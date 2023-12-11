Jobs With the Most Overeducated Workers elicus / Flickr

Historically, a college degree has been seen as a ticket to socioeconomic upward mobility in the United States – and for good reason. According to estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more per year than the typical worker with no more than a high school diploma.

These numbers do not tell the whole story, however, as recent college graduates are facing an increasingly difficult job market. The unemployment rate among bachelor’s degree holders between the ages of 22 and 27 has been greater than or equal to the overall jobless rate in 53 of the last 60 months. This represents a meaningful departure from the longer term trend, as unemployment for recent graduates matched or exceeded overall unemployment in only five of the 345 months between January 1990 and September 2018, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

As the job market for new graduates has worsened, levels of student debt have skyrocketed, climbing by nearly $1 trillion between 2009 and 2022. With record-high borrowing and uncertain career prospects, more Americans are rethinking college. Currently, the average student loan balance is estimated to be more than $40,000. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, college enrollment is down nearly 10% since 2010. (Here is a look at the 25 lowest paying college majors.)

In this environment, many college graduates who are saddled with student loan payments have been forced to take jobs that they could have gotten without a four-year post-secondary education.

Using 2022 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the jobs with the most overqualified workforce. We reviewed data for all occupations that typically require just a high school diploma or have no formal educational requirement for entry, and ranked the 50 jobs where the highest share of workers have a bachelor’s degree or higher. Supplemental data on median annual earnings and total employment in 2022 are from the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program.

Among the jobs on this list, the share of workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher ranges from about 40% to nearly 70%. While a handful of these jobs pay relatively well, most of them pay far less than the median annual wage of $74,464 among all full-time workers with a four-year degree – in many cases, by tens of thousands of dollars. (Here is a look at the worst jobs in America.)

Here are the jobs with the most overeducated workers.

50. Procurement Clerks

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.2%

40.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.6%

9.6% Median annual wage: $45,240

$45,240 Total employment: 63,340

63,340 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

49. Transit and Railroad Police

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%

40.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median annual wage: $69,150

$69,150 Total employment: 3,370

3,370 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

48. Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%

40.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median annual wage: $65,790

$65,790 Total employment: 655,890

655,890 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

47. Travel Agents

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.5%

40.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.0%

9.0% Median annual wage: $46,400

$46,400 Total employment: 53,180

53,180 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

46. Office and Administrative Support Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.0%

41.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.5%

11.5% Median annual wage: $38,660

$38,660 Total employment: 174,590

174,590 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

45. First-Line Supervisors of Non-Retail Sales Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1%

41.1% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.1%

10.1% Median annual wage: $82,850

$82,850 Total employment: 237,520

237,520 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

44. Executive Secretaries and Executive Administrative Assistants

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.7%

42.7% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.0%

8.0% Median annual wage: $65,980

$65,980 Total employment: 475,240

475,240 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

43. Property, Real Estate, and Community Association Managers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.6%

43.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.5%

11.5% Median annual wage: $60,670

$60,670 Total employment: 261,120

261,120 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

42. Airfield Operations Specialists

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9%

43.9% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 7.3%

7.3% Median annual wage: $49,600

$49,600 Total employment: 14,760

14,760 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

41. Parking Enforcement Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%

44.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.3%

10.3% Median annual wage: $41,570

$41,570 Total employment: 8,150

8,150 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

40. Lodging Managers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0%

45.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.8%

9.8% Median annual wage: $61,910

$61,910 Total employment: 39,870

39,870 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

39. Media and Communication Equipment Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.3%

45.3% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 6.9%

6.9% Median annual wage: $69,490

$69,490 Total employment: 14,300

14,300 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

38. Sales and Related Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6%

45.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.8%

9.8% Median annual wage: $44,120

$44,120 Total employment: 119,490

119,490 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

37. Entertainers and Performers, Sports and Related Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.9%

45.9% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.0%

9.0% Median annual wage: N/A

N/A Total employment: 11,640

11,640 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

36. First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.1%

46.1% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.8%

14.8% Median annual wage: $96,290

$96,290 Total employment: 131,860

131,860 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

35. Communications Equipment Operators

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.2%

46.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 4.1%

4.1% Median annual wage: $46,180

$46,180 Total employment: 1,240

1,240 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

34. Gambling Managers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.2%

13.2% Median annual wage: $80,710

$80,710 Total employment: 4,800

4,800 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

33. Gambling Cage Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.7%

13.7% Median annual wage: $31,720

$31,720 Total employment: 11,730

11,730 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

32. Financial Clerks

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.7%

13.7% Median annual wage: $47,130

$47,130 Total employment: 41,850

41,850 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

31. Insurance Sales Agents

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4%

47.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.6%

8.6% Median annual wage: $57,860

$57,860 Total employment: 445,540

445,540 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

30. Protective Service Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5%

48.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.7%

10.7% Median annual wage: $36,460

$36,460 Total employment: 93,840

93,840 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

29. Lifeguards, Ski Patrol, and Other Recreational Protective Service Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5%

48.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.7%

10.7% Median annual wage: $27,270

$27,270 Total employment: 107,930

107,930 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

28. Library Assistants, Clerical

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5%

48.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 13.8%

13.8% Median annual wage: $31,150

$31,150 Total employment: 77,660

77,660 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

27. Tour and Travel Guides

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.6%

48.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.7%

11.7% Median annual wage: $34,440

$34,440 Total employment: 41,180

41,180 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

26. Wholesale and Manufacturing Sales Representatives

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.9%

48.9% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.1%

8.1% Median annual wage: $63,230

$63,230 Total employment: 1,273,400

1,273,400 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

25. Umpires, Referees, and Other Sports Officials

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 18.9%

18.9% Median annual wage: $36,010

$36,010 Total employment: 12,720

12,720 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

24. Eligibility Interviewers, Government Programs

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6%

49.6% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Median annual wage: $49,230

$49,230 Total employment: 149,760

149,760 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

23. Claims Adjusters, Examiners, and Investigators

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.5%

9.5% Median annual wage: $72,230

$72,230 Total employment: 285,270

285,270 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

22. Occupational Health and Safety Technicians

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.0%

51.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 15.5%

15.5% Median annual wage: $57,970

$57,970 Total employment: 23,670

23,670 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

21. Photographers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.5%

51.5% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 8.7%

8.7% Median annual wage: $40,170

$40,170 Total employment: 47,380

47,380 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

20. Social and Human Service Assistants

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.0%

52.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Median annual wage: $38,520

$38,520 Total employment: 399,560

399,560 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

19. Real Estate Sales Agents

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.4%

52.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 12.8%

12.8% Median annual wage: $49,980

$49,980 Total employment: 193,010

193,010 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

18. Real Estate Brokers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.4%

52.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 12.8%

12.8% Median annual wage: $62,190

$62,190 Total employment: 52,310

52,310 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

17. Tax Preparers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.4%

54.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median annual wage: $48,250

$48,250 Total employment: 82,370

82,370 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

16. Sales Representatives of Services

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7%

54.7% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 10.4%

10.4% Median annual wage: $62,400

$62,400 Total employment: 1,075,750

1,075,750 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

15. Postmasters and Mail Superintendents

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.4%

56.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 21.3%

21.3% Median annual wage: $82,760

$82,760 Total employment: 13,460

13,460 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

14. Personal Service Managers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.4%

56.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 21.3%

21.3% Median annual wage: $56,090

$56,090 Total employment: 8,840

8,840 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

13. Artists and Related Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.9%

56.9% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.5%

14.5% Median annual wage: $69,760

$69,760 Total employment: 7,510

7,510 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

12. Craft Artists

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.9%

56.9% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.5%

14.5% Median annual wage: $38,150

$38,150 Total employment: 4,760

4,760 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

11. Photographic Process Workers and Processing Machine Operators

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1%

57.1% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 14.3%

14.3% Median annual wage: $36,280

$36,280 Total employment: 5,380

5,380 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

10. Musicians and Singers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.2%

57.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 25.2%

25.2% Median annual wage: N/A

N/A Total employment: 31,750

31,750 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

9. Private Detectives and Investigators

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.0%

59.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 16.6%

16.6% Median annual wage: $52,120

$52,120 Total employment: 32,050

32,050 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

8. Exercise Trainers and Group Fitness Instructors

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7%

59.7% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 15.4%

15.4% Median annual wage: $45,380

$45,380 Total employment: 250,540

250,540 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

7. Detectives and Criminal Investigators

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.0%

61.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 18.1%

18.1% Median annual wage: $86,280

$86,280 Total employment: 107,400

107,400 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

6. Athletes and Sports Competitors

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.2%

61.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.7%

9.7% Median annual wage: $94,270

$94,270 Total employment: 11,930

11,930 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

5. Community Health Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.0%

62.0% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 26.4%

26.4% Median annual wage: $46,190

$46,190 Total employment: 61,300

61,300 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

4. Self-Enrichment Teachers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.2%

62.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 25.7%

25.7% Median annual wage: $44,110

$44,110 Total employment: 248,150

248,150 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

3. Advertising Sales Agents

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.4%

62.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 9.3%

9.3% Median annual wage: $58,450

$58,450 Total employment: 106,560

106,560 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

2. Farm Labor Contractors

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.2%

65.2% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 19.8%

19.8% Median annual wage: $49,330

$49,330 Total employment: 550

550 Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential

1. Media and Communication Workers

Adult workers with bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.4%

69.4% Adult workers with master’s degree or higher: 23.0%

23.0% Median annual wage: $65,000

$65,000 Total employment: 23,780

23,780 Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

