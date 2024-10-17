Nasdaq Composite Today: TSM Leads Another AI Stock Frenzy (TSM, NVDA, AVGO)

Live Updates
Economic Data Beats Expectations8:39 am
September retail sales showed a monthly increase of .4% versus expectations of .3%. Initial jobless claims were 241,000, a reduction of 19,000 from the prior week.
Shortly after the release of this economic data Nasdaq futures are now up .90% while S&P futures are up .50%.
Lucid Shares Down 19%8:13 am
Among widely followed stocks, the biggest loss premarket is Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID). The electric car maker is down 19% after announcing a secondary offering to shore up its balance sheet. The company will offer 262.5 million shares and currently trades for just $3.28.
In earnings news, M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) just released earnings and beat expectations. Banks have done very well this earnings season.
Initial Jobless Claims Release at 8:30 a.m. ET8:08 am
Stock futures are currently up across indexes, but that may change at 8:30 a.m. ET. Two key pieces of macroeconomic data are being released at that time: Initial Jobless Claims and September retail sales numbers.
Jobless claims hit 258,000 last week, but that number was boosted by Helene. With another major hurricane having hit Florida – Hurricane Milton – numbers may once again be skewed.
Shortly before 8 a.m. ET markets are looking up across the board on Thursday.
- Nasdaq-100 Futures: Up 162 (+.80%)
- S&P 500 Futures: Up 23 (.40%)
- Dow Jones Futures: Up 55 (.13%)
The big news for the day that is driving the Nasdaq Composite to outsized gains is Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) releasing earnings that point to a continuing boom in AI demand.
Let’s look at the market’s biggest stories today.
Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes Earnings
Taiwan Semiconductor has roughly a 90% market share in the advanced chips used in AI, so it’s a widely followed bellwether in the space. The company reported earnings and beat estimates on almost every major line item.
Third-quarter sales came in at $23.5 billion with operating margins at 47.5% versus a guide that popped out at 44.5%. That led to earnings of $10.06 billion, which handily topped analyst estimates of $9.33 billion.
Commentary on the company’s earnings call was also very bullish. Chairman C.C. Wei had this to say about AI demand:
“Demand is real, and I think it is just the beginning of this demand….demand is insane and I think it will continue for many years.” – C.C. Wei
With Taiwan Semiconductor having the broadest view into future purchasing plans of customers ranging from NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA), to larger hyperscalers like Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), to Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), this commentary is eyebrow-raising.
The earnings were good enough that NVIDIA is trading up 3.09% in premarket trading. Look for other AI-related stocks like Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) and Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL) to also be up sharply at market open.
Earnings to Watch Today
There aren’t as many major earnings releases today as we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday when financial services companies generally beat expectations. However, both M&T Bank and Travelers are reporting before market open.
After market close today a couple of widely followed earnings will be Intuitive Surgical and Netflix. In addition, before the market opens on Friday Procter & Gamble, Schlumberger, and American Express will report.
