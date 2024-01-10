The Best Place to Work in America FlamingoImages / Getty Images

Among the best places to work lists in America, the most well-known is the Glassdoor rating. Companies use it to promote themselves to customers, employees and potential future workers. The Best Places to Work 2024 winner from Glassdoor is consulting firm Bain & Company, which scored 4.8 out of 5.

The scores were based on “diversity and inclusion, compensations and benefits, culture and values, work-life balance.” To be considered, a company had to have 1,000 employees and 75 reviews on Glassdoor, the jobs rating site. All reviews of the companies are anonymous.

Other consulting firms made the list. McKinsey & Company had a 4.5 rating. Booz Allen Hamilton had a rating of 4.5. (These 25 American industries are booming.)

The number two company on the list was Nvidia, a tech company known for chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) software applications. Tech companies usually do well on the list. That was not as true this year. The next highest-rated big tech corporation was Microsoft, ranked 18th with a 4.5 rating. Google took the number 26 spot with a rating of 4.5. Apple was well down the list in 39th place with a rating of 4.3. “Tech has lost some of its luster versus the past year,” Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao said.

Bain & Company bills itself as a “top management consulting firm.” Started in 1983, it has offices in 65 cities in 40 countries.

These are the 10 best places to work for, according to Glassdoor:

Bain & Company (4.8) Nvidia (4.7) ServiceNow (4.6) MathWorks (4.6) Procore Technologies (4.6) In-N-Out Burger (4.6) VMware (4.5) Deltek (4.5) 2020 Companies (4.5) Fidelity Investments (4.5)

