momentous year that saw the coin surge to…
After Crypto Flash Crash, Is XRP A Buy?
Sam Daodu | Oct 29, 2025

After Crypto Flash Crash, Is XRP A Buy?

The October 10th crypto flash crash, which wiped out nearly $20 billion in leveraged positions, shocked investors across the crypto…
Three Warning Signs for XRP Investors Ahead of the Next Move
Sam Daodu | Nov 13, 2025

Three Warning Signs for XRP Investors Ahead of the Next Move

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) sits at a crossroads following a volatile year of gains and doubt. The token trades around $2.46…
XRP’s Big Moment Arrives by October 18 — Should You Buy Now?
Rich Duprey | Sep 2, 2025

XRP’s Big Moment Arrives by October 18 — Should You Buy Now?

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) — the backbone of the XRP Ledger. is built to revolutionize cross-border payments with lightning-fast transaction speeds and…
What Will Drive XRP’s Next Major Price Move?
Sam Daodu | Nov 8, 2025

What Will Drive XRP’s Next Major Price Move?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) took a beating during the recent crypto flash crash, falling more than 20% to around $2.25 as…
XRP’s Real-World Use Case Expands: Could That Drive Price to $5 in 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 13, 2025

XRP’s Real-World Use Case Expands: Could That Drive Price to $5 in 2026?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is heading into 2026 with a different story than most people expected. For a long time, it…
Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction
Sam Daodu | Nov 7, 2025

Top 5 Cryptos Analysts Are Watching After the Market Correction

The crypto market hemorrhaged nearly $1 trillion in 48 hours during November’s correction. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) dropped below $100,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH)…
XRP (XRP) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Sam Daodu | Mar 14, 2024

XRP (XRP) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

XRP’s (XRP) price movements have seen good and bad days since 2014. After being touted as the next big cryptocurrency…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 95,683,112
+$3.75
+10.19%
$40.56
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,286,459
+$0.97
+3.88%
$25.98
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,193,861
+$1.03
+3.70%
$28.85
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,232,097
+$5.59
+3.54%
$163.33
EQT
EQT Vol: 4,634,018
+$1.86
+3.15%
$60.86

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,732,117
-$28.87
2.61%
$1,075.47
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,491,692
-$1.70
2.10%
$79.28
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 126,327,360
-$3.26
1.81%
$177.00
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,908,837
-$3.01
1.47%
$201.95