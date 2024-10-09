Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Down Slightly with Good News for AI Stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) Canva

In premarket trading, Nasdaq-100 Futures are down about .17% as of 8:25 a.m. ET. The major storylines impacting the index today will include signs the DOJ may get more aggressive on large technology stocks and also positive news from the artificial intelligence supply chain.

Premarket Futures (As of 8:25 a.m. ET)

Nasdaq: -$34.25 (-.17%)

S&P 500: -$2.75 (-.05%)

Dow Jones: -$7.00 (-.02%)

DOJ May Target Google Breakup

The primary news story that will weigh on larger technology stocks is a filing from the DOJ that shows it’s considering breaking up Google as a remedy in its continuing case against the company. Google parent company Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) is down .64% in early trading. The DOJ has been active in investigating nearly every major technology company.

While the potential for a breakup is a scary headline, it’s important to remember that’s just one potential remedy and the case may continue to draw out for years. The most likely outcome from the case continues to be that the DOJ will force Google to cease agreements that make it the default search engine on smartphones from companies like Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Samsung. That outcome would also hurt Apple as it collects tens of billions in annual high-margin revenue from Google that would be at risk of disappearing.

AI Chip Demand Stays Hot

Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.45% thanks to strong gains from AI stocks like NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO). There’s more good news in the AI space this morning as Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) released September revenue figures that came in ahead of expectations.

The company reported September revenue that was up 39.6% above the prior year. In total, its third-quarter revenue totaled $23.38 billion, which is ahead of the company’s high-end guidance. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a 90% market share in the advanced chips used for AI processing, their financial releases are a closely watched proxy for broad demand in the AI space.