The Best Movies That Defined the Boomer Generation

The baby boomer generation, born between the mid-1940s and mid-1960s, experienced a transformative era in American film history. Characterized by the emergence of new voices, auteur-driven filmmaking, blockbuster culture, sociocultural reflections, and technological advancements, the movies they would have watched as teenagers and young adults shaped the landscape of modern cinema and continue to influence filmmakers and audiences to this day.

To identify the best movies that defined the baby boomer generation, 24/7 constructed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. We considered only major motion pictures released between 1967 and 1985, ranking them based on their combined index score. (Information on cast and directors also comes from IMDb.) for major films released between 1967 and 1985.

The 1970s saw the rise of a new generation of filmmakers. Directors such as Steven Spielberg, Stanley Kubrick, Francis Ford Coppola, John Hughes, John Carpenter, Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, and Milos Forman emerged during this era, pushing boundaries with their innovative approaches. The shift toward auteur-driven filmmaking, where directors infused their personal visions into their films, led to the emergence of distinctive directorial styles and signature storytelling techniques. (These are the most popular movie directors in America.)

The 1970s and 1980s also witnessed the rise of blockbuster films. High-concept ideas, large-scale productions, and extensive marketing campaigns for films like “Jaws” (1975), “Star Wars” (1977), and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) captured the imagination of audiences and created a new era of event cinema.

Themes such as political disillusionment, social unrest, gender dynamics, racial tensions, and the impact of technology were also explored more openly and critically during the 1970s and 1980s, a time of significant social and cultural change. Films like “The Graduate” (1967), “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), and “Blade Runner” (1982) challenged societal norms and provided commentary on the changing times.

Advances in film technology during this period allowed for groundbreaking special effects and visual storytelling. Filmmakers embraced new techniques, such as Industrial Light & Magic’s pioneering work in “Star Wars,” which revolutionized the industry and expanded the possibilities of cinematic storytelling. (Here’s a list of the most successful movies of the 1970s.)