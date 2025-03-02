This City Is Where AI Will Get The Most People Fired J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Since AI products have become available to the general public, there has been a concern that they will, in some form, take over jobs done by humans. A study by the McKinsey Global Institute shows that 50 million jobs could be “displaced” by 2050. The research shows, however, that new jobs may be created.

Most analyses of AI’s effect on jobs are based on job categories. Brookings believes that AI will also hurt employment geographically. Brookings does look at just job types, but it also looks at where those jobs are located. Its experts say, “…generative AI is especially well suited to the cognitive tasks of white collar knowledge work—think coders, writers, financial analysts, engineers, and lawyers.”

Brookings next cut at the data is based on the “share of jobs exposed to generative AI.” The study also considers average annual pay by city.

Tech and government centers are at the top of the list. Global tech center San Jose has the highest risk at 42%. Boulder follows at 41%, Washington and San Francisco at 39%, Durham (which is at the center of the Research Triangle), Trenton (where Princeton University is located), Seattle, Austin, and Ann Arbor (home to the University of Michigan) at 38%.

The research does not show where people displaced from their jobs by AI will go. In total, the Brookings estimates must cover tens of thousands of people who could be out of work.

