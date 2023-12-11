Jobs With the Most Overeducated Workers

Historically, a college degree has been seen as a ticket to socioeconomic upward mobility in the United States – and for good reason. According to estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more per year than the typical worker with no more than a high school diploma.
These numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as recent college graduates are facing an increasingly difficult job market. The unemployment rate among bachelor’s degree holders between the ages of 22 and 27 has been greater than or equal to the overall jobless rate in 53 of the last 60 months. This represents a meaningful departure from the longer term trend, as unemployment for recent graduates matched or exceeded overall unemployment in only five of the 345 months between January 1990 and September 2018, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
As the job market for new graduates has worsened, levels of student debt have skyrocketed, climbing by nearly $1 trillion between 2009 and 2022. With record-high borrowing and uncertain career prospects, more Americans are rethinking college. Currently, the average student loan balance is estimated to be more than $40,000. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, college enrollment is down nearly 10% since 2010. (Here is a look at the 25 lowest paying college majors.)
In this environment, many college graduates who are saddled with student loan payments have been forced to take jobs that they could have gotten without a four-year post-secondary education.
Using 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the jobs with the most overqualified workforce. We reviewed data for all occupations that typically require just a high school diploma or have no formal educational requirement for entry, and ranked the 50 jobs where the highest share of workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Supplemental data on median annual earnings and total employment in 2022 are from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program.
Among the jobs on this list, the share of workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher ranges from about 40% to nearly 70%. While a handful of these jobs pay relatively well, most of them pay far less than the median annual wage of $74,464 among all full-time workers with a four-year degree – in many cases, by tens of thousands of dollars. (Here is a look at the worst jobs in America.)
50. Procurement Clerks
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.6%
- Median annual wage: $45,240
- Total employment: 63,340
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
49. Transit and Railroad Police
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median annual wage: $69,150
- Total employment: 3,370
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
48. Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median annual wage: $65,790
- Total employment: 655,890
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
47. Travel Agents
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.0%
- Median annual wage: $46,400
- Total employment: 53,180
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
46. Office and Administrative Support Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.5%
- Median annual wage: $38,660
- Total employment: 174,590
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
45. First-Line Supervisors of Non-Retail Sales Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.1%
- Median annual wage: $82,850
- Total employment: 237,520
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
44. Executive Secretaries and Executive Administrative Assistants
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.7%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.0%
- Median annual wage: $65,980
- Total employment: 475,240
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
43. Property, Real Estate, and Community Association Managers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.5%
- Median annual wage: $60,670
- Total employment: 261,120
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
42. Airfield Operations Specialists
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 7.3%
- Median annual wage: $49,600
- Total employment: 14,760
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
41. Parking Enforcement Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.3%
- Median annual wage: $41,570
- Total employment: 8,150
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
40. Lodging Managers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.8%
- Median annual wage: $61,910
- Total employment: 39,870
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
39. Media and Communication Equipment Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.3%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 6.9%
- Median annual wage: $69,490
- Total employment: 14,300
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
38. Sales and Related Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.8%
- Median annual wage: $44,120
- Total employment: 119,490
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
37. Entertainers and Performers, Sports and Related Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.9%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.0%
- Median annual wage: N/A
- Total employment: 11,640
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
36. First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.1%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.8%
- Median annual wage: $96,290
- Total employment: 131,860
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
35. Communications Equipment Operators
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 4.1%
- Median annual wage: $46,180
- Total employment: 1,240
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
34. Gambling Managers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.2%
- Median annual wage: $80,710
- Total employment: 4,800
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
33. Gambling Cage Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.7%
- Median annual wage: $31,720
- Total employment: 11,730
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
32. Financial Clerks
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.7%
- Median annual wage: $47,130
- Total employment: 41,850
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
31. Insurance Sales Agents
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.6%
- Median annual wage: $57,860
- Total employment: 445,540
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
30. Protective Service Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.7%
- Median annual wage: $36,460
- Total employment: 93,840
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
29. Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.7%
- Median annual wage: $27,270
- Total employment: 107,930
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
28. Library Assistants, Clerical
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.8%
- Median annual wage: $31,150
- Total employment: 77,660
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
27. Tour and Travel Guides
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.7%
- Median annual wage: $34,440
- Total employment: 41,180
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
26. Wholesale and Manufacturing Sales Representatives
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.9%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.1%
- Median annual wage: $63,230
- Total employment: 1,273,400
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
25. Umpires, Referees, and Other Sports Officials
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 18.9%
- Median annual wage: $36,010
- Total employment: 12,720
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
24. Eligibility Interviewers, Government Programs
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.4%
- Median annual wage: $49,230
- Total employment: 149,760
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
23. Claims Adjusters, Examiners, and Investigators
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.5%
- Median annual wage: $72,230
- Total employment: 285,270
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
22. Occupational Health and Safety Technicians
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 15.5%
- Median annual wage: $57,970
- Total employment: 23,670
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
21. Photographers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.5%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.7%
- Median annual wage: $40,170
- Total employment: 47,380
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
20. Social and Human Service Assistants
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 16.3%
- Median annual wage: $38,520
- Total employment: 399,560
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
19. Real Estate Sales Agents
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 12.8%
- Median annual wage: $49,980
- Total employment: 193,010
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
18. Real Estate Brokers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 12.8%
- Median annual wage: $62,190
- Total employment: 52,310
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
17. Tax Preparers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median annual wage: $48,250
- Total employment: 82,370
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
16. Sales Representatives of Services
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.4%
- Median annual wage: $62,400
- Total employment: 1,075,750
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
15. Postmasters and Mail Superintendents
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 21.3%
- Median annual wage: $82,760
- Total employment: 13,460
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
14. Personal Service Managers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 21.3%
- Median annual wage: $56,090
- Total employment: 8,840
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
13. Artists and Related Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.9%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.5%
- Median annual wage: $69,760
- Total employment: 7,510
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
12. Craft Artists
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.9%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.5%
- Median annual wage: $38,150
- Total employment: 4,760
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
11. Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.3%
- Median annual wage: $36,280
- Total employment: 5,380
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
10. Musicians and Singers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 25.2%
- Median annual wage: N/A
- Total employment: 31,750
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
9. Private Detectives and Investigators
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 16.6%
- Median annual wage: $52,120
- Total employment: 32,050
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
8. Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 15.4%
- Median annual wage: $45,380
- Total employment: 250,540
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
7. Detectives and Criminal Investigators
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 18.1%
- Median annual wage: $86,280
- Total employment: 107,400
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
6. Athletes and Sports Competitors
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.7%
- Median annual wage: $94,270
- Total employment: 11,930
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
5. Community Health Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.0%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 26.4%
- Median annual wage: $46,190
- Total employment: 61,300
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
4. Self-Enrichment Teachers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 25.7%
- Median annual wage: $44,110
- Total employment: 248,150
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
3. Advertising Sales Agents
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.3%
- Median annual wage: $58,450
- Total employment: 106,560
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
2. Farm Labor Contractors
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.2%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 19.8%
- Median annual wage: $49,330
- Total employment: 550
- Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
1. Media and Communication Workers
- Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.4%
- Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 23.0%
- Median annual wage: $65,000
- Total employment: 23,780
- Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
