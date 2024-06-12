14 Most Popular Rap & Hiphop Artists According to Gen Xers: Ranked Terence Rushin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Nothing highlights the differences between generations quite like their taste in music. Many Gen Xers grew up as grunge music exploded onto the scene with bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. They also came of age during a time when rap and hip-hop music were finding their footing and watched as artists like Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur were gunned down because of seemingly pointless disagreements and turf wars.

As the first generation to grow up with and without the internet, Generation X has a unique view on many things as many of them went from little information to an overload of sources within in a few short years. One thing is sure – Generation X is not afraid to express what they’re passionate about, whether that’s the epicness of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or conspiracy theories about Kurt Cobain.

For this article, we studied information gathered from YouGov about Gen X and their rap and hip-hop preferences. We also highlighted what percentage of the population surveyed sees a particular artist as popular. It’s clear from the numbers that rap and hip-hop were just finding their footing when Gen X was discovering it, as later generations have higher popularity percentages, although the level of fame is similar. Artists are ranked from number 15 to number 1, with number 1 being the most popular.

Why We’re Covering This

Rap and hip-hop have historical origins that started in the African American community, and the industry is now worth $16 billion. From the early 70s to today’s popularity of artists like Kendrick Lamar and Drake, it’s fair to say that almost all Americans are invested in some way in the rap and hip-hop industry, even if that’s just through vinyl purchases or radio listens. This genre carries a huge part of the music industry and even bleeds into the acting industry, and monitoring it gives us insight into how companies advertise with certain generations and what the future holds when it comes to music.

14. Ludacris

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 48%

Born Christopher Brian Bridges in Illinois, Ludacris is a 46-year-old rapper and actor who’s been featured in movies like the Fast and Furious action series. He first hit the scene in 1998 with his rapping debut on Timbaland’s single “Fat Rabbit.” Ludacris has collaborated with big names like Missy Elliott, Carried Underwood, Mariah Carey, LL Cool J and OutKast.

13. OutKast

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 49%

OutKast hit the scene and stayed around from the mid-90s to the early 2000s. They are widely known as one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time because of their Southern hip-hop mixed with memorable melodies, positive themes and intricate lyricism. Their most popular songs include “Hey Ya” and “Ms. Jackson.”

12. The Notorious B.I.G.

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 50%

The Notorious B.I.G. is also known as Biggie Smalls and was the face of East Coast gangsta rap and a revered hip-hop artist until he was shot and killed in 1997 at just 24 years old. His killer was never found, but his legacy lives on through collaborations with Michael Jackson and Lil’ Kim, and his biggest hits “Juicy” and “Hypnotize.”

11. Coolio

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 50%

Coolio is an American rapper who won a Grammy award for his single “Gangster’s Paradise” from the movie Dangerous Minds. He sold over 30 million records globally and had other hits like “1,2,3,4” and “Too Hot.” He appeared in several game shows and is now the spokesperson for the “Environmental Justice and Climate Change” group.

10. Dr. Dre

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 52%

Dr. Dre first hit the scene as one of three members of the rap group N.W.A. His first studio album came out in 1992 and earned him a Grammy. He’s been credited with creating West Coast G-funk and is the founder of Beats Electronics, Aftermath Entertainment and Death Row Records. Dr. Dre also played a huge part in discovering popular rapper Eminem.

9. DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 52%

The duo included Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff and was the third rap group in history to hit certified platinum. The group’s first album “Rock the House” sold over 300,000 units and landed them a gig opening for Run D.M.C. and Public Enemy.

8. Tupac Shakur

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 53%

Tupac is one of the greatest-selling artists of all time, Tupac was known for his social commentary and legal problems at the time before he was murdered at 25 in 1996. He only released four albums during his lifetime but is credited with 21 albums and has sold more than 75 million records since his start.

7. MC Hammer

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 55%

MC Hammer started his career dancing outside Oakland A’s games, then released his first successful album in 1990. He dreamed of being a professional baseball player but did some time in the Navy and at a community college before he borrowed money from two A’s players to start his own record label. He earned a music deal with Capitol Records after releasing two popular albums on his own, “Feel My Power” and “Let’s Get It Started.”

6. Eminem

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 56%

Known as Slim Shady or Marshall Mathers, Eminem released his first LP “The Marshall Mathers LP” in 1999. He’s done acting work and won an Academy Award, and detailed much of his personal life and struggles in his music. He was the runner-up to the Rap Olympics MC Battle in 1997, where he caught the eye of Dr. Dre, who signed him to his Interscope Records label. Some credit him with rap’s ability to mesh into mainstream music, and he’s one of the most acclaimed rappers of all time.

5. Salt ‘n’ Pepa

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 58%

The first female rappers to be certified platinum, Salt ‘n’ Pepa was the duo named by Sandra Denton and Cheryl James when they first met in college. They approached controversial topics like the HIV epidemic with hits like “I’ve got AIDS” and safe sex with “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Although they both have their own families now and have left the industry, they continue to be known for their breakthrough lyrics and sounds.

4. Ice Cube

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 59%

An original member of the group N.W.A. with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, Ice Cube left the group in anger in 1989, upset about the way he’s been paid. Just one year later he released his solo album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted” and worked with artists like Trent Reznor and David Bowie. He also began an acting career with “Boyz n the Hood” and continued to make music for decades after.

3. LL Cool J

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 63%

Short for “Ladies Love Cool James,” the name LL Cool J is paired with hits like “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “Walking With a Panther.” He signed in 1984 with Def Jam Records and quickly sold 100,000 copies of his first hit. While enjoying great musical success, he’s also branched out into the acting industry with a regular role on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

2. Run-D.M.C.

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 63%

Said to have pioneered new school hip-hop music along with big names like Public Enemy, Beastie Boys and LL Cool J, Run-D.M.C. was one of the first groups to highlight the important MC/DJ relationship. The group received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and was only the second hip-hop group to be included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1. Beastie Boys

Percentage of Gen Xers who rated this artist as popular: 66%

The first group of white rappers to gain a big following, the Beastie Boys is made up of members Adrock, Mike D and MCA. The group signed with Def Jam and did a brief tour with Madonna before they burst onto the rap and hip-hop scene. Their hits like “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party)” and “Sabotage” are well-known to music lovers from the mid-90s. The group inspired the documentary the Beastie Boys Story released in 2020.