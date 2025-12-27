JPMorgan’s Top 3 Stocks to Crush the Market in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

JPMorgan has released its list of 47 top stock picks for 2026 that its analysts believe will crush the market in 2026. They have assigned each stock an overweight rating and given them a one-year price target for 2026. The selections cover a wide range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, financials, energy, and consumer discretionary, and calculated potential upside based on current share prices compared to these targets.

While most of the stocks are expected to post double-digit gains next year, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) stand out as JPMorgan’s picks with the highest implied returns, with expected gains of 50% or more. Let’s see whether the analysts are on target and if they deserve a place in your portfolio.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Bright Horizons provides employer-backed childcare and early education services. JPMorgan analyst Andrew C. Steinerman rates the stock overweight with a $160 per share price target for the end of 2026. With Bright Horizons currently trading at almost $100 a share today, the stock could gain some 60% next year.

The company sees growth from rising demand for childcare as workforce participation increases, particularly among working parents. Employer partnerships drive stable revenue, and the company benefits from pricing power in full-service centers and expansion in back-up care services.

However, current analyst consensus price targets hover lower, around $128, reflecting caution on near-term enrollment pressures and operational costs. Also, last month the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest level since 2021, though unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating the job market is at historically healthy levels.

JPMorgan’s higher target for Bright Horizons assumes sustained margin improvement and revenue growth acceleration, but the market has given conflicting signals on labor trends and the economy as a whole. That means investors should keep an eye on enrollment trends and labor costs, as these could impact whether the stock reaches the investment bank’s projected upside.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings is the second-best pick in JPMorgan’s universe. It markets functional energy drinks positioned as healthier alternatives. Analyst Andrea Teixeira assigns it an overweight rating and a $68 per share price target, implying better than 54% upside from its current $44 per share price.

JPMorgan highlights the brand’s strong positioning in the growing energy drink category, with distribution gains through partnerships with giants such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and the potential for international expansion. The company anticipates continued market share gains driven by consumer shifts toward low-sugar, functional beverages.

Recent distribution changes have created short-term volatility for Celsius, contributing to share price pressure, resulting in a 33% decline from recent highs. A consensus buy rating and price targets near $64 per share align closely with JPMorgan’s view, but incorporate risks from growing competition and inventory adjustments caused by the integration of the Alani Nu brand into Pepsi’s distribution network.

For growth-oriented investors comfortable with consumer sector cycles, the stock looks like a buy, though executing on international growth remains key to Celsius achieving JPMorgan’s target.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova focuses on power generation, wind, and electrification equipment following its spin-off from the old General Electric last year. Analyst Mark Strouse rates it overweight with a $1,000 price target for the end of 2026, or almost 49% above its current $672 per share level.

The bullish outlook stems from surging demand for gas turbines and grid solutions, fueled by data center expansion and electrification needs. JPMorgan points to GE Vernova’s strong order backlog in the Power segment and margin expansion in services as core drivers behind its target.

Wall Street’s outlook on the stock, though, varies widely. Although the consensus sits at $692 per share, putting GE close to being fairly valued, Evercore ISI recently assigned an industry high of $860 per share while others gave it a target of $840 per share in recent days. The range reflects a debate on its valuation during rapid share gains — the stock has more than doubled in 2025.

JPMorgan’s more aggressive target assumes it will enjoy continued order strength and will successfully execute on increasing capacity. However, it faces a number of risks, including supply chain constraints and policy shifts that affect renewable incentives.

The stock offers exposure to energy infrastructure themes and the AI data center buildout, but it will require tolerance for industrial cyclicality.