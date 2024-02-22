These States Pay Aerospace Engineers the Most EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

The launch pad for an aerospace engineering career looks different across states—choosing location can greatly impact job outlook and purchasing power. When ranking the top places for aerospace engineers to live based on salary, adjusting for varying cost of living is rocket science. The difference between states is astronomical, with some over 10% above and others nearly 15% below the national average. Blast off through the stratosphere as we countdown the top 15 states for aerospace engineer salary adjusted for living costs. The #1 state leaves the national average in the dust at over 10% higher salary after factoring in expenses, while #15 still jets past the typical purchasing power. Whether you’re looking to maximize savings for a spaceship or quality of life in a new alien world, this interstellar ranking highlights where your paycheck will eclipse the competition.

Using data from the BLS’ May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified how much aerospace engineers make in each state. States were ranked on the median annual wage for all aerospace engineers in 2022. Data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is based on regional price parity in 2022 (Most recent data). (Also check out: what prisoners get paid for forced labor in every state.)

Across all 50 states, the median annual wage for aerospace engineers ranges from about $73,980 to over $136,300.

15. Ohio

• Median annual salary for occupation: $122,760.00

• Ohio cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 16

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $133,255.98

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.55% greater than U.S. average

14. Utah

• Median annual salary for occupation: $124,820.00

• Utah cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 25

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $131,721.30

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 5.53% greater than U.S. average

13. Alabama

• Median annual salary for occupation: $127,150.00

• Alabama cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 3

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $142,692.82

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 12.22% greater than U.S. average

12. Georgia

• Median annual salary for occupation: $128,230.00

• Georgia cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 3

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $131,721.30

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.55% greater than U.S. average

11. New Mexico

• Median annual salary for occupation: $129,050.00

• New Mexico cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 14

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $140,689.02

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 9.02% greater than U.S. average

10. Minnesota

• Median annual salary for occupation: $129,070.00

• Minnesota cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 30

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $132,010.21

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 2.28% greater than U.S. average

9. Colorado

• Median annual salary for occupation: $129,890.00

• Colorado cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 39

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $126,911.62

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -2.29% less than U.S. average

8. Texas

• Median annual salary for occupation: $131,830.00

• Texas cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 37

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $129,012.79

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -2.14% less than U.S. average

7. Massachusetts

• Median annual salary for occupation: $132,340.00

• Massachusetts cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 47

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $119,909.30

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.39% less than U.S. average

6. California

• Median annual salary for occupation: $132,540.00

• California cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 50

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $116,012.26

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -12.47% less than U.S. average

5. New Jersey

• Median annual salary for occupation: $132,590.00

• New Jersey cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 46

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $120,979.09

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -8.76% less than U.S. average

4. North Carolina

• Median annual salary for occupation: $134,360.00

• North Carolina cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 24

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $142,147.51

• Cost of Living compared to U.S. average: 5.80% greater than U.S. average

3. Maryland

• Median annual salary for occupation: $134,640.00

• Maryland cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 41

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $127,964.55

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -4.96% less than U.S. average

2. Washington

• Median annual salary for occupation: $134,850.00

• Washington cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 48

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $121,568.62

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.85% less than U.S. average

1. Nebraska

• Median annual salary for occupation: $136,300.00

• Nebraska cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 10

• Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $150,194.42

• Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 10.19% greater than U.S. average

