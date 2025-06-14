30 American Jobs Set to Vanish In Less Than 10 Years Hryshchyshen Serhii / Shutterstock.com

When the Trump administration unveiled sweeping tariff policies, one of the stated goals was to bring certain jobs back to the United States. According to the White House, a 10% global tariff rate would create an estimated 2.8 million jobs. Whether or not President Trump’s strategy works as intended remains to be seen, but it is already clear that certain jobs are rapidly disappearing in the U.S. — and are unlikely to return, regardless of federal trade policy.

Key Points The makeup of the U.S. labor market is constantly evolving, and just as some industries are growing rapidly, others are shedding jobs at a rapid pace.

Largely due to technological innovations, there are dozens of occupations in the U.S. that are expected to report employment declines of 10% or more within the coming decade.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in the U.S. is projected to grow by 4% between 2023 and 2033. BLS projections indicate that this job growth will be driven largely by high-skill occupations in certain industries, including healthcare, finance, information, and energy. But the economic dynamism fueling the rise of some occupations will also, inevitably, make others increasingly obsolete.

Using employment projection data from the BLS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the American jobs that are disappearing. We reviewed over 800 occupations and ranked them on expected relative change in overall employment between 2023 and 2033. Only occupations where employment is expected to decline by at least 14% by 2033 were considered.

Among the 30 occupations on this list, overall employment is projected to fall anywhere from 14.6% to well over 35% by 2033. While the types of jobs on this list span multiple different industries, they also tend to share many common characteristics.

Notably, the bulk of these jobs are relatively low-skill occupations, with few, if any, educational requirements. Only two of these occupations typically require entry-level candidates to have education beyond high school; the other 28 are usually filled by workers with a high school diploma or no formal educational credentials.

The most fundamental characteristic most of these occupations share is their susceptibility to technological advances. As high-speed internet connectivity has proliferated, the need for workers in fields related to more antiquated communication media, such as telephone operators, will continue to decline. Additionally, manual labor in many manufacturing occupations is becoming increasingly obsolete, as industry workers are being replaced by automation. Similarly, the growing reliability of clean energy technology will likely reduce demand for workers in certain resource extraction industries, like coal mining. (Here is a look at the remote jobs that pay more than office jobs.)

It is important to note that while the potential for emerging technologies, such as AI, is coming into sharper focus, the practical economic implications of these developments remain unknown—and despite the best efforts of the BLS, the U.S. labor market may look very different in 2033 than government projections suggest. (Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who oversaw the best job markets in history.)

These are the American jobs that are disappearing.

Why it Matters

The health of any capitalist economy is often measured, in part, by growth in gross domestic product — and GDP growth is often driven by technological advancement. As a result, the U.S. economy is constantly evolving, and while new technologies can create both wealth and new opportunities, such progress also often contributes to the decline of many once-ubiquitous occupations. Even though overall employment in the U.S. is projected to grow in the coming years, certain occupations are also expected to shed thousands of jobs.

30. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -14.6% (-4,800 jobs)

-14.6% (-4,800 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 32,400 in 2023 (27,700 projected in 2033)

32,400 in 2023 (27,700 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $34,530

$34,530 Typical educational requirements for occupation: No formal educational credential

No formal educational credential Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Newspaper Carrier, Newstand Vendor, Peddler, Souvenir Street Vendor

29. New accounts clerks

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -14.6% (-6,200 jobs)

-14.6% (-6,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 42,200 in 2023 (36,000 projected in 2033)

42,200 in 2023 (36,000 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $46,610

$46,610 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Banking Services Clerk, New Accounts Banking Representative, New Client Banking Services Clerk

28. Tellers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -14.7% (-51,400 jobs)

-14.7% (-51,400 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 350,300 in 2023 (298,800 projected in 2033)

350,300 in 2023 (298,800 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $39,340

$39,340 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Bank Teller, Commercial Teller, Exchange Teller, Foreign Banknote Teller

26. Office machine operators, except computer

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -15.1% (-4,400 jobs)

-15.1% (-4,400 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 29,200 in 2023 (24,800 projected in 2033)

29,200 in 2023 (24,800 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $39,020

$39,020 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Business Machine Operator, Coin Machine Operator, Coin Rolling Machine Operator, Coin Wrapping Machine Operator, Copy Machine Operator

27. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -15.1% (-24,200 jobs)

-15.1% (-24,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 160,300 in 2023 (136,200 projected in 2033)

160,300 in 2023 (136,200 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $55,290

$55,290 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Flight Crew Time Clerk, Payroll Bookkeeper, Personnel Scheduler, Time Clerk

24. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -15.3% (-9,100 jobs)

-15.3% (-9,100 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 59,300 in 2023 (50,300 projected in 2033)

59,300 in 2023 (50,300 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $49,900

$49,900 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Mill Beam Fitter, Protector Plate Attacher

25. File clerks

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -15.3% (-13,300 jobs)

-15.3% (-13,300 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 87,200 in 2023 (73,900 projected in 2033)

87,200 in 2023 (73,900 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $41,270

$41,270 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Cut File Clerk, Document Clerk, File Keeper, Index Clerk

23. Metal and plastic forging machine setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -15.7% (-1,500 jobs)

-15.7% (-1,500 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 9,300 in 2023 (7,900 projected in 2033)

9,300 in 2023 (7,900 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $49,240

$49,240 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Cold Header Operator, Forging Roll Operator, Header Setup Operator, Spike Machine Operator

22. Timing device assemblers and adjusters

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -16.3% (-100 jobs)

-16.3% (-100 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 400 in 2023 (300 projected in 2033)

400 in 2023 (300 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $40,790

$40,790 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Digital Watch Assembler, Electrical Timing Device Adjuster, Marine Chronometer Assembler, Time Stamp Assembler

21. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -16.4% (-5,200 jobs)

-16.4% (-5,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 31,400 in 2023 (26,300 projected in 2033)

31,400 in 2023 (26,300 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $61,680

$61,680 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Aircraft De-Icer Installer, Aircraft Fuselage Framer, Aircraft Layout Worker, Aircraft Line Assembler

20. Camera and photographic equipment repairers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -16.9% (-400 jobs)

-16.9% (-400 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 2,600 in 2023 (2,200 projected in 2033)

2,600 in 2023 (2,200 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $49,300

$49,300 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Long-term on-the-job training

Long-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Aircraft Photographic Equipment Repairer, Camera Machinist, Camera Repair Technician, Camera Repairer

19. Print binding and finishing workers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -17.5% (-6,700 jobs)

-17.5% (-6,700 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 38,100 in 2023 (31,400 projected in 2033)

38,100 in 2023 (31,400 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $39,820

$39,820 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Bindery Cutter Operator, Bindery Folder Operator, Bindery Machine Operator, Bindery Worker

18. Metal and plastic model makers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -17.6% (-500 jobs)

-17.6% (-500 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 2,900 in 2023 (2,400 projected in 2033)

2,900 in 2023 (2,400 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $62,700

$62,700 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Metal Mockup Maker, Plastic Jig and Fixture Builder

16. Hand grinding and polishing workers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -17.8% (-2,200 jobs)

-17.8% (-2,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 12,500 in 2023 (10,300 projected in 2033)

12,500 in 2023 (10,300 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $41,690

$41,690 Typical educational requirements for occupation: No formal educational credential

No formal educational credential Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Hand Buffer, Hand Sander, Jewelry Grinder, Jewelry Polisher

17. Refractory materials repairers, except brickmasons

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -17.8% (-100 jobs)

-17.8% (-100 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 600 in 2023 (500 projected in 2033)

600 in 2023 (500 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $58,540

$58,540 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Bondactor Machine Operator, Cupola Repairer, Kiln Door Builder, Ladle Repairer

15. Order clerks

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -17.9% (-19,000 jobs)

-17.9% (-19,000 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 106,300 in 2023 (87,300 projected in 2033)

106,300 in 2023 (87,300 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $44,660

$44,660 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Some college, no degree

Some college, no degree Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Catalogue Clerk, Classified Ad Clerk, Mail Order Clerk, Order Desk Clerk

14. Hand cutters and trimmers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -18.4% (-1,300 jobs)

-18.4% (-1,300 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 6,900 in 2023 (5,600 projected in 2033)

6,900 in 2023 (5,600 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $38,800

$38,800 Typical educational requirements for occupation: No formal educational credential

No formal educational credential Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Fur Trimmer, Hand Cloth Cutter, Hand Fabric Cutter, Portable Machine Cutter

13. Prepress technicians and workers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -18.5% (-4,300 jobs)

-18.5% (-4,300 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 23,300 in 2023 (19,000 projected in 2033)

23,300 in 2023 (19,000 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $47,300

$47,300 Typical educational requirements for occupation: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Typical training requirements for occupation: None

None Job titles for occupation include: Digital Proofing and Platemaker, Electronic Pre-Press Technician, Photoengraver, Plate Mounter

12. Metal and plastic drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -19.2% (-1,100 jobs)

-19.2% (-1,100 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 5,800 in 2023 (4,700 projected in 2033)

5,800 in 2023 (4,700 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $46,630

$46,630 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Bore Mill Operator for Plastic, Boring Mill Operator for Metal, Drill Press Operator for Metal, Horizontal Boring Mill Operator for Metal

11. Manufactured building and mobile home installers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -19.6% (-600 jobs)

-19.6% (-600 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 3,300 in 2023 (2,700 projected in 2033)

3,300 in 2023 (2,700 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $41,080

$41,080 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Housetrailer Servicer, Mobile Home Mechanic, Mobile Home Servicer, Mobile Home Technician

10. Engine and other machine assemblers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -21.3% (-10,400 jobs)

-21.3% (-10,400 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 49,000 in 2023 (38,600 projected in 2033)

49,000 in 2023 (38,600 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $52,540

$52,540 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Aircraft Engine Assembler, Assembling Motor Builder, Clutch Housing Assembler, Engine Builder

9. Telemarketers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -21.5% (-18,300 jobs)

-21.5% (-18,300 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 85,200 in 2023 (66,800 projected in 2033)

85,200 in 2023 (66,800 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $34,410

$34,410 Typical educational requirements for occupation: No formal educational credential

No formal educational credential Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Inbound Telemarketer, Outbound Telemarketer, Telemarketing Sales Representative, Telephone Solicitor

8. Metal and plastic patternmakers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -22.2% (-500 jobs)

-22.2% (-500 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 2,200 in 2023 (1,700 projected in 2033)

2,200 in 2023 (1,700 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $54,540

$54,540 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Metal Patternmaker

7. Underground mining loading and moving machine operators

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -22.9% (-1,200 jobs)

-22.9% (-1,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 5,300 in 2023 (4,100 projected in 2033)

5,300 in 2023 (4,100 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $68,860

$68,860 Typical educational requirements for occupation: No formal educational credential

No formal educational credential Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Coal Hauler Operator, Coke Loader, Joy Loader, Load Haul Dump Operator

6. Foundry mold and coremakers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -24.6% (-2,900 jobs)

-24.6% (-2,900 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 11,800 in 2023 (8,900 projected in 2033)

11,800 in 2023 (8,900 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $45,700

$45,700 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Airset Caster, Airset Molder, Core Stripper, Foundry Molder

5. Data entry keyers

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -25.0% (-41,000 jobs)

-25.0% (-41,000 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 163,900 in 2023 (122,800 projected in 2033)

163,900 in 2023 (122,800 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $39,850

$39,850 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Customs Entry Clerk, Data Entry Clerk, Data Input Clerk, Data Keyer

4. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -25.2% (-11,300 jobs)

-25.2% (-11,300 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 44,900 in 2023 (33,600 projected in 2033)

44,900 in 2023 (33,600 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $38,370

$38,370 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: PBX Operator, Private Branch Exchange Operator, Telephone Answering Service Operator, Telephone Switchboard Operator

3. Telephone operators

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -26.4% (-1,200 jobs)

-26.4% (-1,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 4,700 in 2023 (3,500 projected in 2033)

4,700 in 2023 (3,500 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $39,130

$39,130 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: 411 Directory Assistance Operator, Directory Assistance Operator, Information Operator, Local Telephone Operator

2. Mining roof bolters

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -32.0% (-600 jobs)

-32.0% (-600 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 2,000 in 2023 (1,400 projected in 2033)

2,000 in 2023 (1,400 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $76,640

$76,640 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Moderate-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Roof Bolter Operator, Roof Bolting Coal Miner, Underground Bolting Machine Operator, Underground Roof Bolter

1. Word processors and typists

Projected employment change, 2023-2033: -38.0% (-15,200 jobs)

-38.0% (-15,200 jobs) Total employment in occupation: 39,900 in 2023 (24,800 projected in 2033)

39,900 in 2023 (24,800 projected in 2033) Median annual wage for occupation in 2024: $47,850

$47,850 Typical educational requirements for occupation: High school diploma or equivalent

High school diploma or equivalent Typical training requirements for occupation: Short-term on-the-job training

Short-term on-the-job training Job titles for occupation include: Clerk Typist, Dictaphone Typist, Statistical Typist, Transcription Typist

