Macy's Ranks Lowest in Survey of Black Employees

“Black at Work: A First Look at Glassdoor Ratings by Race/Ethnicity” has been released by the job-research service. Among its first findings:

[A]pparel retailer Macy’s had the lowest overall ratings by Black or African American employees among the 28 companies we examined, at 2.7 out of 5. In our sample of Macy’s ratings, Black or African American employees reported overall job satisfaction of about 16 percent less than the comparison group.

The research was conducted by Amanda Stansell, a Glassdoor data scientist, and Andrew Chamberlain, Ph.D., the firm’s chief economist.

The overall conclusion of the study is that Black Americans are less satisfied with their jobs than employees are overall. On its scale of 1 to 5, across the companies measured, the average Black job satisfaction figure was 3.3, against 3.5 for all employees, although the figure varied from company to company.

To summarize, across all companies in the study:

We analyzed 28 employers, comparing those who self-identified as Black or African American to those who self-identified as non-Black and found that job satisfaction for Black or African American employees is lower at 11 of the 28 companies.

Among the companies that did very well relative to the comparison group were IBM (which had the best score), Bank of America, Kroger, AT&T, Allied Universal and CVS Health. At the bottom of the list, along with Macy’s, were Comcast and Nordstrom. The spread of the businesses these companies are in shows that the satisfaction ratings, both high and low, were not from one industry or sector.

Employer Name Overall Company Rating for Black or African American Employees Overall Company Rating for Comparison Group Ratio of Black or African American Ratings to Comparison Group Number of Ratings from Black or African American Employees Average Overall Company Rating on Glassdoor Allied Universal 3.4 3.1 1.10 15 3.1 Amazon 3.2 3.3 0.96 69 3.9 Apple 4.2 3.9 1.08 16 4.3 AT&T 3.3 3.0 1.11 44 3.5 Bank of America 4.0 3.5 1.12 21 3.9 Best Buy 3.6 3.7 0.96 19 3.9 Capital One 3.9 4.1 0.94 17 4.1 Citigroup 3.4 3.4 0.99 18 3.9 Comcast 3.2 3.6 0.89 23 3.7 CVS Health 2.8 2.6 1.11 25 3.0 Deloitte 3.7 3.8 0.98 15 3.9 IBM 3.7 3.1 1.22 15 3.9 JPMorgan 3.8 3.8 1.01 17 4.0 Kroger 3.6 3.2 1.11 21 3.2 Lowe’s 3.6 3.5 1.03 25 3.4 Macy’s 2.7 3.2 0.84 29 3.4 McDonald’s 3.3 3.3 0.99 34 3.5 Nordstrom 3.2 3.6 0.88 15 3.7 Starbucks 3.9 3.8 1.02 21 3.8 State Farm 3.4 3.3 1.04 16 3.6 Target 3.8 3.6 1.05 33 3.6 Home Depot 3.7 3.7 0.98 26 3.7 UPS 3.4 3.5 0.98 28 3.6 U.S. Postal Service 3.1 3.0 1.02 18 2.9 Verizon 3.5 3.4 1.03 30 3.9 Walgreens 3.0 3.0 1.00 25 3.2 Walmart 3.2 3.2 1.02 67 3.3 Wells Fargo 3.3 3.2 1.02 22 3.7

Source: Glassdoor Economic Research (Glassdoor.com/research)

