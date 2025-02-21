The 20 Best Places to Work in America Today azrin_aziri / Shutterstock.com

As a hopeful job seeker in this market, one of the primary things you want to find beyond a good salary is a place to work that seemingly cares about you and your team. For this reason, Glassdoor put together a list of its best places to work in 2025.

Key Points The best places to work care about their employees and work-life balance.

Glassdoor has a long history of tracking employee happiness, including rating every company’s CEO.

Many of the companies on this list are repeatedly considered some of the best to work for.

All the companies on this list have strong reputations for valuing great pay, benefits, a strong work-life balance, and almost everything you hope to find in a new job. While no company is perfect, Glassdoor believes employee satisfaction at these companies is the highest.

20. Motorola Solutions

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Motorola has long been a household name as a staple company in the telecom industry. As a result, it’s attracted talented employees for years that stay because of the company’s values, technologies, and the impact you can have around the globe.

19. Adobe

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

When you work at Adobe, one of the leaders in digital media solutions for thousands of companies, they also emphasize a strong work-life balance and their employees’ emotional and mental well-being.

18. Houston Methodist

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Houston Methodist has been the number one hospital in Texas for 13 years (and counting) and is nationally ranked in 10 specialties. In addition to providing outstanding healthcare, employees receive a 5% employer match in retirement contributions, commuter benefits, backup care, mental well-being, and commuter benefits.

17. SailPoint Technologies

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Yet another network solutions company, SailPoint Technologies, emphasizes that a “fun-loving work environment” is necessary for motivating employees to do their best. The company also provides complimentary snacks and drinks with meals across its offices, which host 165,000 employees.

16. Salesforce

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

One of the most prominent companies on this list, there is a good chance you’ve engaged with Salesforce at least once in your career. A staple on “best of” lists for employers, healthcare is top-notch at Salesforce, including monthly stipends for wellness, comprehensive health coverage, and support for parents.

15. Autodesk

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Autodesk might not be a household name as it’s more enterprise-focused, but this doesn’t mean it doesn’t focus on having excellent employee support. Culture, values, and work-life balance are among the most prominent factors Autodesk emphasizes with its employees, who love their work.

14. Booz Allen Hamilton

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Working at Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the largest IT services companies in the country, offers excellent benefits. The company provides its employees with a concierge service for health advocacy, PTO flex programs, extended parental leave, and wellness challenges.

13. Hilti North America

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Boosted by “integrity, courage, teamwork, and commitment values,” Hilti North America highlights its unique working culture, which is full of people from different backgrounds. Hilti offers excellent vacation time, up to 30 days of yearly PTO, family leave, professional development, and well-being programs.

12. ASML

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

One of the world’s leading chip-makers in the semiconductor world, not only does the CEO receive consistent praise, but the company regularly highlights employees on its Glassdoor page, many of which have been at the company for years, further supporting the argument it’s a great place to work.

11. Schneider Electric

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Schneider Electric emphasizes work-life balance for employees and offers many employee benefits. These include alternative work arrangements for flexible and hybrid schedules, education benefits, pet insurance, sabbaticals, PTO, and free money coaching.

10. MathWorks

Best place to work score: 4.4 / 5

Focusing on changing the world across engineering and science, Mathworks knows it will surround you with some of the brightest minds in the world. Employee satisfaction is a 5 out of 5 on the Glassdoor scale, which is no easy feat, highlighted by a 95% approval rating for the CEO.

9. RLI

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

Specializing in property and casualty insurance, RLI Corp has been around since 1965 and considers itself a non-typical insurance company. The company praises its employees as being among the “best and brightest people in the industry,” which speaks directly toward the praise employees give to the company.

8. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

Religious organizations don’t often appear on a “Best of” list, but the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is currently ranked #8. A frequent face on Glassdoor’s list, the Church believes in providing “fair compensation and excellent benefits for employees” who perform the Church’s work.

7. eXp Realty

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

With over 87,000 agents worldwide, eXp Realty is the only company in its market in the top 20 on the Glassdoor list. A frequent member of the list, eXp offers broker and real estate solutions and is highly ranked for diversity and inclusion, culture and values, and compensation and benefits.

6. Microsoft

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

Arguably the best-known name on this list, Microsoft products are used on billions of computers worldwide. Existing employees highlight the success of the company’s CEO, unlimited PTO, salary, and work-life balance.

5. Eli Lilly and Company

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States, Eli Lilly and Company, is also the most valuable drug company in the world. It is often ranked on Glassdoor and Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Employers.” Current employees highlight outstanding benefits, pay, and work-life balance.

4. NVIDIA

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

One of the most successful companies in the world right now, NVIDIA is home to more than 29,600 employees. Today, NVIDIA is best known for its gaming components and AI capabilities, making it a destination for employees who want to be at the forefront of these technologies. NVIDIA also encourages its teams to learn from failure and be better than they were.

3. In-N-Out Burger

Best place to work score: 4.5 / 5

Widely considered one of the best fast-food restaurants, In-N-Out has long just had four essential menu items, which has helped differentiate itself from competitors. However, the chain stands out because it offers higher starting wages, paid vacation and sick days, and free meals to employees after a shift.

2. Crew Carwash

Best place to work score: 4.6 / 5

Crew Carwash is a great success story, jumping from the #11 spot in 2024 to #2 in 2025. Operating in Indiana and Minnesota, this 77-year-old company has a few dozen locations between these states. The company famously looks to hire those “who love to smile” and will promote an atmosphere of creating lifelong customers.

1. Bain & Company

Best place to work score: 4.6 / 5

With over 19,000 employees and operating in dozens of countries, Bain & Company is an American management consulting company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Ranking #1 in 2024 and #3 in 2023, it’s clear that Bain & Company is heavily focused on the well-being of its employees.

