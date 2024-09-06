Jobs

These States Pay Kindergarten Teachers the Most

Katie Price
Published:

As college becomes more expensive and teaching becomes more demanding, many educators are weighing whether the costs of being a teacher are worth the outcome. Teachers shape the future of American children, and some states invest more in making sure they get the best by paying their teachers more.

To become a kindergarten teacher, you must have a bachelor’s degree, which takes anywhere from 3-5 years to earn. You’ll have to pass a background check and successfully finish a student teaching program, which is usually done in conjunction with earning your college degree.

While requirements differ from state to state, most potential teachers have to take the Praxis Series test and the Praxis Subject Assessments test. These tests are usually designed around the core area the educator plans to teach in and can be adjusted for those who teach all subjects, such as kindergarten teachers.

Kindergarten teachers are responsible for more than just educating students. As many students first introduction to a formal education setting, they also help with emotional and social growth, communication, support, and nurturing. A kindergarten teacher can set the tone for a child’s future education, and help determine an appropriate developmental practice for each student.

Teaching young kids comes with its own set of challenges, but there are many reasons people choose such a positive, uplifting,  yet sometimes frustrating career. Teaching allows an individual to make a lasting, positive impact on society. Teachers are able to shape their own work environment and work independently based on what their class needs. It provides an outlet for passion and creativity and gives the opportunity to watch students grow into successful, functioning members of society.

One thing that we haven’t discussed is job security. As most states grapple with a teacher shortage, there is almost always a place for a kindergarten teacher to land. But when you’re deciding where you want to settle, how can you know where you’ll make the most money, and get the best bang for your buck when it comes to the cost of living? We’ve put together a list to help you decide.

Using data from the BLS’ May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified how much kindergarten teachers make in each state. States were ranked on the median annual wage for all kindergarten teachers in 2022. Data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is based on regional price parity in 2022 (Most recent data).

Across all 50 states, the median annual wage for kindergarten teachers ranges from about $45,000 to $101,000. Many of the highest-paying states also have a higher-than-average cost of living. Still, living expenses in many of these places are not high enough to offset the premiums paid for kindergarten teachers. (Here is a look at the most expensive city to live in every state.)

Why We Care About This

Education or student loan, financial aid and scholarship concept : US dollar cash bag, coins, a black graduation cap or hat / mortarboard on rising wood pole, depict the increasing cost of tuition fee
Cost of living and maximum pay for your profession makes a huge difference in where you live.

At 24/7 Wall Street, we strive to equip our readers with the knowledge they need to build personal wealth. When investing in education or choosing where to apply for a job, the cost of living and average pay make a huge difference. We've listed the 15 states that pay kindergarten teachers the most from the least to the most, with number one holding the title for highest kindergarten teacher pay.

15. Maryland

Boats and docks along the Back River in Essex, Maryland.
Maryland ranks 41st when it comes to the cost of living in the United States.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $61,160.00
  • Cost of living rank: 41
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $58,127.69
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.96% (less than the U.S. average)

14. Georgia

Newton+County+Georgia | Newton County Courthouse, Covington GA
The cost of living in Georgia is almost right in the middle of the 50 states.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $61,690.00
  • Cost of living rank: 26
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $64,261.24
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 4.17% (greater than the U.S. average)

13. Minnesota

Minnetonka, Minnesota | Carlson Towers at night
Minnesota comes in with the 13th highest salary for kindergarten teachers.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $61,800.00
  • Cost of living rank: 30
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $63,207.80
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 2.28% (greater than the U.S. average)

12. Illinois

forest in Illinois | Illinois River, Autumn, Sparrowhawk WMA
Illinois ranks near the middle for cost of living in the United States.
  • Median annual salary for occupation:$62,030.00
  • Cost of living rank: 35
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $64,261.24
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.96% (less than the U.S. average)

11. Michigan

Traverse City, MI | Traverse City Michigan Downtown In The Fall
Many Midwest states like Michigan rank high on the teacher pay scale.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $62,200.00
  • Cost of living rank: 22
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $66,287.78
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 6.57% (greater than the U.S. average)

10. Alaska

Snow town Anchorage, Alaska, the United States of America is one of many people&#039;s dream to visit due to its scenery, culture, culinary.
Alaska is 36th ranked in cost of living in the country.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $63,630.00
  • Cost of living rank: 36
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $62,364.40
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -1.99% (less than the U.S. average)

9. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Kindergarten teachers in Pennsylvania make over $63,000.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $63,940.00
  • Cost of living rank: 27
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $66,358.21
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 3.78% (greater than the U.S. average)

8. Wyoming

A man fly fishing in the Wyoming wilderness
There are 348 schools in the state of Wyoming.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $65,820.00
  • Cost of living rank: 46
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $60,056.14
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -8.76% (less than the U.S. average)

7. Connecticut

Waterbury, Connecticut | Waterbury Clock Tower
The cost of living in Connecticut is high, but the paychecks slightly make up for it.
  • Median annual salary for occupation:$78,870.00
  • Cost of living rank: 42
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $73,812.86
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -6.41% (less than the U.S. average)

6. Washington

Washington state | Bellevue
Washington comes with high pay for most teachers.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $78,960.00
  • Cost of living rank: 48
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $71,183.23
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.85% (less than the U.S. average)

5. Oregon

Portland, OR skyline | Sunrise at Portland, Oregon
Oregon ranks 43rd in the cost of living scale in the US.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $80,770.00
  • Cost of living rank: 43
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $75,467.45
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -6.57% (less than the U.S. average)

4. Massachusetts

Adams, Massachusetts | Adams, Massachusetts
Massachusetts also offers a high paycheck for teachers.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $80,850.00
  • Cost of living rank: 47
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $73,255.76
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.39% (less than the U.S. average)

3. New York

From the hustle and bustle of the big city to the peace of rural areas, New York pays kindergarten teachers just over $80,000.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $82,050.00
  • Cost of living rank: 44
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $75,815.02
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -7.60% (less than the U.S. average)

2. Rhode Island

Rhode+Island | Newport Rhode Island Aerial View
For such a small state, Rhode Island manages to give teachers a bigger paycheck than most states.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $85,150.00
  • Cost of living rank: 40
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $81,147.95
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.70% (less than the U.S. average)

1. California

Composition about wildfires and climate change concept. Bottom view of smoky orange sky on Golden Gate bridge of San Francisco city from lime point. California fires in United States.
Kindergarten teachers make the most in the state of California.
  • Median annual salary for occupation: $85,150.00
  • Cost of living rank: 50
  • Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $81,147.95
  • Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.70% (less than the U.S. average)
