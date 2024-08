This State Pays Taxi Drivers More Than Any Other, and It's Still Close to Minimum Wage New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Driving a taxi is a job with a lot of competition these days from private services like Lyft and Uber. If it’s your profession and you’re not exactly satisfied with your current situation, check out what you could make in a different state. Using salary data from ZipRecruiter, we’ve ranked them for you from the lowest to highest average annual salary. And if you own a taxi company, use this as a checkpoint to see if you’re offering a competitive salary to attract the best drivers in the profession.

Some of the most urbanized states have the best-paid taxi drivers, but this needs to be balanced against the high cost of living there.

Rural states are all across the spectrum in what they pay their taxi drivers.

50. Florida

Annual: $23,168

$23,168 Monthly: $1,930

$1,930 Weekly: $445

$445 Hourly: $11.14

49. Arkansas

Annual: $23,433

$23,433 Monthly: $1,952

$1,952 Weekly: $450

$450 Hourly: $11.27

48. West Virginia

Annual: $24,297

$24,297 Monthly: $2,024

$2,024 Weekly: $467

$467 Hourly: $11.68

47. Michigan

Annual: $24,656

$24,656 Monthly: $2,054

$2,054 Weekly: $474

$474 Hourly: $11.85

46. Kentucky

Annual: $24,665

$24,665 Monthly: $2,055

$2,055 Weekly: $474

$474 Hourly: $11.86

45. Louisiana

Annual: $25,385

$25,385 Monthly: $2,115

$2,115 Weekly: $488

$488 Hourly: $12.20

44. North Carolina

Annual: $25,678

$25,678 Monthly: $2,139

$2,139 Weekly: $493

$493 Hourly: $12.35

43. Kansas

Annual: $25,817

$25,817 Monthly: $2,151

$2,151 Weekly: $496

$496 Hourly: $12.41

42. Texas

Annual: $25,965

$25,965 Monthly: $2,163

$2,163 Weekly: $449

$449 Hourly: $12.48

41. Oklahoma

Annual: $25,999

$25,999 Monthly: $2,166

$2,166 Weekly: $499

$499 Hourly: $12.50

40. Georgia

Annual: $26,179

$26,179 Monthly: $2,181

$2,181 Weekly: $503

$503 Hourly: $12.59

39. South Carolina

Annual: $26,219

$26,219 Monthly: $2,184

$2,184 Weekly: $504

$504 Hourly: $12.61

38. Missouri

Annual: $26,487

$26,487 Monthly: $2,207

$2,207 Weekly: $509

$509 Hourly: $12.73

37. Nebraska

Annual: $26,846

$26,846 Monthly: $2,237

$2,237 Weekly: $516

$516 Hourly: $12.91

36. Utah

Annual: $26,967

$26,967 Monthly: $2,247

$2,247 Weekly: $518

$518 Hourly: $12.97

35. Tennessee

Annual: $27,036

$27,036 Monthly: $2,253

$2,253 Weekly: $519

$519 Hourly: $13.00

34. Maryland

Annual: $27,358

$27,358 Monthly: $2,279

$2,279 Weekly: $526

$526 Hourly: $13.15

33. Mississippi

Annual: $27,424

$27,424 Monthly: $2,285

$2,285 Weekly: $527

$527 Hourly: $13.18

32. Illinois

Annual: $27,461

$27,461 Monthly: $2,288

$2,288 Weekly: $528

$528 Hourly: $13.20

31. Iowa

Annual: $27,670

$27,670 Monthly: $2,305

$2,305 Weekly: $532

$532 Hourly: $13.30

30. Connecticut

Annual: $27,723

$27,723 Monthly: $2,310

$2,310 Weekly: $533

$533 Hourly: $13.33

29. Virginia

Annual: $27,916

$27,916 Monthly: $2,326

$2,326 Weekly: $536

$536 Hourly: $13.42

28. Alabama

Annual: $28,102

$28,102 Monthly: $2,341

$2,341 Weekly: $540

$540 Hourly: $13.51

27. Delaware

Annual: $28,222

$28,222 Monthly: $2,351

$2,351 Weekly: $542

$542 Hourly: $13.57

26. Rhode Island

Annual: $28,275

$28,275 Monthly: $2,356

$2,356 Weekly: $543

$543 Hourly: $13.59

25. Ohio

Annual: $28,318

$28,318 Monthly: $2,359

$2,359 Weekly: $544

$544 Hourly: $13.61

24. Montana

Annual: $28,458

$28,458 Monthly: $2,371

$2,371 Weekly: $547

$547 Hourly: $13.68

23. South Dakota

Annual: $28,822

$28,822 Monthly: $2,401

$2,401 Weekly: $554

$554 Hourly: $13.86

22. Arizona

Annual: $28,893

$28,893 Monthly: $2,407

$2,407 Weekly: $555

$555 Hourly: $13.89

21. Minnesota

Annual: $29,075

$29,075 Monthly: $2,422

$2,422 Weekly: $559

$559 Hourly: $13.98

20. New Mexico

Annual: $29,116

$29,116 Monthly: $2,426

$2,426 Weekly: $559

$559 Hourly: $14.00

19. Nevada

Annual: $29,198

$29,198 Monthly: $2,433

$2,433 Weekly: $561

$561 Hourly: $14.04

18. Indiana

Annual: $29,503

$29,503 Monthly: $2,458

$2,458 Weekly: $567

$567 Hourly: $14.18

17. Colorado

Annual: $29,756

$29,756 Monthly: $2,479

$2,479 Weekly: $572

$572 Hourly: $14.31

16. Hawaii

Annual: $29,917

$29,917 Monthly: $2,493

$2,493 Weekly: $575

$575 Hourly: $14.38

15. Wyoming

Annual: $30,029

$30,029 Monthly: $2,502

$2,502 Weekly: $577

$577 Hourly: $14.44

14. Wisconsin

Annual: $30,301

$30,301 Monthly: $2,525

$2,525 Weekly: $582

$582 Hourly: $14.57

13. North Dakota

Annual: $30,496

$30,496 Monthly: $2,541

$2,541 Weekly: $586

$586 Hourly: $14.66

12. Oregon

Annual: $30,527

$30,527 Monthly: $2,543

$2,543 Weekly: $587

$587 Hourly: $14.68

11. New Hampshire

Annual: $30,692

$30,692 Monthly: $2,557

$2,557 Weekly: $590

$590 Hourly: $14.76

10. New Jersey

Annual: $30,765

$30,765 Monthly: $2,563

$2,563 Weekly: $591

$591 Hourly: $14.79

9. Alaska

Annual: $30,879

$30,879 Monthly: $2,573

$2,573 Weekly: $593

$593 Hourly: $14.85

8. Massachusetts

Annual: $31,076

$31,076 Monthly: $2,589

$2,589 Weekly: $597

$597 Hourly: $14.94

7. Pennsylvania

Annual: $31,460

$31,460 Monthly: $2,621

$2,621 Weekly: $605

$605 Hourly: $15.13

6. Washington

Annual: $31,606

$31,606 Monthly: $2,633

$2,633 Weekly: $607

$607 Hourly: $15.20

5. Idaho

Annual: $31,855

$31,855 Monthly: $2,654

$2,654 Weekly: $612

$612 Hourly: $15.32

4. Maine

Annual: $32,200

$32,200 Monthly: $2,683

$2,683 Weekly: $619

$619 Hourly: $15.48

3. California

Annual: $33,157

$33,157 Monthly: $2,763

$2,763 Weekly: $637

$637 Hourly: $15.94

2. Vermont

Annual: $33,760

$33,760 Monthly: $2,813

$2,813 Weekly: $649

$649 Hourly: $16.23

1. New York

Annual: $34,351

$34,351 Monthly: $2,862

$2,862 Weekly: $660

$660 Hourly: $16.52