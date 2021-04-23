This Is How Long America’s Most Popular Dog Breeds Normally Live

Dogs are incredibly popular pets in the U.S. About 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. Many factors contribute to choosing the right breed for the home, including owners’ allergies as well as the dog’s exercise needs and life expectancy.

Saying goodbye to a dog is perhaps one of the saddest experiences about having a furry friend. Most dogs live around 10-12 years, with small breeds generally living longer than large breeds, and some reaching up to 16 years.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided by the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, to list the estimated life expectancy of the 25 most popular dogs in the U.S.. The AKC currently recognizes 197 dog breeds.

The life span of 2020’s 25 most popular dogs in the U.S. varies from as few as seven to as many as 18 years, though the life expectancy of most breeds on this list is in the 10-15 range.

