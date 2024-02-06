These States Pay Firefighters the Most Matt277 / iStock via Getty Images

Firefighters are first responders trained primarily in controlling and extinguishing fires, as well as responding to emergencies involving life, property, or the environment. They work closely with other first responders and may have responsibilities that overlap with those services, such as investigating the cause of fires or providing first aid services. And yet, firefighter pay varies widely from state to state.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the demand for firefighters is expected to grow by around 4% in the next decade, about the same as the average for all occupations. Most firefighters receive 100 hours of training at a fire academy. The average hourly pay per was less than $25 in 2022, or almost $51,700 annually. Most professional firefighters work full time.

Firefighting is one of the most well-respected occupations, as firefighters may face challenging and dangerous situations, putting their lives on the line to protect lives and property when the community needs them most. Perhaps it is the heroic reputation of the profession that prompts many children to daydream about being a firefighter at some point or another. And it may be why many people feel called to the profession. (These are the 23 most dangerous jobs in America.)

Ranking Firefighter Pay by State

Using data from the BLS’s May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified how much firefighters make in each state. States were ranked on the median annual wage for all firefighters in 2022. Data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is based on regional price parity in 2022 (the most recent data).

Across all 50 states, the median annual wage for firefighters ranges from less than $29,000 to over $80,000. Many of the highest-paying states also have a higher-than-average cost of living. Still, living expenses in many of these places are not high enough to offset the premiums paid for firefighting services.

In these 15 states, firefighters are paid the most.

15. Indiana

Median annual salary for occupation: $57,480

$57,480 Cost-of-living rank: 18

18 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,183.59

$62,183.59 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.18%

14. Nevada

Median annual salary for occupation: $60,680

$60,680 Cost-of-living rank: 28

28 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,874.80

$62,874.80 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 3.62%

13. Maryland

Median annual salary for occupation: $60,760

$60,760 Cost-of-living rank: 41

41 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $57,747.52

$57,747.52 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −4.96%

12. Massachusetts

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,570

$61,570 Cost-of-living rank: 41

41 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,874.80

$62,874.80 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.18%

11. Rhode Island

Median annual salary for occupation: $61,780

$61,780 Cost-of-living rank: 40

40 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $58,876.34

$58,876.34 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −4.70%

10. Colorado

Median annual salary for occupation: $65,020

$65,020 Cost-of-living rank: 39

39 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $63,529.09

$63,529.09 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −2.29%

9. Pennsylvania

Median annual salary for occupation: $66,110

$66,110 Cost-of-living rank: 27

27 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $68,610.28

$68,610.28 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 3.78%

8. Texas

Median annual salary for occupation: $66,780

$66,780 Cost-of-living rank: 49

49 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $59,541.72

$59,541.72 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −10.84%

7. Oregon

Median annual salary for occupation: $67,240

$67,240 Cost-of-living rank: 43

43 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,825.69

$62,825.69 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −6.57%

6. Illinois

Median annual salary for occupation: $69,030

$69,030 Cost-of-living rank: 35

35 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $68,162.29

$68,162.29 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −1.26%

5. Connecticut

Median annual salary for occupation: $70,630

$70,630 Cost-of-living rank: 42

42 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $66,101.20

$66,101.20 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −6.41%

4. California

Median annual salary for occupation: $71,240

$71,240 Cost-of-living rank: 50

50 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $62,356.37

$62,356.37 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −12.47%

3. New York

Median annual salary for occupation: $75,860

$75,860 Cost-of-living rank: 44

44 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $70,095.40

$70,095.40 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −7.60%

2. New Jersey

Median annual salary for occupation: $77,020

$77,020 Cost-of-living rank: 46

46 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $70,275.36

$70,275.36 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −8.76%

1. Washington

Median annual salary for occupation: $80,820

$80,820 Cost-of-living rank: 48

48 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $72,860.04

$72,860.04 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: −9.85%

