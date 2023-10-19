A college education has long been seen as a practical step toward financial security and upward mobility in the United States – and for good reason. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical full-time worker with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more than the typical worker with no more than a high school diploma.
But despite the clear financial upside, a growing number of Americans are questioning the value of a four-year postsecondary education. A recent Gallup poll found that only 36% of Americans have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher education, down from 57% in 2015. Undergraduate enrollment in the U.S. has also been falling steadily, from 18.1 million in 2010, to 15.4 million in 2021.
Changing attitudes towards college are partially attributable to rising costs. Adjusting for inflation, average annual tuition and fees at a four-year private college climbed from just over $10,000 in the early 1970s to nearly $33,000 in 2020. For many high school graduates, the amount of debt they would need to take on to earn a degree is not worth the potential pay off. (Here is a look at the 50 most expensive colleges in America.)
Still, those who forgo a college education are not necessarily limited to a career in low-wage jobs. There are dozens of employment opportunities for those with an associate’s degree or less that pay as much or more than most of the jobs available to college graduates.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified the highest paying jobs you can get without a bachelor’s degree. Occupations are ranked by their median annual wage in 2022. Jobs classified with an “all other” or “miscellaneous” designation were excluded from analysis. (Note that the median wage is the middle amount, halfway between the lowest and highest wage offered for each job. For the average wage, calculated by adding all the wages offered for each job and dividing by the number of different wages, see the 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a college degree.)
Here are the highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor’s degree.
Among the 50 occupations on this list, annual median wages range from just over $67,000 to well over $100,000. Just over half of these jobs typically have no formal educational requirements beyond high school – though many prefer candidates with years of related work experience.
50. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $67,120
> Total employment, 2022: 31,470
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
49. Railroad brake, signal, and switch operators and locomotive firers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $67,540
> Total employment, 2022: 14,210
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
48. Computer network support specialists
> Median annual wage, 2022: $68,050
> Total employment, 2022: 168,920
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
47. Railroad conductors and yardmasters
> Median annual wage, 2022: $68,180
> Total employment, 2022: 40,940
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
46. Commercial divers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $68,300
> Total employment, 2022: 3,860
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
45. Transit and railroad police
> Median annual wage, 2022: $69,150
> Total employment, 2022: 3,370
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
44. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
> Median annual wage, 2022: $69,380
> Total employment, 2022: 11,430
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
43. Fire inspectors and investigators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $69,450
> Total employment, 2022: 14,510
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: 5 years or more
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
42. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
> Median annual wage, 2022: $70,010
> Total employment, 2022: 134,070
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
41. Respiratory therapists
> Median annual wage, 2022: $70,540
> Total employment, 2022: 129,910
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
40. Funeral home managers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $72,110
> Total employment, 2022: 13,680
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
39. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $72,230
> Total employment, 2022: 285,270
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
38. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $73,140
> Total employment, 2022: 559,050
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
37. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment
> Median annual wage, 2022: $73,630
> Total employment, 2022: 8,530
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
36. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $74,080
> Total employment, 2022: 720,900
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: 5 years or more
> Typical additional training needed: None
35. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians
> Median annual wage, 2022: $74,410
> Total employment, 2022: 9,750
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
34. Locomotive engineers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $74,570
> Total employment, 2022: 36,440
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
33. Avionics technicians
> Median annual wage, 2022: $75,450
> Total employment, 2022: 20,200
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
32. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $75,760
> Total employment, 2022: 6,250
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: 5 years or more
> Typical additional training needed: None
31. Gas plant operators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $79,460
> Total employment, 2022: 14,290
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
30. Transportation inspectors
> Median annual wage, 2022: $79,570
> Total employment, 2022: 24,420
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
29. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
> Median annual wage, 2022: $80,090
> Total employment, 2022: 38,380
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
28. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $80,150
> Total employment, 2022: 84,040
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
27. Gambling managers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $80,710
> Total employment, 2022: 4,800
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
26. Signal and track switch repairers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $81,300
> Total employment, 2022: 6,880
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
25. Diagnostic Medical Sonographers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $81,350
> Total employment, 2022: 81,080
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
24. Dental hygienists
> Median annual wage, 2022: $81,400
> Total employment, 2022: 214,700
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
23. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $82,340
> Total employment, 2022: 119,510
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
22. Chemical plant and system operators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $82,670
> Total employment, 2022: 18,710
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
21. Postmasters and mail superintendents
> Median annual wage, 2022: $82,760
> Total employment, 2022: 13,460
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
20. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $82,850
> Total employment, 2022: 237,520
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
19. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $85,090
> Total employment, 2022: 31,360
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
18. Nuclear medicine technologists
> Median annual wage, 2022: $85,300
> Total employment, 2022: 16,910
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
17. Detectives and criminal investigators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $86,280
> Total employment, 2022: 107,400
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
16. Ship engineers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $87,300
> Total employment, 2022: 8,650
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
15. Subway and streetcar operators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $88,260
> Total employment, 2022: 9,120
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
14. Radiation therapists
> Median annual wage, 2022: $89,530
> Total employment, 2022: 15,510
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
13. Power plant operators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $93,060
> Total employment, 2022: 31,590
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
12. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
> Median annual wage, 2022: $93,720
> Total employment, 2022: 25,440
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
11. Athletes and sports competitors
> Median annual wage, 2022: $94,270
> Total employment, 2022: 11,930
> Typical education needed for entry: No formal educational credential
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
10. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
> Median annual wage, 2022: $95,210
> Total employment, 2022: 34,940
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: None
9. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
> Median annual wage, 2022: $96,290
> Total employment, 2022: 131,860
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: Less than 5 years
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
8. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance
> Median annual wage, 2022: $96,370
> Total employment, 2022: 2,970
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: None
7. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $98,560
> Total employment, 2022: 169,910
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: 5 years or more
> Typical additional training needed: None
6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $99,000
> Total employment, 2022: 24,380
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Apprenticeship
5. Nuclear technicians
> Median annual wage, 2022: $100,420
> Total employment, 2022: 5,880
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
4. Power distributors and dispatchers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $101,650
> Total employment, 2022: 9,380
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
3. Commercial pilots
> Median annual wage, 2022: $103,910
> Total employment, 2022: 48,750
> Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Moderate-term on-the-job training
2. Nuclear power reactor operators
> Median annual wage, 2022: $115,870
> Total employment, 2022: 5,450
> Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
1. Air traffic controllers
> Median annual wage, 2022: $132,250
> Total employment, 2022: 21,250
> Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree
> Work experience in related occupation needed: None
> Typical additional training needed: Long-term on-the-job training
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.