XRP Price Target December 2025: ChatGPT AI Predicts $2.02 vs Analysts’ $2.85

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) faces conflicting December forecasts. OpenAI’s ChatGPT projects a conservative $2.02 target, citing weak momentum and broader market uncertainty. Crypto analysts target $2.85, driven by ETF inflows, expanding utility, and Ripple’s banking footprint.

XRP’s trading near $2.00 as November ends. The clash between AI caution and analyst optimism is shaping market sentiment heading into December.

ChatGPT AI $2.02 XRP Forecast Signals Caution

XRP made progress in 2025, but it’s not convincing the algorithms. OpenAI’s ChatGPT recently predicted around $2.02 by early December—barely higher than current levels, reflecting minimal near-term gains.

Bearish Technicals Keep XRP Grounded

ChatGPT’s model focused on bearish technicals and macro risks. XRP trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling the overall trend remains down as rallies keep hitting overhead resistance at those levels.

Bitcoin’s weakness also doesn’t help. With Bitcoin testing the $85,000 support as investors pull back from risk, altcoin momentum is limited. ChatGPT sees XRP held back by broader market pressure. Until Bitcoin finds a floor, smaller tokens like XRP will struggle to attract capital.

Limited Upside Despite Oversold Conditions

The AI model acknowledged potential short-term bounces. Technical indicators hint at oversold conditions that often precede 10-15% relief rallies. That could push XRP slightly above $2.00, but it’s not enough for sustained momentum. The model’s forecast reads cautious. It bets XRP will trade flat into December with perhaps a modest gain, but doesn’t break out.

Why Analysts Predict $2.85 XRP Price By December

Crypto analysts see something different. Most experts think XRP could stage a year-end rally that AI models are missing. Targets cluster around $2.70-$2.85 for December 2025—significantly above ChatGPT’s $2.02.

Institutional Interest Driving Demand

AI models are underweighting institutional interest. XRP briefly surged in November on DTCC listing news during the ETF rush. Analysts believe these XRP ETFs, will funnel new money into the asset, even at limited scale initially. Any uptick in ETF inflows or custody holdings in December could strengthen demand and push prices higher.

Ripple’s Expanding Banking Footprint

Ripple now connects hundreds of financial institutions on RippleNet. The network’s recent acquisitions are investments that embed XRP deeper into mainstream finance. Analysts argue XRP’s price hasn’t caught up to actual adoption yet—there’s a striking gap between network growth and token value which holds XRP back.

Technical Setup Points to Breakout Potential

Analysts see a promising technical setup for a potential breakout. After the steep pullback, XRP has been consolidating in a tighter range (what some view as a coiled spring). RSI has reset to neutral (around 47) after the sell-off, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. This means XRP isn’t stretched in either direction and buyers returning could push it higher without immediately hitting overbought conditions.

Key Resistance at $2.75

The resistance at $2.75 remains a key level to watch. If XRP manages to clear this level, market sentiment could flip decisively bullish. Above $2.75, the path toward $3.00 opens up. Breaking through invalidates the bearish setup ChatGPT identified and potentially triggers momentum buying as traders flip to long positions.

December Catalysts That Could Spark a Rally

Several wildcards could spark a rally and ignite buying. Ripple’s RLUSD rollout continues into new corridors, including a major Japan launch slated for Q1 2026. Favorable regulatory news in Europe could also help. A broader crypto rebound if inflation data prompts a gentler Fed shift would lift all boats. Analysts are betting XRP has absorbed the bad news already and is ready to climb into 2026.

AI Caution vs. Analyst Optimism: What December Holds

The 41% gap between ChatGPT’s $2.02 and analysts’ $2.85 tells the whole story about the current market uncertainty. On one side stands the cautious AI prediction, warning that downside risks linger. On the other, crypto experts point to improving fundamentals and historical patterns favoring a rebound.

ChatGPT sees flat trading with minimal upside, while analysts expect a year-end rally pushing XRP toward $3.00. The split reflects how finely balanced sentiment is heading into December.

XRP’s next move tests whether technical analysis or fundamental optimism wins. For now, traders are stuck between cautious algorithms and bullish forecasts. Will XRP follow the conservative AI script, or surprise to the upside as analysts anticipate? December will answer.