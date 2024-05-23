Cities With the Most Experienced Workers yalax / iStock via Getty Images

Having experience — at any job — is valuable and often compensated accordingly, especially if the occupation is highly skilled. Who wouldn’t prefer a surgeon with a few years of experience versus someone who may have yet to hold a scalpel. Similarly, as consumers, we prefer a financial advisor who has been through markets ups and downs and a plumber or electrician who’s seen and encountered different problems before.

Employers, too, may prefer more experienced professionals, especially for more skilled jobs and for those above entry-level. Whether it is because experienced workers flock there or because employers that require experience flock there, some cities have workers with considerably more experience than others.

To determine the 40 cities with the most experienced workers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on employment by occupation from the Occupational Requirements Survey and Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics programs of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Cities were ranked based on the average number of hours of experience workers had prior to starting their current jobs.

In all but five cities on the list, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is higher than the national average of 35.6%. Similarly, in 30 of the 40 cities, the average annual wage is higher than the national average of $65,470, with the San Jose metro area boasting an average wage of $113,730, the highest of any city on the list. The metro synonymous with Silicon Valley also has the most experienced workers, at an average of nearly 1,100 days prior to their current job. Workers have an average experience of 862 days in Manchester, New Hampshire, the lowest on the list but considerably greater than the opposite list we recently did. There, workers have 720 days of experience or less under their belt. (These are the Cities With the Least Experienced Workers.)

For employers, experienced workers are an asset, and they often aim to keep such professionals by providing higher wages and better benefits. People who have considerable experience in their field but are unable to find a job with a salary commensurate with their level of experience may want to consider looking at one of the cities listed here.

40. Manchester, NH

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 862 days

862 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.7%

40.7% Avg. annual salary: $66,490

$66,490 Highly concentrated occupations: Extruding and drawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic; cooks, short order; postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

39. Madison, WI

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 863 days

863 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%

50.5% Avg. annual salary: $66,020

$66,020 Highly concentrated occupations: Animal scientists; microbiologists; farm and home management educators

38. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 865 days

865 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.6%

37.6% Avg. annual salary: $73,400

$73,400 Highly concentrated occupations: Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes; special effects artists and animators; sound engineering technicians

37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 865 days

865 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 34.5%

34.5% Avg. annual salary: $64,360

$64,360 Highly concentrated occupations: Model makers, metal and plastic; engine and other machine assemblers; mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

36. Carson City, NV

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 867 days

867 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 24.0%

24.0% Avg. annual salary: $62,060

$62,060 Highly concentrated occupations: Forest and conservation technicians; community health workers; environmental scientists and specialists, including health

35. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 868 days

868 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.7%

40.7% Avg. annual salary: $64,440

$64,440 Highly concentrated occupations: Extruding and forming machine setters, operators, and tenders, synthetic and glass fibers; textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders; textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

34. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 869 days

869 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.8%

41.8% Avg. annual salary: $66,910

$66,910 Highly concentrated occupations: Media and communication equipment workers; miscellaneous construction and related workers; athletes and sports competitors

33. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 869 days

869 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.1%

41.1% Avg. annual salary: $62,790

$62,790 Highly concentrated occupations: Agricultural technicians; actuaries; soil and plant scientists

32. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 870 days

870 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 52.8%

52.8% Avg. annual salary: $66,850

$66,850 Highly concentrated occupations: Community and social service specialists; film and video editors; extruding, forming, pressing, and compacting machine setters, operators, and tenders

31. Lansing-East Lansing, MI

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 874 days

874 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 33.7%

33.7% Avg. annual salary: $61,760

$61,760 Highly concentrated occupations: Farm and home management educators; statistical assistants; soil and plant scientists

30. Jefferson City, MO

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 875 days

875 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 31.3%

31.3% Avg. annual salary: $52,740

$52,740 Highly concentrated occupations: Statisticians; conservation scientists; legislators

29. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 877 days

877 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.1%

36.1% Avg. annual salary: $61,860

$61,860 Highly concentrated occupations: Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians; aerospace engineers; electronics engineers, except computer

28. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 878 days

878 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.0%

36.0% Avg. annual salary: $63,510

$63,510 Highly concentrated occupations: Petroleum engineers; petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers; derrick operators, oil and gas

27. Tallahassee, FL

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 882 days

882 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.2%

40.2% Avg. annual salary: $52,680

$52,680 Highly concentrated occupations: Psychiatric aides; office and administrative support workers; judicial law clerks

26. Portsmouth, NH-ME

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 882 days

882 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: N/A

N/A Avg. annual salary: $68,480

$68,480 Highly concentrated occupations: Engineering technologists and technicians, except drafters; electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment; cooks, short order

25. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 884 days

884 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%

43.9% Avg. annual salary: $82,050

$82,050 Highly concentrated occupations: Fashion designers; transit and railroad police; word processors and typists

24. Provo-Orem, UT

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 895 days

895 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.7%

43.7% Avg. annual salary: $60,080

$60,080 Highly concentrated occupations: Plasterers and stucco masons; umpires, referees, and other sports officials; credit counselors

23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 896 days

896 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 39.4%

39.4% Avg. annual salary: $65,860

$65,860 Highly concentrated occupations: Semiconductor processing technicians; aircraft cargo handling supervisors; plant and system operators

22. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 897 days

897 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.0%

43.0% Avg. annual salary: $76,010

$76,010 Highly concentrated occupations: Entertainment attendants and related workers; marriage and family therapists; biological scientists

21. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 899 days

899 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.7%

41.7% Avg. annual salary: $72,350

$72,350 Highly concentrated occupations: Semiconductor processing technicians; personal care and service workers; computer hardware engineers

20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 900 days

900 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 45.1%

45.1% Avg. annual salary: $70,290

$70,290 Highly concentrated occupations: Gambling service workers; prepress technicians and workers; industrial engineering technologists and technicians

19. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 903 days

903 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 41.6%

41.6% Avg. annual salary: $73,130

$73,130 Highly concentrated occupations: Actuaries; lathe and turning machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic; teaching assistants, postsecondary

18. Olympia-Tumwater, WA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 907 days

907 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 36.7%

36.7% Avg. annual salary: $68,880

$68,880 Highly concentrated occupations: Epidemiologists; health education specialists; zoologists and wildlife biologists

17. Raleigh, NC

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 914 days

914 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.8%

50.8% Avg. annual salary: $66,230

$66,230 Highly concentrated occupations: Farm and home management educators; life scientists; surveying and mapping technicians

16. Salt Lake City, UT

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 916 days

916 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 37.9%

37.9% Avg. annual salary: $65,880

$65,880 Highly concentrated occupations: Mathematicians; historians; bioengineers and biomedical engineers

15. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 919 days

919 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.5%

50.5% Avg. annual salary: $82,180

$82,180 Highly concentrated occupations: Archivists; landscape architects; manicurists and pedicurists

14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 922 days

922 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 49.4%

49.4% Avg. annual salary: $75,910

$75,910 Highly concentrated occupations: Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers; cartographers and photogrammetrists; information and record clerks

13. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 929 days

929 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 44.4%

44.4% Avg. annual salary: $72,470

$72,470 Highly concentrated occupations: Healthcare practitioners and technical workers; physical scientists; food science technicians

12. Midland, TX

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 931 days

931 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 30.0%

30.0% Avg. annual salary: $67,370

$67,370 Highly concentrated occupations: Service unit operators, oil and gas; derrick operators, oil and gas; wellhead pumpers

11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 941 days

941 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.9%

46.9% Avg. annual salary: $86,520

$86,520 Highly concentrated occupations: Avionics technicians; aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers; tapers

10. Huntsville, AL

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 943 days

943 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 43.9%

43.9% Avg. annual salary: $67,120

$67,120 Highly concentrated occupations: Aerospace engineers; engineers; atmospheric and space scientists

9. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 962 days

962 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 51.4%

51.4% Avg. annual salary: $84,490

$84,490 Highly concentrated occupations: Biochemists and biophysicists; bioengineers and biomedical engineers; communications equipment operators

8. Trenton, NJ

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 968 days

968 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 46.4%

46.4% Avg. annual salary: $77,980

$77,980 Highly concentrated occupations: Natural sciences managers; biochemists and biophysicists; environmental scientists and specialists, including health

7. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 968 days

968 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 52.1%

52.1% Avg. annual salary: $69,150

$69,150 Highly concentrated occupations: Geographers; tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents; fine artists, including painters, sculptors, and illustrators

6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 969 days

969 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 50.6%

50.6% Avg. annual salary: $75,590

$75,590 Highly concentrated occupations: Life scientists; statisticians; biological scientists

5. Boulder, CO

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 999 days

999 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 63.2%

63.2% Avg. annual salary: $87,220

$87,220 Highly concentrated occupations: Astronomers; physicists; aerospace engineers

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 1,001 days

1,001 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 53.6%

53.6% Avg. annual salary: $97,460

$97,460 Highly concentrated occupations: Taxi drivers; biological scientists; biochemists and biophysicists

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 1,033 days

1,033 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 54.5%

54.5% Avg. annual salary: $88,370

$88,370 Highly concentrated occupations: Political scientists; economists; astronomers

2. California-Lexington Park, MD

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 1,082 days

1,082 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 40.6%

40.6% Avg. annual salary: $84,650

$84,650 Highly concentrated occupations: Aerospace engineers; computer and information research scientists; electronics engineers, except computer

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Avg. prior work experience, all workers: 1,099 days

1,099 days Adults with a bachelor’s degree: 55.8%

55.8% Avg. annual salary: $113,730

$113,730 Highly concentrated occupations: Computer hardware engineers; semiconductor processing technicians; computer and information research scientists

