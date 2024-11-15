Live Market Updates: Nasdaq Composite Slides & Warren Buffett's Newest Buy Canva

Markets are ending the week with a slide. As of 9 a.m. ET, Nasdaq futures are down 199 points, or .95%. Other indexes are down as well with Dow Futures implying a .38% drop at the open and S&P 500 futures off .58%.

Let’s take a look at some of the major stories shaping the market today.

Semiconductor Equipment Stocks Under Pressure

Stocks of the companies that build the equipment to make semiconductors have performed excellently the past decade. However, ongoing trade restrictions with China have crimped sales for many of the largest companies in this industry. Applied Materials (Nasdaq: AMAT) reported earnings last night that came in below expectations for next quarter.

The company expects revenue of $6.75 to $7.55 billion. The midpoint of that g uidance comes in below Wall Street expectations of $7.25 billion. That miss was enough to send shares down 9% in premarket trading.

Buffett Goes Pizza Shopping

What is Warren Buffett buying? Filings from Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.B) reveal an investment in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Pool Corp. (Nasdaq: POOL). The news that Berkshire has bought shares of each company has sent their prices soaring in premarket. Pool Corp. is up 4% while Domino’s is up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Berkshire now owns more than 1.3 million shares of Domino’s Pizza, which is roughly a $600 million position after its jump in trading this morning.

