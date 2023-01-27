Nevada Is State With the Highest Unemployment

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT — DECEMBER 2022 report. The national jobless rate for the country was 3.5%, which is near a 50-year low. The news by state was good overall. Unemployment rates dropped in 35 states, compared with a year ago. Several states had jobless rates well above the U.S. figure. Nevada topped the list with a jobless rate of 5.2%, the only state with a rate above 5%. (Click here for the cities that will add the most jobs by 2060.)



The civilian labor force in Nevada was 1,555,186. Of these, 80,407 were unemployed.



The 20 largest employers in Nevada are a mix between government and nonprofits on the one hand and gaming companies on the other. The fourth through the tenth employers are casinos, led by Wynn Resorts. Each employs between 6,000 and 8,500 people. Gambling companies have employment trouble when the number of tourists who travel to Nevada drops.



These states had unemployment rates (seasonally adjusted) significantly different from that of the United States (3.5) in December 2022.

Alabama (2.8)

Alaska (4.3)

California (4.1)

Delaware (4.4)

District of Columbia (4.7)

Florida (2.5)

Idaho (2.9)

Illinois (4.7)

Kansas (2.9)

Michigan (4.3)

Minnesota (2.5)

Missouri (2.8)

Montana (2.8)

Nebraska (2.6)

Nevada (5.2)

New Hampshire (2.7)

New York (4.3)

North Dakota (2.3)

Ohio (4.2)

Oregon (4.5)

South Dakota (2.3)

Texas (3.9)

Utah (2.2)

Vermont (2.6)

Virginia (3.0)

Washington (4.2)