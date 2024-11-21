Live Updates: Can NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Surge Past $150 Today After Earnings?

Live Updates
How Are Other AI Stocks Performing Today?
With NVIDIA being a bellwether in the AI space, let’s take a look at how other AI stocks are performing the day after their earnings.
Optical stocks are booming today. Applied Optoelectronics (Nasdaq: AAOI) continues its fierce rally and is up 10.5%. Lumentum (Nasdaq: LITE), up 8.3%, and Coherent (Nasdaq: COHR), up 4.8% are also performing strongly.
Liquid cooling supplier Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) is up 2.7%. Other data center suppliers like Credo (Nasdaq: CRDO) are also seeing strong gains. Credo is up 8%.
The standout today is likely Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Its stock is up 30% following blowout earnings last night.
NVIDIA See-Saws Between Gains and Losses in Choppy Early Trading
The Nasdaq opened up higher but is now down about .40% at 9:43 a.m. ET. NVIDIA is also seeing gains see-saw. After hitting $152 per share in early trading, shares briefly fell back into the red. As of 9:43 a.m., shares are moderately positive.
It appears there won’t be an outsized move in either direction today, but we’re still early in today’s trading.
Notable Wall Street Calls Today
Looking through Wall Street calls about NVIDIA, here are some of the more notable quotes.
Barclay’s: Raises their price target to $160 from $145, maintains overweight rating. Analyst Tom O’Malley highlights gross margin commentary that puts the coming quarters in a better spot while saying NVIDIA is “ace-ing” the transition to Blackwell.
Benchmark: Raises their price target to $190 from $170 while maintaining a buy rating on NVIDIA. The researcher highlighted the Data Center group’s 112% annualized growth as a standout figure in yesterday’s earnings release.
Citi: Opens a “90-day positive catalyst watch” on NVIDIA shares. Notes there are three key areas to watch: 1.) Blackwell ramp going “full steam” 2.) Gross margins see a trough in the April quarter and 3.) Artificial intelligence scaling. Citi expects Blackwell expectations to rise headed into CES and raises their price target on NVIDIA to $175 from $170.
NVIDIA Price Movements After the Opening Bell
Markets just opened at 9:30 a.m. ET, and NVIDIA is immediately shooting higher.
The stock surged to $152.41, or up about 4.5%. It appears NVIDIA may see gains today after falling in yesterday’s after-hours trading.
New Price Targets for NVIDIA
Here’s a collection of price target revisions today following NVIDIA’s earnings.
- Wells Fargo: Raises price target to $185 from $165
- Goldman Sachs: Price target increases to $165 from a prior $150
- Bernstein: Price target rises to $175 from $155
NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) reported earnings last night. We posted a live blog of our thoughts after earnings, but here are the highlights:
- The company beat both sales and earnings expectations last quarter by a healthy margins.
- Adjusted EPS came in at $.81, a good amount ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $.74.
- Revenue came in at $35.1 billion, which also topped Wall Street’s consensus of $33.1 billion
- NVIDIA’s guidance for next quarter is $37.5 billion in sales
- And gross margins are expected to be 73% to 73.5%, matching Wall Street expectations of 73.5% at the high end of the range.
NVIDIA was initially down after releasing earnings. It dropped 5% immediately after the numbers released, was down about 1% headed into the company’s 5 p.m. ET conference call, and briefly dropped below $140 in premarket trading this morning.
However, shortly before the opening bell, NVIDIA’s stock is now trading for $149.20.
This is a live post that will be continually updated with reactions to NVIDIA’s earnings throughout the day. Please refresh for the most up-to-date news.
