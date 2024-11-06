Live Markets Today: Russell 2000 Up 4%, Nasdaq Jumps After Trump Victory | TSLA, DJT, RIVN Canva

Live Updates

Stock market indexes are jumping massive amounts in premarket trading in reaction to last night’s election. Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris to recapture the Presidency while Republicans also won more Senate seats. As of Wednesday morning, the last remaining unknown was the House of Representatives. Undecided races could leave it in either Democrat or Republican control.

The reaction of markets so far this morning can be described as jubilant. Here’s a check-in at major indexes as of 9 a.m. ET:

Dow Jones Industrial Futures: Up 2.95%

Up 2.95% S&P 500 Futures: Up 2.08%

Up 2.08% Nasdaq Futures: Up 1.70%

Up 1.70% Russell 2000 Futures: Up 6%

That last index is the one to pay attention to today. We’ve seen past days of ‘sector rotation’ where investors moved out of technology stocks and into small caps that have struggled in recent years.

It’s very likely the Russell 2000 (which is composed mostly of small caps in sectors like industrials and consumer goods) will dramatically outperform the Nasdaq Composite today.

The larger question will be whether this is a one-day reaction to the election or a continuing trend. Let’s look at some of today’s biggest storylines.

Tesla Up Big in Premarket

The moment Donald Trump’s odds started jumping on prediction markets, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock began jumping as well. In premarket trading the stock is up 12%.

It’s unclear what policies from Trump could help Tesla, but CEO Elon Musk rallied in support of Donald Trump so investors clearly see the automaker reaping rewards from Musk’s campaigning. It’s worth noting that other EV stocks are down in premarket trading today. Rivian (Nasdaq: RIVN) is down 4.25% while Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) is down 1.32% as it continues its descent into penny stock territory.

Another political stock to watch is Trump Media & Technology (Nasdaq: DJT). The stock has become something of a ‘meme stock’ with investors buying it as a proxy for Trump’s chances of winning the Presidency. Its up 27% in premarket trading today. With the company seeing revenues of less than $1 million per quarter and a valuation comparable to Elon Musk’s private X or The New York Times, the big question now becomes whether enthusiasm around DJT continues in the weeks to come or if it becomes an example of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ and falls.

10-Year Bonds Soar

One final major note is that 10-Year treasuries soared 18 basis points overnight. Investors are making a bet that Trump will be good for stocks, but the jump in treasuries is also based on the idea he won’t reign in Federal spending. Currently, 10-year treasuries traded at 4.47%, which will continue to keep mortgage rates rising.

