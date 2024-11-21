Live Updates: Can NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Surge Past $150 Today After Earnings? Canva

Live Updates

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) reported earnings last night. We posted a live blog of our thoughts after earnings, but here are the highlights:

The company beat both sales and earnings expectations last quarter by a healthy margins. Adjusted EPS came in at $.81, a good amount ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $.74. Revenue came in at $35.1 billion, which also topped Wall Street’s consensus of $33.1 billion

NVIDIA’s guidance for next quarter is $37.5 billion in sales

And gross margins are expected to be 73% to 73.5%, matching Wall Street expectations of 73.5% at the high end of the range.

NVIDIA was initially down after releasing earnings. It dropped 5% immediately after the numbers released, was down about 1% headed into the company’s 5 p.m. ET conference call, and briefly dropped below $140 in premarket trading this morning.

However, shortly before the opening bell, NVIDIA’s stock is now trading for $149.20.

