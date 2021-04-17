Tom Cruise's Biggest and Best Movie

Tom Cruise, who was born in 1962, has been a leading man for almost 40 years. His movies have grossed billions and billions of dollars, and have made him one of the highest-paid actors and biggest box office stars of all time.

Cruise’s breakout role came in the 1983 teen sex comedy “Risky Business,” and he achieved superstar status with the 1986 action film “Top Gun,” in which he played a naval aviator known as “Maverick.”

As well as his star turn in a series of “Mission: Impossible” thrillers, Cruise has proved his acting chops in such serious movies as “Rain Man” and “A Few Good Men.” He has been nominated for three Academy Awards and garnered seven Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor or Best Supporting Actor, winning three times — including a Best Actor honor for his role as Ron Kovic, a real-life disabled Vietnam War veteran who became an anti-war activist.

Sequels to two of Cruise’s biggest hits are in the works. “Top Gun: Maverick” will be out later this year and “Mission: Impossible 7” is due in 2022.

Cruise’s celebrity status means he often makes the headlines for reasons other than his movie roles. He has been married successively to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, and has been a prominent advocate for the Church of Scientology, which he credits with helping him deal with dyslexia. This is how much Tom Cruise and other A-list stars are worth.

24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of Tom Cruise’s 20 best movie performances and then picked the best one from those, based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings.

The movie at the top of the list of Tom Cruise films is Mission: Impossible – Fallout which was released in 2018. It also starred Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, its domestic box office gross was $220.16 million

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is the sixth installment in the spy film series, and the second to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie following “Rogue Nation.” Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team must track down missing plutonium while being monitored by a CIA spy after a mission goes wrong.

Our methodology: The ranking is based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. (IMdb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator.) Only films with 25,000 reviews or more on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s domestic box office was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.

