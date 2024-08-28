America's Fastest Growing Jobs image / iStock via Getty Images

Due to free-market forces, government policy, and technological advancements, the American labor market is constantly evolving

In the next 10 years, the U.S. job market is expected to look much different than it does today.

The United States has had the world’s largest economy for well over half a century. But while American productivity has been unmatched for decades, many of the industries and jobs that drive the U.S. economy are anything but static.

Technological advances, shifting government policy, demographic changes, and other market forces, inevitably foster a constantly evolving American labor market. In the last decade alone, certain occupations across multiple industries — including broadcasting, resource extraction, and manufacturing — have cumulatively shed millions of workers, even as the overall economy added more than 14 million jobs. (Here is a look at America’s fastest dying industries.)

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s fastest growing occupations. We reviewed projected employment change for over 800 jobs over the decade between 2022 and 2032. For each of the 22 occupations on this list, employment is expected to climb by at least 20% in the next 10 years — over six times the 3% projected growth across all occupations.

Cumulatively, the occupations on this list are projected to add another 2.2 million jobs over the next decade, and an average of nearly 1.4 million job openings every year. According to the World Bank, the services sector accounts for over three-quarters of economic activity in the United States. In keeping with this trend, many of the fastest growing occupations — including nurse practitioners, restaurant cooks, and personal care workers — are service providing, rather than goods producing.

Several of the occupations on this list are in the healthcare industry, and employment growth in these fields is expected to be driven by an aging population. Older adults are more likely to require regular medical services than their younger counterparts, and according to a study from the Urban Institute, the number of Americans age 65 and older is expected to hit 80 million by 2040, up from 54 million in 2020.

For several other occupations on this list, job growth is expected to be driven by consumer trends. For example, Americans have been spending more on their pets than ever before in recent years. As of 2022, American households spent an average of $741 on pets, up from $460 in 2013. As pet ownership rates and related spending rises, demand for pet treatment and healthcare will as well — and two occupations on this list are in the veterinary field.

Several other rapidly growing occupations are directly related to government clean energy initiatives. As the U.S. transitions away from fossil fuels in favor of clean, renewable energy, demand for wind turbine technicians and solar photovoltaic installers is expected to grow by 44.9% and 22.3%, respectively, over the next decade. (Here is a look at the states where CO2 pollution is skyrocketing.)

Why It Matters

The United States is home to the largest and most diverse economy in the world — and the free-market dynamism that has helped make the U.S. a global center of gravity is also fueling continuous economic transformation. Whether due to free-market forces, government policy, or technological advancements, certain occupations are expected to grow many times faster than average over the next 10 years.

22. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +20.3% (+40,800 jobs)

+20.3% (+40,800 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 17,500

17,500 Total employment: 200,800 in 2022; 241,600 in 2032 (projected)

200,800 in 2022; 241,600 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $101,800

$101,800 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

21. Restaurant cooks

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +20.4% (+277,600 jobs)

+20.4% (+277,600 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 252,400

252,400 Total employment: 1,361,200 in 2022; 1,638,900 in 2032 (projected)

1,361,200 in 2022; 1,638,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $35,780

$35,780 Typical entry-level education requirement: No formal educational credential

20. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +20.5% (+25,200 jobs)

+20.5% (+25,200 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 14,800

14,800 Total employment: 122,900 in 2022; 148,100 in 2032 (projected)

122,900 in 2022; 148,100 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $43,740

$43,740 Typical entry-level education requirement: Associate’s degree

19. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +20.5% (+23,500 jobs)

+20.5% (+23,500 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 26,800

26,800 Total employment: 114,800 in 2022; 138,300 in 2032 (projected)

114,800 in 2022; 138,300 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $36,440

$36,440 Typical entry-level education requirement: High school diploma or equivalent

18. Personal care and service workers, all other

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +20.5% (+17,900 jobs)

+20.5% (+17,900 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 18,900

18,900 Total employment: 87,000 in 2022; 104,900 in 2032 (projected)

87,000 in 2022; 104,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $36,980

$36,980 Typical entry-level education requirement: High school diploma or equivalent

17. Taxi drivers

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +20.6% (+36,400 jobs)

+20.6% (+36,400 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 22,800

22,800 Total employment: 177,300 in 2022; 213,700 in 2032 (projected)

177,300 in 2022; 213,700 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $34,680

$34,680 Typical entry-level education requirement: No formal educational credential

16. Home health and personal care aides

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +21.7% (+804,600 jobs)

+21.7% (+804,600 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 684,600

684,600 Total employment: 3,715,500 in 2022; 4,520,100 in 2032 (projected)

3,715,500 in 2022; 4,520,100 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $33,530

$33,530 Typical entry-level education requirement: High school diploma or equivalent

15. Solar photovoltaic installers

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +22.3% (+6,600 jobs)

+22.3% (+6,600 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 3,500

3,500 Total employment: 29,400 in 2022; 35,900 in 2032 (projected)

29,400 in 2022; 35,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $48,800

$48,800 Typical entry-level education requirement: High school diploma or equivalent

14. Operations research analysts

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +22.5% (+24,700 jobs)

+22.5% (+24,700 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 9,800

9,800 Total employment: 109,900 in 2022; 134,700 in 2032 (projected)

109,900 in 2022; 134,700 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $83,640

$83,640 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

13. Computer and information research scientists

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +22.7% (+8,300 jobs)

+22.7% (+8,300 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 3,400

3,400 Total employment: 36,500 in 2022; 44,800 in 2032 (projected)

36,500 in 2022; 44,800 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $145,080

$145,080 Typical entry-level education requirement: Master’s degree

12. Actuaries

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +23.2% (+7,000 jobs)

+23.2% (+7,000 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 2,300

2,300 Total employment: 30,000 in 2022; 36,900 in 2032 (projected)

30,000 in 2022; 36,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $120,000

$120,000 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

11. Occupational therapy assistants

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +24.0% (+10,800 jobs)

+24.0% (+10,800 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 8,000

8,000 Total employment: 45,100 in 2022; 56,000 in 2032 (projected)

45,100 in 2022; 56,000 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $67,010

$67,010 Typical entry-level education requirement: Associate’s degree

10. Software developers

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +25.7% (+410,400 jobs)

+25.7% (+410,400 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 136,300

136,300 Total employment: 1,594,500 in 2022; 2,004,900 in 2032 (projected)

1,594,500 in 2022; 2,004,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $132,270

$132,270 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

9. Physical therapist assistants

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +26.1% (+26,300 jobs)

+26.1% (+26,300 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 18,100

18,100 Total employment: 100,700 in 2022; 126,900 in 2032 (projected)

100,700 in 2022; 126,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $64,080

$64,080 Typical entry-level education requirement: Associate’s degree

8. Physician assistants

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +26.5% (+39,300 jobs)

+26.5% (+39,300 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 12,200

12,200 Total employment: 148,000 in 2022; 187,300 in 2032 (projected)

148,000 in 2022; 187,300 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $130,020

$130,020 Typical entry-level education requirement: Master’s degree

7. Epidemiologists

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +26.7% (+2,700 jobs)

+26.7% (+2,700 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 800

800 Total employment: 10,000 in 2022; 12,700 in 2032 (projected)

10,000 in 2022; 12,700 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $81,390

$81,390 Typical entry-level education requirement: Master’s degree

6. Medical and health services managers

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +28.4% (+144,700 jobs)

+28.4% (+144,700 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 54,700

54,700 Total employment: 509,500 in 2022; 654,200 in 2032 (projected)

509,500 in 2022; 654,200 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $110,680

$110,680 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

5. Information security analysts

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +31.5% (+53,200 jobs)

+31.5% (+53,200 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 16,800

16,800 Total employment: 168,900 in 2022; 222,200 in 2032 (projected)

168,900 in 2022; 222,200 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $120,360

$120,360 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

4. Statisticians

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +31.6% (+10,500 jobs)

+31.6% (+10,500 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 3,300

3,300 Total employment: 33,300 in 2022; 43,900 in 2032 (projected)

33,300 in 2022; 43,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $104,110

$104,110 Typical entry-level education requirement: Master’s degree

3. Data scientists

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +35.2% (+59,400 jobs)

+35.2% (+59,400 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 17,700

17,700 Total employment: 168,900 in 2022; 228,200 in 2032 (projected)

168,900 in 2022; 228,200 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $108,020

$108,020 Typical entry-level education requirement: Bachelor’s degree

2. Nurse practitioners

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +44.5% (+118,600 jobs)

+44.5% (+118,600 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 26,300

26,300 Total employment: 266,300 in 2022; 384,900 in 2032 (projected)

266,300 in 2022; 384,900 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $126,260

$126,260 Typical entry-level education requirement: Master’s degree

1. Wind turbine service technicians

Projected employment change; 2022-2032: +44.9% (+5,000 jobs)

+44.9% (+5,000 jobs) Avg. annual job openings; 2022-2032: 1,800

1,800 Total employment: 11,200 in 2022; 16,200 in 2032 (projected)

11,200 in 2022; 16,200 in 2032 (projected) Median annual wage in 2023: $61,770

$61,770 Typical entry-level education requirement: Postsecondary nondegree award