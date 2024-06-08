15 Most Popular Rap & Hip Hop Artists According to Millennials: Ranked Mark Mainz / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Rap and hip-hop music originated in the early 1970s as a minimalist sound that was contradictory to the formulaic and heavily orchestrated music coming from dance clubs and house parties. Since its founding in the Bronx, New York, rap and hip-hop have grown into a popular music industry with artists like DMX, Queen Latifah and Kendrick Lamar. While the history of this genre is deep and it leans heavily on African American origins, there’s no denying the influence it has on generations.

Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996 and the name was coined for the first generation to reach adulthood in the new millennium. Millennials bridge the gap between Gen X and Gen Z and there are more than 72 million individuals who fall into this category. They grew up during a time of relative economic prosperity and relative stability, yet watched the September 11 World Trade Center attacks and the lengthy wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, piercing their sense of security. They were forced to quickly acclimate to smartphones and social media, giving them access to streaming services at a young age, when many developed a particular fondness for rap and hip-hop music.

For a better view of how this genre shaped a generation, we’ve used a YouGov study to identify the 15 most popular rap and hip hop artists according to millennials, ranked from number 15 to number one. We’ve also included a score based on how many of those surveyed considered them popular.

Why We’re Covering This

Source: Peter Kramer / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Understanding the trends of different generations helps to shape advertising, media and finances. The faster artists and companies can anticipate the needs of each generation, the faster they end up in the successful category. It’s anticipated that rap and hip-hop music’s financial impact on the industry is close to $16 billion, with the five wealthiest artists controlling over four billion of it on their own. As a company that studies the stock market and industry values, we thought our readers might appreciate an in-depth look at where the Millennial generation stands regarding such a big industry. From where they live to the music they listen to, Millennials have a huge impact on the world.

15. DMX

Source: Streeter Lecka / BIG3 / Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 60%

Named Earl Simmons at birth, DMX was an American rapper from Yonkers who died in April of 2021. He had five number-one albums between 1998 and 2023, including The Great Depression and Grand Champ. His songs were used in movies like Hardball, How High and Gone in 60 Seconds. He’s perhaps known for his gravelly voice, his biggest hit “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and his aggressive delivery.

14. Pharrell Williams

Source: Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 61%

A performer and a producer, Pharell Williams has worked with big names like Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, No Doubt, Usher, Nelly and Britney Spears. He’s a member of the trio The Neptunes and contributed one of his most catchy songs “Happy” to the Minions franchise. He also has a huge presence in the fashion and songwriting industries.

13. Post Malone

Source: Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 61%

Born Austin Richard Post, Post Malone is recognizable by his unique style, gold teeth and face tattoos. He’s an American singer, songwriter and rapper and blends rock, trap, hip hop and pop into his musical genres. His first hit “White Iverson” hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015 and peaked at number 14. He continues to be a force in the music industry, doing collaborations with names like Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.

12. Salt ‘n’ Pepa

Source: Steve.Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 61%

Formed in 1985, Salt ‘n’ Pepa is an iconic trio consisting of Hurby Azor, Cheryl James (Pepa) and Sandra Denton (Salt). They were the first all-female rap group to burst onto the scene and find success in a predominantly male industry. They sold more than 15 million records worldwide and are known for songs like “Whatta Man”, “Shoop” and “Push It”.

11 Will.i.am

Source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 61%

A founding member of the musical group Black Eyed Peas, Willi.i.am is an American songwriter, singer, rapper, record producer and actor. He’s produced with big names like Michael Jackson and Mariah Carey and acted in movies such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

10. The Notorious B.I.G.

Source: By P.Lindgren - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57679903

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 61%

Also known as Biggie Smalls, he began rapping when he was a teenager and had a huge influence on the gangsta rap scene of the 90s. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum and is known for popular hits like “Big Poppa” and “Juicy” and collaboration with names like Michael Jackson and Mary J. Blige. He died in a shooting in Los Angeles in 1997 at only 25 years old.

9. 50 Cent

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 62%

50 Cent exploded onto the rap scene in 2000 thanks to a few other rap artists by the names of Eminem and Dr. Dre. An American businessman, television producer, actor and rapper, he is known for songs like “In Da Club” and “Candy Shop”. He has lately branched into the world of television, but performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime with friends like Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

8. Run-D.M.C.

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 63%

Run D.M.C. was the first group to have a gold album and the first rap group to be featured on MTV. They were known for their fusion of screaming guitar solos and hardcore hip-hop on songs like “Rock Box” and their rendition of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way”, and the group is made up of Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels and Jason Mizell. They won a Grammy award in 2016 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009.

7. Tupac Shakur

Source: Archive Photos / Moviepix via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 64%

An American rapper and actor, Tupac is perhaps one of the most notorious names in rap and hip-hop music, due to his straightforward approach to difficult topics and the mystery surrounding his death. He sold over 75 million records worldwide and went by the names 2Pac and Makaveli. He died in 1996 in Las Vegas at just 25 years old.

6. OutKast

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 64%

OutKast is a duo consisting of Antwan Patton (Big Boi) and Andre Benjamin (Andre 3000) that blends genres like psychedelia, funk, techno and jazz with Southern hip-hop to create a unique sound. They were lauded for their positive themes, memorable melodies and intricate lyricism in songs like “Hey Ya” before they pursued solo careers in 2007.

5. Missy Elliott

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 64%

Missy Elliott has four Grammy awards and has sold more than 40 million records worldwide. According to Billboard, she’s the best-selling female rapper in history. Her popular songs include “Loose Control,” “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On.” Along with a successful solo career, she’s worked with artists like Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and Jay Z.

4. Ludacris

Source: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 64%

A rapper and actor, Ludacris first burst onto the scene in 2000 and is now a restaurateur, label boss and philanthropist. He made his rapping debut on a Timbaland single “Fat Rabbit” in 1998, and won a Grammy Award for best rap album for his album Release Therapy. He’s also collaborated with Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, LL Cool J, OutKast and Missy Elliott.

3. Dr. Dre

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 67%

A founding member of the rap group N.W.A. along with Ice Cube and Eazy-E, Dr. Dre started working as a DJ when he was just a teenager. He co-founded Death Row Records and released his first solo album, The Chronic, in 1992. He’s also credited with discovering popular acts like Eminem and 50 Cent. He joined friends Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime.

2. Ice Cube

Source: Al Bello / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 68%

An American rapper and actor, Ice Cube joined Dr. Dre and Eazy-E to form N.W.A. early in his career. Some see him as a movie and television star while others regard him as one of the most influential and greatest rappers of all time. He also has writing credits on several movies and has acted alongside famous actors like Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel and Bernie Mac.

1. Eminem

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Percentage of Millennials who found the artist popular: 68%

In 1999, Marshall Mathers found a way to express his youthful anger and passion for language with his first album under the name Eminem, The Slim Shady LP. Discovered by Dr. Dre at the 1997 Rap Olympics in Los Angeles, Eminem’s career has been marked by controversy, successes and resets. Through a tumultuous marriage and relationship with his mother, he fought through the underground Detroit rap scene and won two Grammy Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards early in his career. After setbacks with drugs and alcohol, he acted in the semiautobiographical movie 8 Mile. He wrote the theme song “Lose Yourself” and won an Academy Award for it. He’s collaborated with acts like Rihanna on “Love the Way You Lie” and “The Monster” and won his sixth Grammy Award for the 2013 release of The Marshall Mather’s LP 2. In 2022, he performed with friends Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl halftime, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.