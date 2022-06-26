This Is the Most Popular Dog Breed in America

Americans are in love with their dogs. Over 38 million households in the U.S. have one. And, many are expensive to keep. Research shows that the cost of keeping a dog can run from $1,500 to $9,900 a year. This includes grooming, food, boarding, and veterinary care.

Some dogs are exceedly rare–so rare that most Americans have never seen one. Other breeds are owned by tens of thousands of people.

To identify the most popular breed in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club released on March 15, 2021, based on 2021 AKC registration statistics.

Some breeds have been consistently popular over the years, with golden and Labrador retrievers and German shepherds regularly dominating popularity rankings.

In fact, the Labrador retriever reigns No. 1 and has been the most popular since 1991. Golden and Labrador retrievers are especially popular among families, and for good reason.

Some of the most popular breeds are of fairly recent origin, while others, like some hunting and herding breeds, would have been recognizable to Roman soldiers or Vikings.

The lifespan of the most popular dogs in the U.S. varies from as few as seven years to as many as 18, though the life expectancy of most breeds on this list is in the 10-15 years range.

The most popular dog breed in America is the Labrador Retriever. Here are the details:

> Personality: Friendly, Active, Outgoing

> Life expectancy: 10-12 years

> Weight: 65-80 pounds (male), 55-70 pounds (female)

> Height: 23-25 inches (male), 22-24 inches (female)

> Popularity ranking in 2020: 1 out of 197

