A Man's Job? These Careers are Still the Most Male-Dominated

It’s an unfortunate reality men and women alike have to face, but there are gender-heavy jobs in America. The sad truth is that even in the 21st century, gender-based stereotypes are not just a thing but remain prevalent, and a male-dominated gap in some fields doesn’t appear to be going away.

The good news is that big strides have been made toward equality in several fields over the past few decades, but this isn’t to say that equality is striking all career fields. Some of this is arguably due to some jobs being more physical, which favors men and deters women from applying.

Drawing primarily from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, let’s look at the career fields that continue to be the most male-dominated in the United States.

15. Miners

General Photographic Agency / Moviepix via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 94.1%

One might think mining is even more male-dominated as mining is often the source of an entire town’s income. This job has long held gender bias, and men in many of these small towns grow up knowing this is their place of work, and women will manage the home life. Until this legacy of male-only work from centuries ago disappears, women aren’t likely to break down many barriers.

14. Power-line Work

SPmemory / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 94.3%

Out of the approximately 139,000 workers in the US, around 132,000 are male. With a median salary of around $65,936, power-line work is hazardous and requires significant technical expertise, something that mentorships have long favored toward male workers. The on-call schedule can also often clash with family obligations, disproportionately affecting women.

13. Iron and Steel Work

Sach336699 / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of male workers: 94.5%

High-risk work, often at significant heights with steel beams, is another space associated with male and construction physical work. Strong union ties have frequently favored male workers, which means a lack of female leadership and mentorship that might otherwise allow more women to show interest.

12. Truck Drivers

Smederevac / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 94.7%

This is another field where women are slowly but surely making an effort to bust through male-dominated stereotypes, but long hours and time away from home and children have been a deterrent. The idea of a truck driver is one of masculinity around handling a giant truck, and it also doesn’t help that this is another “boys” club where men often treat women as “less than.”

11. Welding

PJ66431470 / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 95.4%

Heat and sparks could be something out of a romance novel or what you’ll find with a welding career tied closely to construction and manufacturing. As is the case with these roles, the hands-on nature of this work has long appealed to men, which has turned it into a “boys” club, a deterrent for women from trying to break through.

10. Logging

K-FK / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of male workers: 95.6%

The logging field involves highly dangerous work that is physically demanding. This speaks to rugged male stereotypes, which movies have repeatedly shown. It is also a niche industry, which doesn’t help boost interest from women.

9. Firefighters

SDI Productions / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 95.8%

Though the percentage of female workers in this field is growing, it’s still (very) dominated by males who have long fantasized about being rescuers. Movies and books alike have long stereotyped firefighters as hunky and muscular, which perpetuates the stereotypes and has young girls thinking more about being rescued than being the rescuer.

8. Automobile Mechanics

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of male workers: 96.5%

Movies like “My Cousin Vinny” have long perpetuated the myth that it’s shocking when women know more about cars than men. Unfortunately, 33 years after this movie, not much has changed as the greasy work associated with auto mechanics has yet to draw in large percentages of female interest.

7. Crane Operators

ljubaphoto / E+ via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 96.8%

While the high-risk nature of this job should be gender-neutral, as it’s also construction-focused, the appeal toward men is far greater. Training programs in this field are unlikely to target women, as the perception of this work being dangerous is often discouraging to employers who believe men will be more successful.

6. Heavy Vehicle Mechanics

Dmitry Kalinovsky / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of male workers: 97.2%

Many little boys dream about working with large machinery, often vehicles, which ties directly to the heavily male workforce. This job is also tied closely to construction, which favors males even more because it is gritty work. While boys receive early exposure to this field, women don’t, making them less likely to grow any interest.

5. Construction

kittirat roekburi / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of male workers: 97.4%

Arguably the poster child for male-dominated careers, construction work has long been associated with physical labor alongside long hours. The job also has a low barrier to entry, which often appeals to men who want a job immediately. In many cases, women are not favored on sites due to the physical work, and even things like a women’s bathroom are often missing from work locations.

4. Carpenters

gpointstudio / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 97.9%

When you think about carpenters, there is an association with the heavy lifting of materials and a stereotypical view of men and construction. The hands-on approach has often appealed to men who like to work with their hands. At the same time, training programs don’t generally have any outreach efforts toward women, even if there is an outdated assumption about women’s physical capabilities.

3. Electricians

guruXOOX / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 98.2%

An electrician trade that requires technical skill has long been union-based, which has meant a “brotherhood” that often feels very stereotypically masculine. It doesn’t help that lengthy apprenticeships don’t generally look at women due to potential caregiving conflicts or a male attitude toward women’s abilities in the field.

2. Plumbers

Evgen_Prozhyrko / iStock via Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 98.9%

Traditionally, plumbing has been a role dominated by males. The work involves technical training, dirty conditions, and male-only unions that helped set the stage for such male dominance. The stereotype of plumbing mainly being a “man’s” role has undoubtedly left women discouraged from any opportunities, which is disappointing considering salaries can go as high as six figures.

1. Brick and Stonemasons

PierreOlivierClementMantion / Getty Images

Percentage of male workers: 99.7%

A heavily dominated field for male workers, brick masons, and stonemasons, the work is physically demanding and requires lifting heavy stones and working in terrible weather conditions. Due to the physicality, recruitment efforts in this field rarely target women, leaving them unaware of any opportunities in which top earners can earn more than $65,000 per year.

