S&P 500
6,819.40
-0.39%
Dow Jones
47,320.20
-0.80%
Nasdaq 100
25,364.20
-0.24%
Russell 2000
2,474.69
-0.90%
FTSE 100
9,690.40
-0.25%
Nikkei 225
49,420.00
-1.62%
Stock Market Live December 1, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Starts December in the Red

Jobs

AI Threatens 20 Million US Jobs

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • A recent analysis reveals that artificial intelligence could replace almost 12% of jobs in the United States.
  • AI could push the nation to Great Depression levels of unemployment.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
AI Threatens 20 Million US Jobs

© Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A new analysis from MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory is called the Iceberg Index. It is a simulation tool for studying the American labor force, which is currently about 150 million people. It shows that artificial intelligence (AI) could replace 11.7% of jobs in the United States. And that is not a future number.

The forecast is based on the potential effect of AI today. In total, the study covers 932 occupations and 32,000 skills. The authors wrote, “Artificial Intelligence is reshaping America’s over $9.4 trillion labor market, with cascading effects that extend far beyond visible technology sectors.”

A catastrophe of this magnitude could increase the U.S. unemployment rate to 18%. If the study’s figures are on top of the current national jobless rate of 4%, the total moves to 22%, which is a Great Depression level.

The data does not entirely take into account jobs that migrate from traditional positions to AI-created jobs. It does, however, look at how many jobs could be lost by sector. At the heart of the survey, “The Index captures the share of tasks that are technically automatable based on demonstrated AI capabilities.”

The research team does offer some hope. If industries and the government want to get ahead of the worst of this wave, they have to train people. There may also be an increase in infrastructure employment due to AI data center expansion.

The leaders of the group that did the research call some of what they do a “sandbox.” This is what allows policymakers to look across geographic areas and sectors. However, the current analysis does not offer much of an upside. Creating policies that can potentially save millions of jobs is nearly impossible when viewed state by state and employment from sector to sector.

AI Is Coming for the Entertainment Industry. How Can Investors Position?

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

AI May Hit 40% of World’s Jobs
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 4, 2025

AI May Hit 40% of World’s Jobs

The UN forecasts that 40% of the world’s jobs will be affected by artificial intelligence. Millions of people face employment…
AI May Kill College Degrees
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 11, 2025

AI May Kill College Degrees

Employer demand for formal degrees reportedly is declining particularly quickly for jobs exposed to artificial intelligence.
AI Could Take US Unemployment to a Grim 10%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 10, 2025

AI Could Take US Unemployment to a Grim 10%

Artificial intelligence only needs to knock 8 million more people out of work for the U.S. unemployment rate to reach…
AI to Cause 14 Million Layoffs
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 1, 2023

AI to Cause 14 Million Layoffs

A recent analysis reveals that the rise in artificial intelligence will result in 14 million jobs being lost by 2027.
Guide to Artificial Intelligence ETFs
247patrick | Sep 7, 2023

Guide to Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Here is a guide to exchange-traded funds focused on artificial intelligence.
AI Looks Set for Long-Term Growth: ETFs in Focus
247patrick | Sep 11, 2023

AI Looks Set for Long-Term Growth: ETFs in Focus

The global AI market is reportedly set to surge to over $2 trillion by 2030.
Elon Musk and Others Push for Moratorium on AI, Citing Safety Risks
247patrick | Apr 10, 2023

Elon Musk and Others Push for Moratorium on AI, Citing Safety Risks

More than 1,000 technology and AI luminaries have penned an open letter urging a moratorium on the development of artificial…
For Some Americans, AI Is Coming to Take Your Job, and You Can’t Stop It
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 10, 2025

For Some Americans, AI Is Coming to Take Your Job, and You Can’t Stop It

Artificial intelligence has become a threat to jobs across many industries. Millions of Americans will lose their jobs to automation…
These 3 ETFs Could Have Market-Beating Upside in 2025
Chris MacDonald | Jan 10, 2025

These 3 ETFs Could Have Market-Beating Upside in 2025

The exchange traded fund (ETF) industry could see significant changes in 2025 as global capital continues to flow into these…

Top Gaining Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 5,284,087
+$20.28
+4.85%
$438.29
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 5,545,569
+$3.99
+4.53%
$92.02
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 6,285,361
+$7.21
+3.63%
$205.58
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 1,739,775
+$5.77
+3.32%
$179.73
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 2,554,247
+$4.38
+3.24%
$139.67

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 9,570,245
-$1.82
7.01%
$24.16
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 4,339,233
-$4.71
6.06%
$72.98
Insulet
PODD Vol: 878,707
-$16.36
5.00%
$310.83
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 11,917,480
-$12.98
4.76%
$259.84
Northrop Grumman
NOC Vol: 764,416
-$26.74
4.67%
$545.51