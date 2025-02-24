Women's Work? These Careers are the Most Female-Dominated Stokkete / Shutterstock.com

Depending on when you grew up, the examples you saw, and the books you read, you probably learned that certain jobs were for women and others were for men. As it turns out, some of those stereotypes are close to reality in practice, even though in principle many people think those ideas are outdated. In this article, we will look at which careers have the largest percentage of female employees, some of the reasons for that, and some of the consequences.

Key Points As much as society tries to resist gender stereotypes, the leading female-dominated careers in the country all conform to traditional social expectations for women.

Traditional Female-Dominated Occupations

Traditionally, women have dominated the fields of teaching, nursing, and secretarial work, but they are increasing in many other professions as well. However, the top 10 female professions are all in similar fields to these.

Reasons Females Lead in Certain Professions

Gender stereotypes are a significant reason women dominate certain professions. These are the professions little girls are encouraged to pursue and role-play, and these are the examples they have seen working in these careers.

There has also been a perception that women are more nurturing, gentle, patient, and compassionate, and therefore better suited to taking care of children, the sick, and the elderly.

Women are also generally paid less than men, so companies have tended to hire female secretaries in order to get the work done more affordably and with less concern that a good worker might move on from the job to something better.

Implications of Gender Stereotypes in Careers

Gender stereotypes can steer both men and women into socially-acceptable careers that may be a mismatch for their real talents and limiting their compensation and upward mobility. It can also create difficulties on the job when a man or woman is in a career that is not usually associated with their gender. Coworkers and clients may comment on the unusualness of the situation or be uncomfortable working with someone of that gender. At times, there is pressure to live up to a higher standard to prove oneself capable and worthy of the job.

Careers With Increasing Female Participation

Some of the fastest-growing careers with increasing female participation include:

Healthcare: Nurse practitioners are 86.5% women and they have a median annual earning of $111,213, among the highest-paid careers for women.

STEM: There has been a strong push to recruit more talented women into STEM careers as this is an area in great demand that is currently being supplemented by immigration.

Finance: Increasing numbers of women are moving into financial and investment advising, as this can be a lucrative field.

Management: About 30% of CEOs in the U.S. are women. Marketing manager and human resources manager are positions increasingly held by women.

Current Top-10 Female-Dominated Careers

Next up: the top 10 female-dominated careers n the United States in 2025.

1. Preschool and kindergarten teachers (97.6%)

Female percentage: 97.6%

Educational requirement: Associate degree (preschool) and bachelor’s degree (kindergarten)

Average compensation: $29,780 (preschool) and $57,980 (kindergarten)

Job description: These educators typically work in schools or daycare centers teaching and caring for small children.

2. Dental hygienists (97.1%)

Female percentage: 97.1%

Educational requirement: Associate degree

Average compensation: $74,820

Job description: These specialists do a cleaning and examination of a patient’s teeth and gums, pointing out to the dentist any problems they have identified.

3. Speech language pathologists (96%)

Female percentage: 96%

Educational requirement: Master’s degree and state license

Average compensation: $77,510

Job description: Professionals in this field assess problems in speech and language and work with patients on corrective methods to improve their speaking ability.

4. Dental assistants (96%)

Female percentage: 96%

Educational requirement: Varies by state

Average compensation: $38,660

Job description: These employees are support staff in dental offices assisting with patient care and various office administrative tasks.

5. Childcare workers (94%)

Female percentage: 94%

Educational requirement: High school diploma or equivalent

Average compensation: $23,240

Job description: Workers in this field supervise and do activities and play educational games with children.

6. Secretaries and administrative assistants (94%)

Female percentage: 94%

Educational requirement: High school diploma or equivalent

Average compensation: $38,880

Job description: These professionals take care of clerical and administrative tasks in all sorts of industries and are indispensable to their functioning.

7. Medical records & health information technicians (93.6%)

Female percentage: 93.6%

Educational requirement: Post-secondary certificate

Average compensation: $40,350

Job description: The responsibility of workers in this career is to manage and organize patient health records.

8. Dietitians and nutritionists (93.1%)

Female percentage: 93.1%

Educational requirement: Bachelor’s degree

Average compensation: $60,370

Job description: People in this career advise clients about how to eat a well-balanced diet and live a healthier lifestyle based on their age, current health, activity level, and goals.

9. Hairsylists and cosmetologists (92.1%)

Female percentage: 92.1%

Educational requirement: Post-secondary certificate

Average compensation: $24,830

Job description: Workers in this career provide a range of beauty-related services, such as cutting and styling hair and professionally applying cosmetics.

10. Medical assistants (90.6%)

Female percentage: 90.6%

Educational requirement: Post-secondary certificate

Average compensation: $33,610

Job description: Medical assistants take care of a variety of clinical tasks and administrative responsibilities in hospitals and clinics.

