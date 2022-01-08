These Jobs Are Most Likely To Damage Your Eyes

A number of the jobs Americans have involve some level of risk for injury or illness. This has become an even larger matter with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thousands of hospital workers have come down with the disease. Based on some studies, the Omicron variant spreads so easily that restaurant workers and airline employees have heightened risk. And, even before COVID-19 reached America in very early 2020, some careers were unusually dangerous.

The federal government tracks dangerous jobs and reports them in its Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Census of Fatal Occupational survey. This measures “danger” based on fatal injuries by “100,000 full-time equivalent workers.” Among the jobs with the highest risk are construction workers, pilots, and people who work in the fishing and hunting industries.

A measure of job risk beyond fatal risk is careers where there is a risk of injuring one specific part of the body. FeelGoodContacts has just released a study titled “Eye Damaging Careers: The careers putting our eyes most at risk.”

The research relies on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data about non-fatal injuries. The general conclusion of the study is that:

Speciality trade contractors are the most at-risk industry, with job roles such as masonry contractors and glass and glazing contractors. As these jobs often involve working with building materials, accidents involving these materials can be incredibly dangerous for workers.

The conclusions get broken down into categories which include industry, total injuries, and eye injuries. Each industry received a rank based on total eye injuries

The industry with the worst grade is “specialty trade contractors”. Injuries in this industry for the measured period of 2019 were 1,840 against total injuries of 52,620. This is followed by “food services and drinking places” with eye injuries that total 1,270 compared to 62,620. This is followed by “motor vehicle and parts dealers” at 1,010 out of total injuries of 20,240. No other industry had more than 1,000 eye injuries.

