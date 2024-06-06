15 Most Popular Pixar Movies According to Gen Xers: Ranked Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Pixar was a huge part of developing and producing animated films in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Now a subsidiary of Disney, the company is known for its feel-good stories, lovable characters and the bouncing lamp intro. Throughout the company’s lifespan of almost 50 years, it’s been managed or influenced by great minds like Steve Jobs and George Lucas to become what it is today.

While often referred to as “The Silent Generation”, Gen Xers had a lot of opinions when it came time to pick their favorite Pixar movies. The nostalgia of the Toy Story franchise, the upbeat nature of Cars and the humor and humanity behind The Incredibles all seem to appeal to those born between 1965 and 1980.

We’ve put together a list of the most popular Pixar movies ranked by Gen Xers, using popularity data from YouGov and ranked them in a countdown style, with the most popular movie coming in at number one. We’ve also included a popularity score, which shows you how many Gen Xers really like each movie.

Why We’re Covering This

The global animation market is valued at $394.6 billion and is projected to grow to $528.8 by 2030. Companies that work with animation employ millions of people, invest billions of dollars and control where consumers spend that money. As you spend your hard-earned money on something as simple as going to a movie, we want to make sure it’s a show worth dipping into your personal wealth to do so, whether it’s Pixar or just movies you found on a list.

15. Cars 2

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 54%

The follow-up to the extremely popular Cars movie, Cars 2 follows Lightning McQueen and Mater as they head to their first World Grand Prix overseas. Maters gets involved in some international espionage while Lightning focuses on winning the championship. Cars 2 introduces new characters like Holley Shiftwell and Finn McMissile.

14. Monsters University

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 55%

Mike Wazowski follows his dream to become a Scarer at Monsters University. He meets fan favorite Sulley during his first semester, and they start a rivalry that ends with both of them getting kicked out of Monsters University’s elite Scare Program. They’re then forced to work with a group of misfit monsters to make things right.

13. Toy Story 4

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 58%

Beloved characters Buzz Lightyear, Woody and friends head out on a road trip with new characters Forky and Bonnie. They take a slight detour to visit Woody’s long-lost friend Bo Peep. As they get to know each other again, they discover that what they want from life as a toy is worlds apart. They share a heartfelt goodbye as Bo accepts her fate as part of a toy’s life.

12. WALL-E

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 59%

WALL-E is the last robot on earth and spends his time tidying things up by cleaning garbage for 700 years. During this time, he develops a personality and realizes he’s lonely. He then meets a shapely, sleep probe named EVE that’s on Earth for a scanning mission. As he quickly becomes enamored with her, he follows her in an adventure across the galaxy.

11. Toy Story 3

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 60%

The third installment in the beloved series. Toy Story 3 follows the toys as Andy prepares to leave for college. This leaves Jessie, Buzz and Woody headed for the attic, but they’re accidentally put in the trash on the curb. Despite Woody’s interference, the toys end up donated to a daycare center, where Woody and friends make plans to escape the unruly kids who don’t play nice.

10. Ratatouille

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 60%

A rat desperately wants to become a chef, which is the least rodent-friendly profession. Remy heads off to Paris to try to make it in the culinary world, and meets up with garbage boy Linguini, who helps him test his skills in the kitchen. Remy must stay in hiding even while proving his worth as a culinary master, leading to hilarious situations throughout the movie.

9. Finding Dory

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 62%

Dory was made famous by her appearance in Finding Nemo, but this 2016 movie revolves around her. Dory loses her memory every 10 seconds, and all she can remember is being separated from her parents. Marlin and Nemo step in to help her find them on an epic adventure to the Marine Life Institute, where they must save her parents from captivity.

8. A Bug’s Life

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 62%

An inventive ant who has a tendency to lose control and create messes for his colony, Flik accidentally destroys food stores intended to pay off Hopper the grasshopper. To make up for it, Hopper insists the ants come up with double the food or face complete destruction. This sends Fllik on a journey to recruit fighters to defend the colony, where he runs into high-flying circus insects he thinks can solve his problems.

7. Cars

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 64%

Lightning McQueen is an up-and-comer in the racing world but becomes hindered a bit by his arrogance. When a mishap with his transporter Mac leaves him stranded in Radiator Springs where he’s forced to repair a road he damaged. While living in the community, McQueen learns valuable lessons from characters like Mater, Doc Hudson and Sally, and comes to realize there is more to life than winning.

6. Up

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 64%

An elderly balloon salesman wants to fulfill his lifelong dream of using balloons to life his home into the sky. He then ends up in the South American wilderness when he lands, and he discovers he had a stowaway in the form of a young boy named Russell. The film has a strong message about never giving up on your dreams.

5. Monsters, Inc.

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 64%

James P. Sullivan is one of the best scarers Monsters, Inc. has ever had. With the help of his friend Mike Wazowski with one green eye and lots of sass, they try to scare Boo, a tiny girl who ventures into Monstropolis, and Sulley and Mike must find a way to get her out without anyone noticing.

4. The Incredibles

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 66%

As former superheroes, Bob and Helen have hung up their super suits in favor of raising a family in suburbia. Bob receives a mysterious communication about a top-secret assignment, and the whole family (including kids Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack) help to save the world from complete destruction.

3. Finding Nemo

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 68%

Marlin has a son (Nemo) with a foreshortened fin, so he’s extremely cautious with him. Nemo becomes frustrated with his father’s overprotectiveness and swims too close to the surface. There he’s caught by a diver and taken to a dentist’s fish tank. Marlin enlists the help of Dory to find Nemo and set him free back into the ocean.

2. Toy Story 2

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 69%

A toy dealer steals Woody from his home with his favorite child Andy. This leaves Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the toy crew to rescue him. During this time, Woody realizes his character comes from a popular TV Show and is reunited with his sidekick Stinky Pete, cowgirl Jessie and Bullseye the horse, and finds he doesn’t want to leave the store.

1. Toy Story 1

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorable opinion: 78%

Woody’s best friend is his owner Andy, and he believes nothing can come between them. Andy’s parents buy him a new Buzz Lightyear toy, and Woody becomes jealous. In the meantime, Buzz believes he’s a real astronaut meant to return to his home planet. Both Woody and Buzz end up in the clutches of the awful neighbor boy Sid when the family moves, and must find a way to reuinte with Andy.