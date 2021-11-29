This Is Steven Spielberg's Worst Movie

Steven Spielberg, one of the greatest directors, producers and writers in film history, has been involved in movies that have been nominated for 133 Oscars and won 34. He has had a career that has spanned over five decades. His first feature film, “Duel,” was released in 1971. His most recent, “The Fabelmans,” is set to release this year. His breakout film was “Jaws,” released early in his career, as it reached theaters in 1975. Several of his films are on the American Film Institute’s top 100 movies of all time list, led by “Schindler’s List” (1993).

To determine Steven Spielberg’s worst movie, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on the number of audience ratings and popularity of his films from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, and the Internet Movie Database, an online movie database owned by Amazon. Movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes were ranked using a composite score based on the latter’s audience score and the former’s average user ratings.

As successful as his career has been, not all of Spielberg’s films are the stuff of immortality. The “Jurassic Park” sequel “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” managed a Rotten Tomatoes Freshness score of just 53%. The comedy “1941” registered a score of just 42% among Rotten Tomatoes critics, despite featuring “Saturday Night Live” stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. But those missteps have been few, and his place in motion picture history as among the greatest of film directors is assured.

Spielberg has been philosophical about his career. He once said, “Whether in success or in failure, I’m proud of every single movie I’ve directed.”



Steven Spielberg’s worst movie is “1941.” Here are the details:

IMDb user rating: 5.8/10 (32,614 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 48% (24,124 votes)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 42% (24 reviews)

Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Treat Williams, Nancy Allen

Released in 1979, this is a screwball comedy about Californians in a panic over what they fear is an imminent invasion by Japan following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

