The Most Lucrative Careers That Don't Require a College Degree MrKotov / Shutterstock.com

There’s a common belief in the United States that if you don’t have a four-year college degree, you won’t be able to make a great living. While there is some truth that a college degree can help with finding a great job, there is nothing that says the only way to make a six-figure living is to have a college degree.

Key Points For far too long, there has been a consistent belief that you must have a college degree to find a lucrative career.

As the jobs on this list show, you can make a steady living without an advanced degree.

Some of these jobs have higher salaries than those with college degrees will start with right out of school.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

The unfortunate truth about careers these days is that many jobs require you to list your education. On a resume, you are supposed to do precisely this and list your education, including any advanced degrees. The hope is that if you graduate from a good school, it will go a long way in helping you land a job or at least differentiate you from other candidates.

The good news is that there are numerous lucrative jobs available today without requiring any degrees.

11. Computer Support Specialist

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock.com

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Years of experience: Certifications

Median income: $60,180

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 6%

More Jobs Coming

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is looking to be 6% growth in the Computer Support Specialist field in the next 8 years (until 2033). As a result, this job continues to show plenty of demand and focuses heavily on fixing network issues within both large and small businesses. This role requires plenty of troubleshooting, which can be both good and bad, and you’ll need some extensive certificates to climb the job ladder.

10. Flight Attendant

Instants / Getty Images

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Years of experience: Flight attendant training program

Median income: $68,370

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 9%

Fly The Friendly Skies

CandyBox Images / Shutterstock.com

If you’re considering jumping into the friendly skies, know that job growth in this field is strong. It’s a complex and stressful job since being a flight attendant is far more than just learning safety procedures. You often have to deal with unruly passengers and a new surprise every day. Still, this is a dream job for many, and for decades, flight attendants have been glamorized through the likes of Pan Am.

9. Medical Sonographer

Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock.com

Education: High school diploma

Years of experience: Complete post-secondary certificate program

Median income: $80,580

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 11%

Big Opportunities

Andrey Zhernovoy / Shutterstock.com

With the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting the field of medical sonography to grow between 11 and 15% between 2023 and 2033, there is plenty of opportunity in this area. While a two-year associate degree is ideal, a post-secondary certificate program works just as well to get you into this field. This job is perfect for anyone who wants to help others, but it also comes with high stress, long hours, and repetitive motions that can lead to pain.

8. Power Plant Operators

Gigi Delgado / Shutterstock.com

Education: High school diploma

Years of experience: None

Median income: $80,850

Estimated job growth next 10 years: – 8% (decline)

Declining But Still Lucrative

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

In some strange way, the job of a power plant operator is both in decline and incredibly lucrative, even without a college degree. Rest assured that even without a degree, this job still requires plenty of skills, including training to operate critical machinery and understanding how a power grid works. The downside is, unsurprisingly, the declining job growth, which means limited potential in the future to join this field, as well as understanding that it is hazardous work.

7. Subway Operator

Try_my_best / Shutterstock.com

Education: High school diploma or equivalent on-the-job training

Years of experience: None

Median income: $81,180

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 4%

Big Salary, Limited Demand

Viktoriia F / Shutterstock.com

The immediate downside of being a subway operator is the slowing demand for this role, as people tend to stay in this job for a long time. However, suppose you can land a job in this field. In that case, you can fully expect to have a high median income while operating a train or streetcar controls and managing any emergency procedures as they arise.

6. Power-Line Installer

Andrey Nikitin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Education: High school or equivalent

Years of experience: Apprenticeship

Median income: $85,420

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 8%

Risky And Demanding

Sawat Banyenngam / Shutterstock.com

There is no question that setting your goal of becoming a power-line installer is both physically demanding and requires no fear of heights whatsoever. If these downsides don’t scare you off, you can start with an apprenticeship and work up to a high-paying career. Of course, the good pay isn’t surprising, considering the risky nature of the role.

5. Web Developer

scyther5 / Getty Images

Education: High school or equivalent

Years of experience: Multiple years

Median income: $92,750

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 8%

Design The Next Google

scyther5 / Getty Images

If there is one role that is highly touted as something that can be self-taught, it’s web development. With hundreds of online courses and certificates, becoming a web developer doesn’t require additional schooling. The downside is that you have to work up to a higher salary, but the job can be very rewarding if you can.

4. Elevator/Escalator Install and Repair

kadmy / iStock via Getty Images

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Years of experience: Multi-year apprenticeship

Median income: $97,860

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 6%

No Fear Of Heights

Dmitry Kalinovsky / Shutterstock.com

Anyone who works as an elevator or escalator repair person or installer should avoid fearing heights or tight spaces. This work requires a multi-year apprenticeship, which is generally all the experience you need before you set off on your own.

3. Transportation Manager

kupicoo / Getty Images

Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Years of experience: None

Median income: $99,200

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 9%

Transportation Planning

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

As a transportation manager, you’ll be responsible for anything that involves planning and coordinating distribution for whatever your company sells and must deliver. Even without a college degree, this job can be very lucrative, getting you right under the six-figure mark according to the median income for the role. The downside is that it’s demanding with long hours and plenty of overtime.

2. Police Officers

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Education: High school diploma or GED

Years of experience: Less than five years

Median income: $99,330

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 3%

Law Enforcement

shakzu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While many police officers have some degree, most police departments around the US only require a high school diploma. Within the first five years of experience, with overtime, police officers are expected to make as much as $99,000, depending on the department’s size and how quickly they rank up. Of course, police officer work is incredibly risky, demanding, and, in many ways, thankless.

1. Commercial Pilot

MatusDuda / Getty Images

Education: Pilot’s license

Years of experience: Up to 12 months of on-the-job training

Median income: $130,000 – $176,000

Estimated job growth next 10 years: 5%

Fly The Friendly Skies

Maravic / E+ via Getty Images

This is a tough one, as many pilots have a four-year degree, but not all of them, and some received pilot training in the military. However, even without a college degree, you can expect to earn as much as $176,000 when you land your first job. Of course, becoming a pilot requires a commercial pilot’s license, which can cost as much as a four-year degree.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future