Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

Conventional wisdom dictates that incomes in the United States tend to rise with education level — and that the highest paying jobs are reserved for those who, at a minimum, have obtained a bachelor’s degree. This widely held belief is not unfounded. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a typical full-time worker with a four-year college degree earns over $80,000 per year, while most full-time workers with only a high school diploma earn less than $50,000 a year. But these numbers do not tell the whole story.

Key Points Generally, the types of jobs filled by college graduates pay more than jobs held by non-college educated workers.

There are some notable exceptions to this rule, however, as there are dozens of occupations paying above-average wages with limited educational requirements.

As the price of a four-year college education has skyrocketed in recent years, student loan debt and delinquency rates on repayments have also hit historic highs. As a result, many young Americans are now deciding that the benefits conferred by a college education no longer outweigh the costs. While wage data suggests that a college degree makes financial sense for most Americans, decisions surrounding education are personal and often come down to considerations unique to each individual. (Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who oversaw the best job markets in history.)

For those who decide not to enroll in a four-year college, however, employment opportunities are by no means limited to low-wage jobs. Data from the BLS shows that, across all education levels, the typical full-time worker in the United States earns about $62,000 per year. While jobs that pay much more than this are typically open only to those who have at least a bachelor’s degree, there are a handful of occupations paying six-figure salaries, or close to it, that do not require one.

Using data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree. We reviewed over 800 occupations in the U.S. and ranked them on their median annual wage in 2024. Jobs for which a typical entry-level position requires an associate’s degree or higher were excluded from analysis. Of the remaining occupations, only those with a median annual wage exceeding $75,000 were considered.

Among the 37 occupations on this list, the typical annual wage ranges from $75,190 to $122,670. Only one of these occupations has no formal education requirement, and most only require a high school diploma or equivalent. It is important to note that while none of these occupations require applicants to have a college degree, 10 of the 37 jobs on this list require a postsecondary nondegree award of some kind. (Here is a look at the remote jobs that pay more than office jobs.)

While formal education requirements for these occupations are limited, there are other factors to consider. For example, many jobs on this list typically employ people who have several years of work-related experience. Most of these occupations also require an apprenticeship or moderate to long-term on-the-job training.

These are the highest paying jobs you can get without a college degree.

Why it Matters

The cost of college has been rising for years, and, partially as a result, student debt and defaults on loan repayments have recently hit historic highs. In light of the debt crisis, and despite the fact that a college education can open doors to well-paying jobs, many young Americans are forgoing college. But skipping college does not necessarily mean a low-wage career, as there are dozens of occupations with no college requirements that pay far more than average.

37. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $75,190

$75,190 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 3,800 per year

3,800 per year Total employment in occupation: 35,500 in 2023 (36,900 projected in 2033)

35,500 in 2023 (36,900 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Boiler Engineer, Boiler Operator, Boiler Plant Operator, Boiler Room Operator

36. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $76,290

$76,290 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 53,800 per year

53,800 per year Total employment in occupation: 674,200 in 2023 (700,600 projected in 2033)

674,200 in 2023 (700,600 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Border Guard, Border Patrol Officer, Campus Police Officer, Constable

35. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $76,310

$76,310 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 4,400 per year

4,400 per year Total employment in occupation: 55,500 in 2023 (54,600 projected in 2033)

55,500 in 2023 (54,600 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Chief Jailer, Correctional Officer Sergeant, Correctional Supervisor, Corrections Sergeant

34. Roof bolters, mining

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $76,640

$76,640 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 100 per year

100 per year Total employment in occupation: 2,000 in 2023 (1,400 projected in 2033)

2,000 in 2023 (1,400 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Roof Bolter Operator, Roof Bolting Coal Miner, Underground Bolting Machine Operator, Underground Roof Bolter

33. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $76,650

$76,650 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 600 per year

600 per year Total employment in occupation: 10,500 in 2023 (9,500 projected in 2033)

10,500 in 2023 (9,500 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Auto Damage Appraiser, Auto Damage Insurance Appraiser, Automobile Damage Appraiser, Vehicle Damage Appraiser

32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $76,790

$76,790 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 20,900 per year

20,900 per year Total employment in occupation: 345,200 in 2023 (330,000 projected in 2033)

345,200 in 2023 (330,000 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Claims Analyst, Fire Claims Adjuster, Health Claims Examiner, Health Insurance Adjuster

31. Locomotive engineers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $77,400

$77,400 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 2,300 per year

2,300 per year Total employment in occupation: 27,500 in 2023 (27,900 projected in 2033)

27,500 in 2023 (27,900 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Freight Engineer, Railroad Engineer, Railway Engineer, Train Engineer

30. Fire inspectors and investigators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $78,060

$78,060 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: 5 years or more

5 years or more Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 1,300 per year

1,300 per year Total employment in occupation: 14,900 in 2023 (15,500 projected in 2033)

14,900 in 2023 (15,500 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Arson Investigator, Certified Fire Investigator, Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator

29. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $78,300

$78,300 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 50,600 per year

50,600 per year Total employment in occupation: 604,300 in 2023 (626,200 projected in 2033)

604,300 in 2023 (626,200 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Automobile Body Repair Supervisor, Body Shop Supervisor, Electronic Maintenance Supervisor, Fleet Maintenance Supervisor

28. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $78,680

$78,680 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 11,500 per year

11,500 per year Total employment in occupation: 141,400 in 2023 (148,700 projected in 2033)

141,400 in 2023 (148,700 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: A&P Mechanic, Aircraft Engine Mechanic, Aircraft Engine Specialist, Airframe Mechanic

27. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $78,690

$78,690 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: 5 years or more

5 years or more Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 72,000 per year

72,000 per year Total employment in occupation: 853,200 in 2023 (903,400 projected in 2033)

853,200 in 2023 (903,400 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Carpenter Supervisor, Drilling Foreman, Electrician Supervisor, Excavating Supervisor

26. Avionics technicians

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $81,390

$81,390 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 1,900 per year

1,900 per year Total employment in occupation: 21,900 in 2023 (23,500 projected in 2033)

21,900 in 2023 (23,500 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Aircraft Armament Mechanic, Aircraft Electrician, Aircraft Instrument Mechanic, Airplane Electrician

25. Transit and railroad police

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $82,320

$82,320 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 200 per year

200 per year Total employment in occupation: 2,400 in 2023 (2,500 projected in 2033)

2,400 in 2023 (2,500 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Railroad Detective, Railroad Police Officer, Track Patrol, Transit Authority Police

24. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $82,730

$82,730 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 700 per year

700 per year Total employment in occupation: 7,600 in 2023 (8,200 projected in 2033)

7,600 in 2023 (8,200 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Locomotive Electrician, Marine Electronics Repairer, Marine Electronics Technician

23. Gas plant operators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $83,400

$83,400 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 1,300 per year

1,300 per year Total employment in occupation: 16,100 in 2023 (14,600 projected in 2033)

16,100 in 2023 (14,600 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Gas Controller, Gas Plant Dispatcher, Gas Plant Technician, Natural Gas Plant Technician

22. Signal and track switch repairers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $83,600

$83,600 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 900 per year

900 per year Total employment in occupation: 9,300 in 2023 (9,500 projected in 2033)

9,300 in 2023 (9,500 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Electric Track Switch Maintainer, Light Rail Signal Technician, Rail Signal Mechanic, Railway Signal Technician

21. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $84,130

$84,130 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 28,200 per year

28,200 per year Total employment in occupation: 347,800 in 2023 (351,900 projected in 2033)

347,800 in 2023 (351,900 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Blood Donor Recruiter Supervisor, Insurance Sales Supervisor, Radio Time Sales Supervisor, Real Estate Sales Supervisor

20. Subway and streetcar operators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $84,830

$84,830 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 1,500 per year

1,500 per year Total employment in occupation: 15,400 in 2023 (16,000 projected in 2033)

15,400 in 2023 (16,000 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Light Rail Operator, Light Rail Transit Operator, Light Rail Vehicle Operator, Rapid Transit Operator

19. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $85,540

$85,540 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 4,400 per year

4,400 per year Total employment in occupation: 40,200 in 2023 (41,200 projected in 2033)

40,200 in 2023 (41,200 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Barge Captain, Barge Master, Boat Pilot, Car Ferry Captain

18. Gambling managers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $85,580

$85,580 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 700 per year

700 per year Total employment in occupation: 5,300 in 2023 (5,500 projected in 2033)

5,300 in 2023 (5,500 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Bingo Manager, Casino Manager, Gambling Department Head, Gambling Director

17. Transportation inspectors

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $85,750

$85,750 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 2,900 per year

2,900 per year Total employment in occupation: 29,700 in 2023 (30,800 projected in 2033)

29,700 in 2023 (30,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Aircraft Inspector, Aircraft Landing Gear Inspector, Aircraft Quality Control Inspector, Airworthiness Safety Inspector

16. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $87,980

$87,980 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: 5 years or more

5 years or more Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 88,500 per year

88,500 per year Total employment in occupation: 856,600 in 2023 (842,900 projected in 2033)

856,600 in 2023 (842,900 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Agricultural Crop Farm Manager, Animal Husbandry Manager, Aquaculture Farm Manager, Beef Farm Operator

15. Models

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $89,990

$89,990 Typical educational requirements for occupation: No formal educational credential

No formal educational credential Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 600 per year

600 per year Total employment in occupation: 3,600 in 2023 (3,600 projected in 2033)

3,600 in 2023 (3,600 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Artist’s Model, Clothes Model, Fashion Model, Figure Model

14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $92,430

$92,430 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 5,800 per year

5,800 per year Total employment in occupation: 87,000 in 2023 (90,700 projected in 2033)

87,000 in 2023 (90,700 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Fire Lieutenant, Municipal Fire Fighting and Prevention Supervisor, Supervising Fire Marshal

13. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $92,560

$92,560 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 10,700 per year

10,700 per year Total employment in occupation: 123,400 in 2023 (132,800 projected in 2033)

123,400 in 2023 (132,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Electric Powerline Examiner, Electric Utility Lineworker, Electrical High Tension Tester, Electrical Lineworker

12. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $92,730

$92,730 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 900 per year

900 per year Total employment in occupation: 13,200 in 2023 (12,800 projected in 2033)

13,200 in 2023 (12,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Postal Supervisor, Postmaster

11. Detectives and criminal investigators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $93,580

$93,580 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 8,500 per year

8,500 per year Total employment in occupation: 113,400 in 2023 (116,000 projected in 2033)

113,400 in 2023 (116,000 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Criminal Investigator, Deputy United States Marshal, FBI Investigator, Homicide Detective

10. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $97,540

$97,540 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 3,000 per year

3,000 per year Total employment in occupation: 33,600 in 2023 (32,800 projected in 2033)

33,600 in 2023 (32,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Hydrotreater Operator, Oil Gauger, Oil Pipeline Dispatcher, Oil Pipeline Operator

9. Power plant operators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $99,670

$99,670 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 2,500 per year

2,500 per year Total employment in occupation: 32,400 in 2023 (29,300 projected in 2033)

32,400 in 2023 (29,300 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Hydroelectric Plant Operator, Power Plant Control Room Operator, Powerhouse Operator, Turbine Room Attendant

8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $100,940

$100,940 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 2,100 per year

2,100 per year Total employment in occupation: 25,400 in 2023 (25,700 projected in 2033)

25,400 in 2023 (25,700 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Generating Station Mechanic, Power Transformer Repairer, Powerhouse Electrician, Protective Relay Technician

7. Ship engineers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $101,320

$101,320 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 1,100 per year

1,100 per year Total employment in occupation: 9,500 in 2023 (9,800 projected in 2033)

9,500 in 2023 (9,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Barge Engineer, Ferry Engineer, Towboat Engineer, Tug Boat Engineer

6. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $102,010

$102,010 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: 5 years or more

5 years or more Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 19,700 per year

19,700 per year Total employment in occupation: 211,800 in 2023 (230,800 projected in 2033)

211,800 in 2023 (230,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Airport Manager, Cold Storage Supervisor, Distribution Center Manager, Logistics Manager

5. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $105,980

$105,980 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: Less than 5 years

Less than 5 years Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Total employment in occupation: 144,500 in 2023 (150,000 projected in 2033)

144,500 in 2023 (150,000 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Commanding Officer Homicide Squad, Detective Lieutenant, Detective Supervisor, Police Lieutenant

4. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $106,580

$106,580 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Apprenticeship

Apprenticeship Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 2,200 per year

2,200 per year Total employment in occupation: 24,400 in 2023 (25,800 projected in 2033)

24,400 in 2023 (25,800 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Elevator Adjuster, Elevator Constructor, Elevator Installer, Elevator Mechanic

3. Power distributors and dispatchers

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $107,240

$107,240 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 800 per year

800 per year Total employment in occupation: 9,200 in 2023 (9,100 projected in 2033)

9,200 in 2023 (9,100 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Power System Dispatcher, Steam Plant Control Room Operator, Steam and Power Panel Operator, Substation Operator

2. Nuclear power reactor operators

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $122,610

$122,610 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 400 per year

400 per year Total employment in occupation: 5,800 in 2023 (5,200 projected in 2033)

5,800 in 2023 (5,200 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Nuclear Control Room Operator, Nuclear Reactor Operator, Nuclear Station Operator, Reactor Operator

1. Commercial pilots

Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $122,670

$122,670 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical work-related experience requirements for occupation: None

None Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Projected, average number of job openings in occupation: 6,900 per year

6,900 per year Total employment in occupation: 56,500 in 2023 (59,700 projected in 2033)

56,500 in 2023 (59,700 projected in 2033) Job titles for occupation include: Aerial Crop Duster, Aerial Hurricane Hunter, Aerial Sprayer, Agricultural Pilot

