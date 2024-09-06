These States Pay Kindergarten Teachers the Most Lordn / iStock via Getty Images

As college becomes more expensive and teaching becomes more demanding, many educators are weighing whether the costs of being a teacher are worth the outcome. Teachers shape the future of American children, and some states invest more in making sure they get the best by paying their teachers more.

To become a kindergarten teacher, you must have a bachelor’s degree, which takes anywhere from 3-5 years to earn. You’ll have to pass a background check and successfully finish a student teaching program, which is usually done in conjunction with earning your college degree.

While requirements differ from state to state, most potential teachers have to take the Praxis Series test and the Praxis Subject Assessments test. These tests are usually designed around the core area the educator plans to teach in and can be adjusted for those who teach all subjects, such as kindergarten teachers.

Kindergarten teachers are responsible for more than just educating students. As many students first introduction to a formal education setting, they also help with emotional and social growth, communication, support, and nurturing. A kindergarten teacher can set the tone for a child’s future education, and help determine an appropriate developmental practice for each student.

Teaching young kids comes with its own set of challenges, but there are many reasons people choose such a positive, uplifting, yet sometimes frustrating career. Teaching allows an individual to make a lasting, positive impact on society. Teachers are able to shape their own work environment and work independently based on what their class needs. It provides an outlet for passion and creativity and gives the opportunity to watch students grow into successful, functioning members of society.

One thing that we haven’t discussed is job security. As most states grapple with a teacher shortage, there is almost always a place for a kindergarten teacher to land. But when you’re deciding where you want to settle, how can you know where you’ll make the most money, and get the best bang for your buck when it comes to the cost of living? We’ve put together a list to help you decide.

Using data from the BLS’ May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified how much kindergarten teachers make in each state. States were ranked on the median annual wage for all kindergarten teachers in 2022. Data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is based on regional price parity in 2022 (Most recent data).

Across all 50 states, the median annual wage for kindergarten teachers ranges from about $45,000 to $101,000. Many of the highest-paying states also have a higher-than-average cost of living. Still, living expenses in many of these places are not high enough to offset the premiums paid for kindergarten teachers. (Here is a look at the most expensive city to live in every state.)

Why We Care About This

At 24/7 Wall Street, we strive to equip our readers with the knowledge they need to build personal wealth. When investing in education or choosing where to apply for a job, the cost of living and average pay make a huge difference. We’ve listed the 15 states that pay kindergarten teachers the most from the least to the most, with number one holding the title for highest kindergarten teacher pay.

15. Maryland

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,160.00

$61,160.00 Cost of living rank: 41

41 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $58,127.69

$58,127.69 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.96% (less than the U.S. average)

14. Georgia

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,690.00

$61,690.00 Cost of living rank: 26

26 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $64,261.24

$64,261.24 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 4.17% (greater than the U.S. average)

13. Minnesota

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,800.00

$61,800.00 Cost of living rank: 30

30 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $63,207.80

$63,207.80 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 2.28% (greater than the U.S. average)

12. Illinois

Median annual salary for occupation: $62,030.00

$62,030.00 Cost of living rank: 35

35 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $64,261.24

$64,261.24 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.96% (less than the U.S. average)

11. Michigan

Median annual salary for occupation: $62,200.00

$62,200.00 Cost of living rank: 22

22 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $66,287.78

$66,287.78 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 6.57% (greater than the U.S. average)

10. Alaska

Median annual salary for occupation: $63,630.00

$63,630.00 Cost of living rank: 36

36 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $62,364.40

$62,364.40 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -1.99% (less than the U.S. average)

9. Pennsylvania

Median annual salary for occupation: $63,940.00

$63,940.00 Cost of living rank: 27

27 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $66,358.21

$66,358.21 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 3.78% (greater than the U.S. average)

8. Wyoming

Median annual salary for occupation: $65,820.00

$65,820.00 Cost of living rank: 46

46 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $60,056.14

$60,056.14 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -8.76% (less than the U.S. average)

7. Connecticut

Median annual salary for occupation: $78,870.00

$78,870.00 Cost of living rank: 42

42 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $73,812.86

$73,812.86 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -6.41% (less than the U.S. average)

6. Washington

Median annual salary for occupation: $78,960.00

$78,960.00 Cost of living rank: 48

48 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $71,183.23

$71,183.23 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.85% (less than the U.S. average)

5. Oregon

Median annual salary for occupation: $80,770.00

$80,770.00 Cost of living rank: 43

43 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $75,467.45

$75,467.45 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -6.57% (less than the U.S. average)

4. Massachusetts

Median annual salary for occupation: $80,850.00

$80,850.00 Cost of living rank: 47

47 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $73,255.76

$73,255.76 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.39% (less than the U.S. average)

3. New York

Median annual salary for occupation: $82,050.00

$82,050.00 Cost of living rank: 44

44 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $75,815.02

$75,815.02 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -7.60% (less than the U.S. average)

2. Rhode Island

Median annual salary for occupation: $85,150.00

$85,150.00 Cost of living rank: 40

40 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $81,147.95

$81,147.95 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.70% (less than the U.S. average)

1. California

Median annual salary for occupation: $85,150.00

$85,150.00 Cost of living rank: 50

50 Cost-of-living-adjusted-median annual salary for occupation: $81,147.95

$81,147.95 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.70% (less than the U.S. average)