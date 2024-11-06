Live Markets Today: Russell 2000 Up 4%, Nasdaq Jumps After Trump Victory | TSLA, DJT, RIVN

Live Updates
Dow Jones Winners and Losers
The Dow Jones is outpacing indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite today. Let’s take a look at what stocks are seeing the biggest gains:
- Goldman Sachs: Up 11.1%
- JPMorgan Chase: Up 9.1%
- Caterpillar: Up 6.9%
- UnitedHealth Group: Up 6%
- American Express: Up 4.9%
Most the stocks on this list are potential regulatory beneficiaries in either healthcare or financial services.
On the other end, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is the biggest loser in the Dow today, down 2.7%. Real estate stocks are falling today as 10-year treasury rates soar. Another big Dow laggard is Boeing (NYSE: BA), which may be falling on the belief a Trump administration will be more willing to give contracts to upstart rivals like SpaceX in aerospace and Andruil in defense.
Gains 15 Minutes After Market Open
We’re now 15 minutes past the opening bell, let’s check in on index movements:
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Up 3.07%
- S&P 500: Up 1.80%
- Nasdaq Composite: Up 1.83%
- Russell 2000: Up 4.00%
The Russell 2000 still leads the pack but gains have moderated from premarket highs where the index was briefly trading up about 6%.
Bitcoin At All-Time Highs
Bitcoin hit all-time highs after it became clear Trump would take the Presidency last night. Overall, Bitcoin is up 7% in the last 24 hours to $74,735.
Donald Trump courted the Bitcoin vote in the run-up to the election, promising regulations that would be far more favorable to the industry. Crypto stock Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) is up 17% today after his win as well.
What S&P 500 Sectors Are Doing Well Today?
Where are investors placing their bets today? Let’s look at a breakdown of the S&P 500 by sector shortly after market open:
- Financials: Up 4.81%
- Industrials: Up 2.96%
- Consumer Discretionary: Up 2.42%
- Energy: Up 2.06%
- Information Technology: Up 1.74%
- Health Care: Up .96%
- Materials: Up .83%
- Communication Services: Up .81%
- Utilities: Down .24%
- Consumer Staples: Down .40%
- Real Estate: Down 1.12%
Real estate is struggling as the yield on 10-year treasuries jumped overnight. That will raise financing rates and make mortgages even more unaffordable for most Americans. However, financials are rallying on the other side, likely under the belief that the next four years could be a better regulatory environment for the sector.
Stock market indexes are jumping massive amounts in premarket trading in reaction to last night’s election. Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris to recapture the Presidency while Republicans also won more Senate seats. As of Wednesday morning, the last remaining unknown was the House of Representatives. Undecided races could leave it in either Democrat or Republican control.
The reaction of markets so far this morning can be described as jubilant. Here’s a check-in at major indexes as of 9 a.m. ET:
- Dow Jones Industrial Futures: Up 2.95%
- S&P 500 Futures: Up 2.08%
- Nasdaq Futures: Up 1.70%
- Russell 2000 Futures: Up 6%
That last index is the one to pay attention to today. We’ve seen past days of ‘sector rotation’ where investors moved out of technology stocks and into small caps that have struggled in recent years.
It’s very likely the Russell 2000 (which is composed mostly of small caps in sectors like industrials and consumer goods) will dramatically outperform the Nasdaq Composite today.
The larger question will be whether this is a one-day reaction to the election or a continuing trend. Let’s look at some of today’s biggest storylines.
Tesla Up Big in Premarket
The moment Donald Trump’s odds started jumping on prediction markets, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock began jumping as well. In premarket trading the stock is up 12%.
It’s unclear what policies from Trump could help Tesla, but CEO Elon Musk rallied in support of Donald Trump so investors clearly see the automaker reaping rewards from Musk’s campaigning. It’s worth noting that other EV stocks are down in premarket trading today. Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN) is down 4.25% while Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) is down 1.32% as it continues its descent into penny stock territory.
Another political stock to watch is Trump Media & Technology (Nasdaq: DJT). The stock has become something of a ‘meme stock’ with investors buying it as a proxy for Trump’s chances of winning the Presidency. Its up 27% in premarket trading today. With the company seeing revenues of less than $1 million per quarter and a valuation comparable to Elon Musk’s private X or The New York Times, the big question now becomes whether enthusiasm around DJT continues in the weeks to come or if it becomes an example of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ and falls.
10-Year Bonds Soar
One final major note is that 10-Year treasuries soared 18 basis points overnight. Investors are making a bet that Trump will be good for stocks, but the jump in treasuries is also based on the idea he won’t reign in Federal spending. Currently, 10-year treasuries traded at 4.47%, which will continue to keep mortgage rates rising.
