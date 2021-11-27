This is Robert De Niro's Worst Movie

Robert De Niro, now 78 years old, is among America’s greatest actors. He has won two Academy Awards. He has been nominated for eight. Some of his nine movies with director Martin Scorsese are among the best films made in the last half-century. The most recent of these was The Irishman, which also starred Al Pacino. Not surprisingly, he studied at Lee Strasberg’s Actors Studio–the birthplace of so many movie careers.

De Niro is known for playing mobsters in classics like “Casino,” “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Godfather: Part II,” but he’s also starred in movies from several other genres, including comedies, romances, psychological thrillers and historical dramas. The man and his infamous mole are prolific on the screen. Some of these movies are bad, some are classics, and some were released to little acclaim but have grown into celebrated films over the years. With the release of “The Irishman” in 2019. De Niro showed he was still capable of delivering a terrific starring performance.

To determine the worst Robert De Niro movie, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of October 2021. All ratings were weighted equally. Only motion pictures in which Robert De Niro received billing among the top four actors on IMDb were considered.

De Niro’s worst movie is Sam’s Song (1969). Here are the details:

> IMDb user rating: 3.5/10 (880 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 10% (1,024 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: N/A

> Directed by: Jordan Leondopoulos

“Sam’s Song” is De Niro’s worst rated movie but was one of the star’s first leading roles. The film follows a political filmmaker that ends up spending a weekend in Long Island with extremely wealthy socialites. The lifestyles of the rich fascinate him at first but he quickly becomes disillusioned with their vanity. Interestingly, footage from the film was re-edited and used in an entirely different film called “The Swap.”

