Live Market Updates: Nasdaq Composite Jumps, Tesla Soars Again, Palantir Plummets | TSLA, PLTR

Live Updates
Nasdaq Jumping in Morning Trading
As of 10:35 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite is now up 163 points, or .87%.
Tesla remains the biggest contributor to the gains. However, other large stocks are doing well. Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is up 1.25%. Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) is up 3.5%, and Qualcomm (Nasdaq: QCOM) is up 2.20%.
NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is on the other end of performers, falling 1.7% after reports its Blackwell systems with 72 GPUs are suffering from overheating issues. The continued focus on dissipating heat from cutting-edge GPU systems is likely a boon for companies like Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) that specialize in liquid-cooling technologies.
Stocks on the Move Today
Here are some notable stocks on the move today:
- Super Micro Computer: The company has been fighting a battle to avoid being delisted following the resignation of its auditor. Over the weekend, Super Micro filed paperwork to stay in compliance with Nasdaq rules and avoid delisting. Shares in the server company are up 19.4% in early trading on optimism Super Micro’s efforts will result in the company staying listed on the Nasdaq. However, it is worth noting that there are reports of NVIDIA shifting chip orders to other server companies and large AI companies like xAI also shifting orders from Super Micro while it battles allegations of poor accounting practices.
- Palantir Technologies: Down 9% today after jumping 11% on Friday. The company jumped Friday on news it will move its shares from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. That move would trigger inclusion into ETFs and other financial vehicles with large assets under management. However, a member of the Palantir Board of Directors posted a message on X stating “We are moving @PalntirTech to Nasdaq because it will force billion in ETF buying and deliver “tendies” to our retail investors” Player haters be aware that we’ve been hated for decades (plural). Everything we do is to reward and support our retail diamondhands following.” The post was later deleted, but it reflected poorly on the company and is likely triggering today’s sell-off.
Last night, Nasdaq Futures were up .69% near midnight. However, minutes after the market open, the Nasdaq Composite has seen gains stall. Here’s a check-in of major indexes shortly after market open:
- Nasdaq Composite: Up 32.48 (+.17%)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 30.73 (-.07%)
- S&P 500: Up 4.25 (+.07%)
The reality is that several key issues will shape the market this week, so investors are likely waiting on those to play out before any major movements happen in the market.
- NVIDIA Earnings: Happen on Wednesday night. NVIDIA is now a bellwether for dozens of stocks in the AI industry, so its earnings will impact the trajectory for the entire technology market.
- Treasury Nominee: Donald Trump is currently weighing several candidates for the role of Treasury Secretary. The pick will give some insight into how significant a trade war with China could be, so the market is following it closely. Prediction market Polymarket currently has Scott Bessent at a 34% chance, Howard Lutnick at 29%, and Kevin Warsh at 24%. Key Trump allies like Elon Musk have pushed for Howard Lutnick, but many key Wall Street figures have come out against his nomination.
Tesla Shares Rallying
Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) shares are up sharply in morning trading, up 7.33% as of 9:45 a.m. ET. The key catalyst behind Tesla’s move is a report that Donald Trump’s transition team will prioritize a Federal framework for self-driving car regulation.
Tesla has bet its future on self-driving, and recently showed off a $30,000 two seat Cybercab. Right now, the company is receiving roughly $1.2 billion in annualized revenue from its self-driving software. However, the release of the Cybercab could turn self-driving into the companies largest revenue contributor.
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.