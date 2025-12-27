S&P 500
6,937.60
-0.03%
Dow Jones
48,760.00
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,676.60
0.00%
Russell 2000
2,539.94
-0.39%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,826.30
+0.55%

Investing

JPMorgan’s Top 3 Stocks to Crush the Market in 2026

Quick Read

  • Celsius Holdings (CELH) received a $68 target from JPMorgan reflecting 54% potential upside. The stock has declined 33% from recent highs due to distribution transitions.
  • GE Vernova (GEV) earned a $1,000 price target suggesting 49% gains. Strong demand for gas turbines and grid solutions stems from data center expansion needs.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
JPMorgan’s Top 3 Stocks to Crush the Market in 2026

© tete_escape / Shutterstock.com

JPMorgan has released its list of 47 top stock picks for 2026 that its analysts believe will crush the market in 2026. They have assigned each stock an overweight rating and given them a one-year price target for 2026. The selections cover a wide range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, financials, energy, and consumer discretionary, and calculated potential upside based on current share prices compared to these targets. 

While most of the stocks are expected to post double-digit gains next year, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) stand out as JPMorgan’s picks with the highest implied returns, with expected gains of 50% or more. Let’s see whether the analysts are on target and if they deserve a place in your portfolio.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Bright Horizons provides employer-backed childcare and early education services. JPMorgan analyst Andrew C. Steinerman rates the stock overweight with a $160 per share price target for the end of 2026. With Bright Horizons currently trading at almost $100 a share today, the stock could gain some 60% next year.

The company sees growth from rising demand for childcare as workforce participation increases, particularly among working parents. Employer partnerships drive stable revenue, and the company benefits from pricing power in full-service centers and expansion in back-up care services.

However, current analyst consensus price targets hover lower, around $128, reflecting caution on near-term enrollment pressures and operational costs. Also, last month the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest level since 2021, though unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating the job market is at historically healthy levels.

JPMorgan’s higher target for Bright Horizons assumes sustained margin improvement and revenue growth acceleration, but the market has given conflicting signals on labor trends and the economy as a whole. That means investors should keep an eye on enrollment trends and labor costs, as these could impact whether the stock reaches the investment bank’s projected upside.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Celsius Holdings is the second-best pick in JPMorgan’s universe. It markets functional energy drinks positioned as healthier alternatives. Analyst Andrea Teixeira assigns it an overweight rating and a $68 per share price target, implying better than 54% upside from its current $44 per share price.

JPMorgan highlights the brand’s strong positioning in the growing energy drink category, with distribution gains through partnerships with giants such as PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and the potential for international expansion. The company anticipates continued market share gains driven by consumer shifts toward low-sugar, functional beverages.

Recent distribution changes have created short-term volatility for Celsius, contributing to share price pressure, resulting in a 33% decline from recent highs. A consensus buy rating and price targets near $64 per share align closely with JPMorgan’s view, but incorporate risks from growing competition and inventory adjustments caused by the integration of the Alani Nu brand into Pepsi’s distribution network. 

For growth-oriented investors comfortable with consumer sector cycles, the stock looks like a buy, though executing on international growth remains key to Celsius achieving JPMorgan’s target.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova focuses on power generation, wind, and electrification equipment following its spin-off from the old General Electric last year. Analyst Mark Strouse rates it overweight with a $1,000 price target for the end of 2026, or almost 49% above its current $672 per share level.

The bullish outlook stems from surging demand for gas turbines and grid solutions, fueled by data center expansion and electrification needs. JPMorgan points to GE Vernova’s strong order backlog in the Power segment and margin expansion in services as core drivers behind its target.

Wall Street’s outlook on the stock, though, varies widely. Although the consensus sits at $692 per share, putting GE close to being fairly valued, Evercore ISI recently assigned an industry high of $860 per share while others gave it a target of $840 per share in recent days.  The range reflects a debate on its valuation during rapid share gains — the stock has more than doubled in 2025. 

JPMorgan’s more aggressive target assumes it will enjoy continued order strength and will successfully execute on increasing capacity. However, it faces a number of risks, including supply chain constraints and policy shifts that affect renewable incentives. 

The stock offers exposure to energy infrastructure themes and the AI data center buildout, but it will require tolerance for industrial cyclicality.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
David Beren |

How Long Your Money Actually Lasts in Retirement With $1.8 Million
Ditch the 4% Rule For This Retirement Withdrawal
John Seetoo |

Ditch the 4% Rule For This Retirement Withdrawal

Continue Reading

The 1 Utility Stock You Should Be Buying for the AI Boom
Rich Duprey |

The 1 Utility Stock You Should Be Buying for the AI Boom

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector continues to explode, driving massive investments in computing power and data infrastructure. Companies are racing…
Home Depot vs. Lowe’s: Only 1 of These Home Improvement Stocks Is a Buy for 2026
Rich Duprey |

Home Depot vs. Lowe’s: Only 1 of These Home Improvement Stocks Is a Buy for 2026

The home improvement sector has endured a tough 2025, as elevated interest rates and a sluggish housing market suppressed consumer…
Is GEV The Best Utility Stock to Buy This December?
Rich Duprey |

Is GEV The Best Utility Stock to Buy This December?

Make no mistake, the market loves GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV), the utility business spun out earlier this year from the remnants…
JPMorgan’s September Analyst Focus List Dividend Picks Are Passive Income Kings
Lee Jackson |

JPMorgan’s September Analyst Focus List Dividend Picks Are Passive Income Kings

All of the major Wall Street firms we cover here at 24/7 Wall St. have a list of the top…
Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA
Ian Cooper |

Wall Street is Pounding the Table Over HON, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BKNG, and TSLA

Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are all set to post earnings this week. Plus, the Federal Reserve is expected…
3 Top Energy Stocks Set to Surge from Big Tech’s AI Spending Spree
Rich Duprey |

3 Top Energy Stocks Set to Surge from Big Tech’s AI Spending Spree

Powering the Future of AI Big Tech’s relentless pursuit of artificial intelligence (AI) has unleashed a capital expenditure (capex) boom,…
Goldman Sachs Maintains Bright Horizons Family Solutions Buy Recommendation
247patrick |

Goldman Sachs Maintains Bright Horizons Family Solutions Buy Recommendation

Goldman Sachs has maintained coverage of Bright Horizons Family Solutions with a Buy recommendation.
If This Stock Goes Up by $8.60, You Can Double Your Money
Will Ashworth |

If This Stock Goes Up by $8.60, You Can Double Your Money

If you’ve traded options for a reasonable amount of time, you’re likely aware there are many ways to generate income…
1 Stock-Split Stock That Can Soar 80%, According to a Wall Street Analyst
John Seetoo |

1 Stock-Split Stock That Can Soar 80%, According to a Wall Street Analyst

24/7 Wall Street Insights Sports drink brand Celsius has impressively gained 5,000% over the past 5 years.  Celsius stock has…

Top Gaining Stocks

Target
TGT Vol: 10,644,134
+$3.02
+3.13%
$99.55
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 15,144,018
+$1.12
+2.16%
$53.04
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,780,866
+$2.14
+2.12%
$103.09
Elevance Health
ELV Vol: 624,818
+$6.58
+1.92%
$349.88
Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 920,782
+$4.49
+1.78%
$256.09

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 6,322,758
-$1.55
4.73%
$31.20
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 986,461
-$8.45
2.87%
$285.67
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 292,680
-$8.46
2.86%
$287.54
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 26,261,278
-$5.46
2.81%
$188.71
Altria
MO Vol: 8,966,103
-$1.38
2.34%
$57.60