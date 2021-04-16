This Is Jennifer Lawrence's Biggest Movie

The world won’t get to watch Jennifer Lawrence trip up the steps at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25. Although everyone’s favorite girl next door didn’t receive any Oscar nominations this year, we can look forward to multiple upcoming projects, including the long-awaited “Bad Blood,” in which she will portray disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Starting her professional acting career as a teen in 2007, Lawrence quickly rose to fame and became the world’s highest-paid actress in both 2015 and 2016. She was also the first actor born in the 1990s to win an Oscar, for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

24/7 Tempo has picked the best movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. Of the 16 films on the finalist list we used to pick the top one, four are from the Hunger Games series and three are part of the X-Men franchise. Three others, each of which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress or Best Supporting Actress, were directed by David O. Russell.

The decision was based on an index of IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes movie ratings. IMDb is an online movie database owned by Amazon. Rotten Tomatoes is an online movie and TV review aggregator. Only feature films with 25,000 or more reviews on IMDb were considered for this analysis. Each movie’s movie theater ticket (domestic box office) was obtained from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by consulting firm Nash Information Services.



By these metrics, “Silver Linings Playbook” is her best movie. Released in 2012, it also starred Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, and Jacki Weaver, and was directed by David O. Russell. The film’s domestic box office was $132.09 million.

In “Silver Linings Playbook,” Lawrence plays Tiffany Maxwell, a widow who struggles with mental illness. Eager to connect with a recent divorcé, she agrees to help him win back his ex-wife.

Click here to see Jennifer Lawrence’s biggest movies ranked.

