15 Most Popular Video Games According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com

Video games were never a part of early life for those born during the baby boomer era. However, once the video game age began in the mid-1980s, boomers couldn’t resist finding new ways to spend their time. Titles like Super Mario Bros. became part of the cultural zeitgeist with the release of the Nintendo Entertainment System. Mario helped introduce millions of boomers to the art of video games.

As the video game world has massively improved since the 1980s, so have the games that boomers enjoy playing. To look at the video games baby boomers love playing today, YouGov conducted its newest study as of Q2 2024. With its results, we can rank, in descending order, the most popular video games for anyone born between 1946 and 1964.

Why Is This Important?

Source: tomos3 / Getty Images

When you have an industry expected to bring in north of $280 billion in revenue in 2024, it’s hard to ignore just how large the video game world is. While Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft continue to battle for console superiority, portable handhelds are becoming the next big thing. As many companies responsible for this revenue are widely covered on this site, any list of the most popular video games is very topical to our coverage.

15. Grand Theft Auto

Source: 2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 26%

Released on every gaming platform available, Grand Theft Auto is one of the most successful video game franchises ever. It’s safe to say that Grand Theft Auto truly popularized the open-world genre where players can play a game out of order, completing side missions before focusing on the main storyline. With over 425 million units sold since 1997, the GTA world shows no sign of slowing down.

14. Mario Kart 8

Source: 2014 Nintendo of America / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 26%

With its original 2014 release, Mario Kart 8 quickly became the most popular game in the long-standing franchise. Originally published for the Nintendo Wii U, players control a character from the Mario franchise and race around unique tracks over three laps to defeat other racers. As successful as the game was on the Wii U, selling 8.46 million units, re-releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch has sold an additional 62 million copies.

13. Call of Duty

Source: Pe3k / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 26%

The most successful first-person shooter game in history, Call of Duty is an iconic video game popular with baby boomers and every other generation. The Modern Warfare sub-series is one of the most popular, with games set between World War II and modern times and even into the future. With over 425 million copies sold and millions of active players online every month, Call of Duty is a moneymaker.

12. The Legend of Zelda

Source: luza studios / Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 26%

While Mario might be Nintendo’s most popular character, Zelda would arguably be the second most popular. The Legend of Zelda video game series has 20 entries, including the wildly popular Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom on the Nintendo Switch, two of the best-selling games on the console. For boomers who are used to 2D Zelda titles of old, the newest 3D games are a breath of fresh air.

11. Words With Friends

Source: youngvet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

Everyone’s favorite Scrabble clone feels like it was made with the baby boomer generation in mind. Originally released in July 2009, two players alternate turns as they look to play a crossword-style game that is very similar to how Scrabble operates. Boomers can play up to 40 games simultaneously between family, friends, and even strangers randomly assigned as a “Smart Match.”

10. Super Mario Run

Source: giochi Android iPhone / Flickr

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

Originally released by Nintendo in 2016 for iPhone and Android smartphones, the game was Nintendo’s first true mobile effort and earned over 300 million downloads in just two years. In the game, the player controls Mario as he automatically runs on the screen, jumping over hazards and enemies, all while collecting coins. The game features the titular character Mario and Princess Peach, whom Bowser has once again captured.

9. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Source: 2013 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

The combination of the hugely popular Super Mario 3D World and Bowser’s Fury in 2021 has quickly become one of the most successful games on the Nintendo Switch. Of all the current-generation consoles, the Nintendo Switch has quickly become a boomer favorite because of its ease of play. This is why it’s no surprise to learn that over 13.47 million copies of this title have been sold as of March 2024.

8. Candy Crush Saga

Source: 2015 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

As one of the most popular mobile games ever, Candy Crush Saga feels like a natural video game fit for boomers. Candy Crush is easy to play while on the go, making it great to pick up while waiting for an appointment or standing in line to check out somewhere. Originally launched in April 2012, more than 2.7 billion copies have been downloaded, grossing over $20 billion in revenue.

7. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Source: Carles Rodriguez / Flickr

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

The Marvel’s Spider-Man game, released in 2018, was one of the best action-adventure games ever released. Drawing heavily from comic book mythology, the game features the ability to swing around Manhattan in a way few games have ever accomplished. After four years in development, the game received huge praise for its graphics, narrative storyline, and web-swinging mechanics.

6. Madden NFL

Source: BrokenSphere / Wikimedia Commons

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 27%

The Madden NFL series is iconic and one of the best-known football games over the last 40 years. The franchise’s first release came on June 1, 1988, and was the first football game to have true licensing with the NFL using original players and team names. There is little doubt that Madden NFL is the best-selling sports video game franchise of all time, with over 130 million copies sold.

5. Bejeweled

Source: EvelynGiggles / Flickr

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 29%

Originally launched in 2001 for play in a web browser, Bejeweled quickly took the world by storm. Selling over 10 million copies and downloaded over 150 million times, Bejeweled is one of the original titles that asks you to organize gems by color to clear rows. It’s safe to say that Bewjeweled’s success opened the door for games like Candy Crush Saga to become successful.

4. Angry Birds

Source: viriyincy / Flickr

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 30%

A global sensation, it is hardly surprising that Angry Birds is ranked as the fifth most popular game with boomers on this list. The game has received widespread praise for its comical art style, low price, and unique gameplay. After its initial release in 2009 on iOS, the popularity of Angry Birds took off, achieving over 3 billion downloads by 2015. It’s considered one of the most successful freemium games of all time.

3. Marvel’s Avengers

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 31%

Something of a surprising entry on this list: Marvel’s Avengers is the third most popular game. A September 2020 release, this action-adventure game features the most popular characters from the Marvel universe based on the Avengers storyline. Originally released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game was updated for play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S one year later in March 2021.

2. Solitaire Mobile

Source: the_progressive / Flickr

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 37%

Solitaire Mobile comes to mind when you think of a simple and easy-to-play game. There is no shortage of games that fit the Solitaire criteria available on smartphones worldwide, courtesy of Android and iOS. There are even different games based on the various versions of Solitaire, such as Klondike, Batsford, Whitehead, and more.

1. Super Mario Bros.

Source: somegeekintn / Flickr

Percentage of baby boomers with a favorable opinion: 45%

It is no surprise that Super Mario Bros. is the most popular video game according to baby boomers. As the original home video game in the 1980s, Mario’s popularity has withstood the test of time. So much so that the Super Mario Bros. franchise has sold over 380 million titles, including the original game on the NES, which has sold over 58 million copies worldwide.