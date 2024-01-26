51 Movies That Start With Y mphillips007 / iStock via Getty Images

Viewers enjoy movies for their ability to elicit laughter, tears, suspense, and joy. From action-packed thrillers that feature adrenaline-pumping scenes and comedies offering a light-hearted escape to horror films that deliver spine-chilling entertainment and fantasy that transports viewers to imaginative worlds, movies cover a range of genres. Oh, and let’s not forget romantic movies which evoke a plethora of emotions as they explore the complexities of love and relationships. From America’s first film, 1903’s The Great Train Robbery, through the present, filmmaking has evolved into a multi-billion dollar enterprise with titles from A to Z. We’re going to skippity-do-dah past the first 24 letters of the alphabet to present 24/7WallSt.’s list of 51 movies that start with Y. Continue reading to learn about our 10 favorites!

Y Tu Mamá También

distributor/director : 20th Century Fox/Alfonso Cuarón

: 20th Century Fox/Alfonso Cuarón year released : 2001

: 2001 genre: coming-of-age/road film

If we’re being pedantic, Y Tu Mamá También (And Your Mother Too) is the only entry on our list that actually starts with Y. A Mexican coming-of-age drama, Y Tu Mamá También follows the journey of two teenage friends, Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna). The story takes an unexpected turn when they embark on a road trip with an older woman, played by Maribel Verdú. As the trio travels through the Mexican countryside, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and death. Y Tu Mamá También is raw and honest in its portrayal of the characters’ experiences, as well as its social and political commentary. The film was generally well-received, garnering critical acclaim. Y Tu Mamá También was nominated for Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival and the Academy Awards, taking home the prize at Venice.

Yankee Doodle Dandy

distributor/director : Warner Brothers /Michael Curtiz

: Warner Brothers /Michael Curtiz year released : 1942

: 1942 genre: Patriotic Biographical Musical

Yankee Doodle Dandy is a classic American musical film that depicts the life and career of George M. Cohan, a renowned American playwright, composer, and actor. James Cagney stars as Cohan in a role that displays his versatility as an actor. Yankee Doodle Dandy features memorable musical numbers, including the eponymous song Yankee Doodle Dandy and Give My Regards to Broadway. Cagney’s performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, while the film nabbed Best Sound Recording and Best Music Oscars. Yankee Doodle Dandy is a classic, showcasing the talents of James Cagney in a role that is considered his finest.

Year of the Comet

distributor/director : Columbia Pictures/Peter Yates

: Columbia Pictures/Peter Yates year released : 1992

: 1992 genre: romance/adventure

Year of the Comet is a romantic adventure film that revolves around a rare and valuable bottle of wine.

The film stars Tim Daly as Oliver Plexico, an ambitious young wine expert, and Penelope Ann Miller as Margaret Harwood, a British museum employee. Margaret discovers the bottle of wine, which Oliver is hired to help transport from Scotland to a buyer in London. However, they soon find themselves caught in a web of intrigue and danger as others seek to claim the valuable wine for themselves.

Year of the Comet combines elements of romance, comedy, and adventure. William Goldman, screenwriter and author (The Princess Bride), brought his characteristic blend of humor and narrative flair to the project. While the film didn’t achieve significant commercial success, it has gained a small,bt dedicated cult following.

The Yearling

distributor/director : Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Clarence Brown

: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Clarence Brown year released : 1946

: 1946 genre: family drama/western

The Yearling is a 1946 American film based on Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’s novel of the same name.

Set in Florida in the late 19th century, The Yearling tells the story of a young boy named Jody Baxter (Claude Jarman Jr.) and his bond with a deer he adopts as a pet. The film explores themes of family, nature, and the challenges of growing up. Gregory Peck plays Jody’s father, Penny Baxter, and Jane Wyman portrays Jody’s mother, Orry. The family faces various hardships, including their struggle for survival in the wilderness. The film beautifully captures Florida’s landscapes.

The Yearling received critical acclaim and was a commercial success. It won two Academy Awards: one for Best Art Direction-Interior Decoration in Color and a special Oscar for Outstanding Child Actor, awarded to Claude Jarman Jr. After growing up in front of the camera, Jarman began working backstage, as the director of the San Francisco International film festival for several years before opening a travel agency.

Yellow Submarine

distributor/director : United Artists/George Dunning

: United Artists/George Dunning year released : 1968

: 1968 genre: animated musical fantasy

Yellow Submarine is a psychedelic and visually innovative film that brings the music of The Beatles to life in a fantastical and surreal way. The story is set in the underwater paradise of Pepperland, which is threatened by the music-hating Blue Meanies. The Beatles—John, Paul, George, and Ringo—are recruited to save Pepperland and bring music back. They embark on a journey in the eponymous yellow submarine, encountering various surreal and whimsical characters along the way.

Yellow Submarine features animated sequences set to Beatles songs, including classics like Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, All You Need Is Love, and, of course, Yellow Submarine. The film’s animation style is distinctive, characterized by vibrant colors, psychedelic imagery, and a unique blend of animation techniques. While The Beatles themselves did not provide the voices for their animated doppelgängers, their music is prominently featured throughout the film. Yellow Submarine is a cult classic for its groundbreaking animation, creative storytelling, and the timeless music of The Beatles.

Yesterday

distributor/director : Universal Pictures/Danny Boyle

: Universal Pictures/Danny Boyle year released : 2019

: 2019 genre: romantic musical comedy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Himesh Patel attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Yesterday stars Himesh Patel as Jack Malik, a struggling musician who, after a brief and mysterious worldwide blackout, discovers that he is the only person who remembers The Beatles and their music. Seizing the opportunity, Jack begins performing The Beatles’ songs as his own, gaining widespread acclaim and fame. As Jack rises to stardom, he grapples with the moral and personal implications of taking credit for the iconic music. The screenplay, written by Richard Curtis, is based on an earlier screenplay by Jack Barth. In Barth’s version, Jack doesn’t find fame.

Yogi Bear

distributor/director : Warner Brothers Pictures/Eric Brevig

: Warner Brothers Pictures/Eric Brevig year released : 2010

: 2010 genre: family-friendly comedy

Grab your pic-a-nic baskets and head over to Yogi Bear, based on the classic animated series The Yogi Bear Show, which was wildly popular in the 1960s. In the movie, the iconic Hanna-Barbera characters Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo are brought to life through a combination of live-action and computer-generated imagery (CGI).

Yogi Bear (voiced by Dan Aykroyd)and Boo-Boo (voiced by Justin Timberlake) attempt to save Jellystone Park from being closed. Yogi’s schemes lead to humorous and chaotic situations. Yogi Bear is a family-friendly film that blends comedy, adventure, and nostalgia for fans of the original cartoon series.

Young Frankenstein

distributor/director : 20th Century Fox/Mel Brooks

: 20th Century Fox/Mel Brooks year released : 1974

: 1974 genre: comedy/parody

Young Frankenstein, a beloved classic, is a parody of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and its various film adaptations.

The film’s protagonist, Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder), is initially reluctant to embrace his family’s legacy. However, Frederick travels to Transylvania after inheriting his grandfather’s estate and once there, he becomes entangled in experiments to reanimate the dead. The film hilariously exploits the themes of scientific experimentation and identity. Young Frankenstein is a mix of slapstick, wordplay, and sight gags. The film boasts an all-star cast, with the actors delivering brilliant, iconic performances. Young Frankenstein is the fan-favorite here at 24/7 Wall St. Oh, sweet mystery of life!

distributor/director : United Artists/Lewis Gilbert

: United Artists/Lewis Gilbert year released : 1967

: 1967 genre: spy thriller

Author Roald Dahl (James and the Giant Peach, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The BFG) wrote the screenplay for this James Bond thriller. You Only Live Twice is the fifth installment in the James Bond series, starring Sean Connery as the iconic British secret agent. The plot revolves around Bond’s investigation of the hijacking of American and Soviet space capsules. The film incorporates Cold War tensions in Bond’s encounters with iconic villains. The character Blofeld makes his first full appearance in You Only Live Twice, complete with his distinctive Nehru jacket and white cat. The dramatic ninja assault on Blofeld’s lair and the thrilling space capsule recovery mission are but two of the riveting scenes that are synonymous with the Bond franchise.

You’ve Got Mail

distributor/director : Warner Brothers/Nora Ephron

: Warner Brothers/Nora Ephron year released : 1998

: 1998 genre: romantic comedy

Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, You’ve Got Mail reunites the duo after their successful collaboration in Sleepless in Seattle (1993). You’ve Got Mail is a modern adaptation of the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner. The story concerns Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), business rivals in the bookstore industry. Unbeknownst to them, Joe and Kathleen strike up an anonymous online friendship through email, unaware of each other’s real identities. As the two continue to communicate digitally, their professional rivalry intensifies in the real world. The title, You’ve Got Mail, is a nod to the familiar AOL email alert that was popular at the time. Ping!

51 Films that Start with Y

Number Title Year Released Genre 1. Y Tu Mama Tambien 2001 Mexican road film/coming-of-age story 2. Yaarron Ka Yaar 1977 Indian drama 3. Yacht of the Seven Sins 1928 German silent film 4. The Yacoubian Building 2006 The most expensive Egyptian film made to date (2024) 5. Yahşi Batı 2010 Turkish comedy 6. Yakada Pihatu 2003 Sri Lanken action drama 7. The Yakuza 1974 Sydney Pollack’s neo-noir crime drama starring Robert Mitchem 8. Yale vs. Harvard 1927 Our Gang comedy 9. Yalghaar 2017 Pakistani biographical drama 10. The Yank 2014 American independent comedy 11. Yankee Buccaneer 1952 American technicolor adventure film 12. The Yankee Clipper 1927 American silent adventure film 13. Yankee Doodle Dandy 1942 American biographical musical starring James Cagney 14. Yaya and Angelina: The Spoiled Brat Movie 2009 Filipino comedy 15. Year of the Carnivore 2009 Canadian romantic comedy 16. Year of the Comet 1992 American romance/adventure 17. Year of the Dragon 1985 American neo-noir crime drama 18. Year of the Horse 1995 Jim Jarmusch documentary featuring Neil Young 19. The Yearling 1946/1994 Family drama/western 20. The Yellow Rose of Texas 1944 American Western starring Dale Evans and Roy Rogers 21. The Yellow Sea 2010 South Korean action thriller 22. Yellow Submarine 1968 Animated film featuring the Beatles 23. YelowBrickRoad 2010 American horror film 24. Yes Day 2021 American family comedy 25. Yesterday 2019 American romantic comedy 26. Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow 2011 Filipino drama 27. Yo Ho Ho 1981 Bulgarian drama 28. Yo-Yo 1965 French comedy 29. Yogi Bear 2010 American live-action/animated comedy 30. You Again 2010 American comedy 31. You Can’t Kill Stephen King 2012 American comedy/horror spoof 32. You, Me, and Dupree 2006 American comedy featuring a B-list cast 33. You Only Live Twice 1967 British spy film featuring Sean Connery as Agent 007: James Bond 34. You People 2023 American romantic comedy directed by Kenya Barris 35. You, Your, Yours 2018 Japanese romantic comedy 36. You’ll Never Be Alone 2016 Chilean drama 37. You’ll Never Get Rich 1941 Musical comedy starring Rita Hayworth and Fred Astaire 38. You’re Fired 1919 Silent comedy film 39. You’re Gonna Miss Me 2005 Documentary 40. You’re in the Army Now 1941 Comedy 41. You’re Never Too Young 1956 Jerry Lewis/Dean Martin comedy 42. You’ve Got Mail 1998 Romantic comedy 43. Young Bess 1953 Biographical drama 44 Young Doctors in Love 1982 Comedy/spoof 45. Young Einstein 1988 Australian comedy 46. Young Frankenstein 1974 Mel Brooks comedy 47. Young Guns 1988 Western 48. Young Sherlock Holmes 1985 Mystery/adventure 49. Yours, Mine, and Ours 1968/2005 American family comedy 50. Yuri’s Day 2008 Award-winning Russian drama 51. Yves Saint Laurent 2014 Biographical drama

