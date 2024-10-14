Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Composite Rises As NVIDIA & AI Stocks Soar Canva

Live Updates

At market open, key indexes are generally showing green. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. ET we have:

Nasdaq Composite up 134.19 (+.73%)

up 134.19 (+.73%) S&P 500 up 24.09 (+.40%)

up 24.09 (+.40%) Dow Jones Industrial down 93.14 (-.22%)

The S&P 500 is now back to record highs. The Dow Jones is under more pressure as Caterpillar (down 3.4%), Boeing (down 2.8%), and Amgen (down 1.6%) are all seeing declines today.

NVIDIA The Biggest Gainer at the Open

Among megacaps, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is up the highest amount shortly after the opening bell. The stock is up 2.56% to $138.24 per share in early trading. The company continues to see upgrades and positive research notes from Wall Street as it prepares to ship its next-generation Blackwell platform in volume in the coming months.

Among S&P 500 stocks, companies with AI exposure are leading today’s gains. Vistra (NYSE: VST), Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT), and Lam Research (Nasadaq: LCRX) are the only S&P 500 stocks with larger gains than NVIDIA today and all three have significant tailwinds from the growth of AI.

Economic Data This Week

With inflation data coming in slightly hotter than expected last week, attention will continue to focus on initial jobless claims numbers that will be released on Thursday. In addition, monthly U.S. retail sales data will be released on Thursday which should give an updated picture on consumer spending.

Important Earnings Week

Earnings kick into high gear this week as many of the largest companies begin reporting third-quarter earnings. Here are some of the key earnings to watch this week.

Tuesday Before Open

United Healthcare

Bank of America

Citigroup

Goldman Sachs

Johnson & Johnson

Charles Schwab

Tuesday After Market Close

Interactive Brokers

United Airlines

Wednesday Before Market Open

Prologis

Abbott Laboratories

Morgan Stanley

ASML

Wednesday After Market Close

Kinder Morgan

Discover Financial Services

Crown Castle

CSX

Thursday Before Market Open

Taiwan Semiconductor

M&T Bank

Travelers Insurance

Thursday After Market Close

Intuitive Surgical

Netflix

Friday Before Market Open

Procter & Gamble

Schlumberger

American Express

