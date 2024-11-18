Live Market Updates: Nasdaq Composite Jumps, Tesla Soars Again, Palantir Plummets | TSLA, PLTR Canva

Live Updates

Last night, Nasdaq Futures were up .69% near midnight. However, minutes after the market open, the Nasdaq Composite has seen gains stall. Here’s a check-in of major indexes shortly after market open:

Nasdaq Composite : Up 32.48 (+.17%)

: Up 32.48 (+.17%) Dow Jones Industrial Average : Down 30.73 (-.07%)

: Down 30.73 (-.07%) S&P 500: Up 4.25 (+.07%)

The reality is that several key issues will shape the market this week, so investors are likely waiting on those to play out before any major movements happen in the market.

NVIDIA Earnings: Happen on Wednesday night. NVIDIA is now a bellwether for dozens of stocks in the AI industry, so its earnings will impact the trajectory for the entire technology market.

Happen on Wednesday night. NVIDIA is now a bellwether for dozens of stocks in the AI industry, so its earnings will impact the trajectory for the entire technology market. Treasury Nominee: Donald Trump is currently weighing several candidates for the role of Treasury Secretary. The pick will give some insight into how significant a trade war with China could be, so the market is following it closely. Prediction market Polymarket currently has Scott Bessent at a 34% chance, Howard Lutnick at 29%, and Kevin Warsh at 24%. Key Trump allies like Elon Musk have pushed for Howard Lutnick, but many key Wall Street figures have come out against his nomination.

Tesla Shares Rallying

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) shares are up sharply in morning trading, up 7.33% as of 9:45 a.m. ET. The key catalyst behind Tesla’s move is a report that Donald Trump’s transition team will prioritize a Federal framework for self-driving car regulation.

Tesla has bet its future on self-driving, and recently showed off a $30,000 two seat Cybercab. Right now, the company is receiving roughly $1.2 billion in annualized revenue from its self-driving software. However, the release of the Cybercab could turn self-driving into the companies largest revenue contributor.