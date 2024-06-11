15 Most Popular Pop Music Artists According to Millennials: Ranked Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

In the world of pop music artists, any list of the most popular names can and will change frequently. One day, you’re hot, and the next, you’re falling off the charts. However, this isn’t to say that some names can’t stand the test of time, which is exactly why this list of the most popular pop music artists according to millennials exists.

Using data from YouGov, the list of the most popular pop music artists according to millennials from Q1 2024 is quite interesting. It’s a who’s who of pop music artists from decades past and present. There is no question this list has some surprises, even as some artists are as popular as ever. Let’s jump right in and see the list of names descending from most to least popular.

Why We're Covering This

With the music industry earning over $17.1 billion in 2023 alone, plus another $19.3 billion in global streaming revenues, it’s long been clear that it is a huge money maker. When it comes to the music industry and millennials, they continue to represent a large share of those who both stream and buy albums. Investors looking for a solid revenue business to invest in would be well served looking at Apple, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and Amazon, which makes articles like these all the more relevant to our coverage model.

15. Shakira

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 68%

With a career that started in 1990, Shakira has come a long way and is the 15th most popular music artist among millennials. As of 2023, she has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the best-selling Latin artist in the United States and worldwide. Her hits have helped her earn three Grammy awards, 14 Latin Grammy awards, and seven Billboard Music awards.

14. Backstreet Boys

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 68%

As the most successful boy band of all time, the BackStreet Boys have sold 100 million albums worldwide and counting. With multiple diamond albums, BackStreet Boys’ success is no magic trick as the group has long outlived the boy band days that dominated the turn of the century 24 years ago. Today, Backstreet Boys still tours and plays to sold-out crowds packed with millennials.

13. Mariah Carey

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 68%

With a voice unlike any other, Mariah Carey is still loved by millennials. Of course, her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has taken on a life of its own as the pop song most closely identified with the holidays. Of course, selling 220 million records doesn’t come easy, but Carey’s success over the last four decades is well-earned and well-documented.

12. Taylor Swift

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 68%

Taylor Swift is having something of a moment right now as her Eras Tour is the most popular music tour on the planet. With a music catalog that has helped her sell more than 200 million records, Swift has become the first billionaire with music as her main source of income. Seven of Swift’s albums grabbed sales of more than one million in their first week on the market.

11. Janet Jackson

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 68%

Janet Jackson, the youngest member of the Jackson family, followed in her brother Michael’s footsteps with a sensational solo career. As one of the world’s best-selling artists, Jackson has sold over 100 million records. Songs like “Rhythm Nation, “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “All for You,” and “Nasty” all helped Jackson solidify her career as an individual artist.

10. Katy Perry

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 69%

An American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, has been professionally praised for her pop music performances. Selling over 143 million records, Perry has achieved nine U.S.-based number-one singles and three number-one albums. She also has the second-most U.S. Diamond-certified singles for female artists, with 4 total.

9. Christina Aguilera

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 69%

First appearing on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, Christina Aguilera grew up during a pop renaissance in the late 1990s and early 2000s. An outspoken member of the pop music world, Aguilera has been praised for tackling controversial themes with her music. Selling over 90 million records, Aguilera’s willingness to be outspoken has undoubtedly resonated with a millennial audience.

8. Bruno Mars

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 69%

Selling over 130 million records worldwide, Bruno Mars is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Mars has achieved eight number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 while his concerts have some of the highest gross of all time. He also has three Record of the Year wins and a total of 15 Grammy Awards (and counting). Mars would also become the first artist to receive six Diamond-certified songs in the U.S.

7. Lady Gaga

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 69%

Starting her music career in 2001, Lady Gaga has sold over 170 million records worldwide. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists and remains the only female artist to have four singles that have all sold at least 10 million copies globally. Lady Gaga has won 13 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and 18 MTV Video Music Awards, among her many accolades.

6. Pink

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 69%

Selling over 135 million albums worldwide, Pink has been in the music business since 1995 and is still recording hits. Starting her career when she was 15, Pink has already produced over nine studio and multiple live and video albums. Often described as “pop royalty,” Pink’s on-stage acrobatic acts have won over millennial concert-goers worldwide.

5. Celine Dion

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 69%

If your heart will go on for Celine Dion, you know exactly what we’re talking about. With a career spanning four decades and counting, Celine Dion is one of the most popular pop music artists for all the right reasons. With 200 million records sold worldwide, Dion is the best-selling Canadian artist ever and the sixth most successful female artist of all time, thanks to albums like Falling into You and Let’s Talk Love.

4. Adele

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 70%

Ranking right near the top with some of the most iconic artists of all time, Adele has had a much shorter but still wildly successful career. With over 120 million albums sold, Adele’s voice and iconic stage presence are instantly recognizable. Her current Las Vegas residency, which started in 2021, continues to sell out while she tours during other parts of the year.

3. Elton John

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 71%

Sir Elton John as he is formally known, has been in the music business since the 1960s. Throughout his incredible career, Elton John is not only one of the most successful artists ever, with 300 million albums sold, but his contributions to songwriting are often overlooked. What’s not forgotten is Elton John’s avid fundraising for global causes, which has continued to make him a hit with millennials and other generations.

2. Michael Jackson

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 71%

Arguably the biggest pop star of all time, Michael Jackson’s popularity with millennials is unsurprising. While he was a controversial figure in his later years, it’s hard to deny that over Jackson’s four-decade career, he contributed more to music, dance, and culture than any other pop music artist. Selling over 500 million albums before he passed away in 2009, Jackson will forever remain a pop icon.

1. Whitney Houston

Percentage of millennials with a favorable opinion: 74%

A surprising number one, Whitney Houston currently ranks as the most popular music artist with millennials. Of course, Whitney is one of the most awarded entertainers of all time and the song “I Will Always Love You” remains one of the most iconic love songs ever. Before passing in 2012, Houston had sold over 220 million albums worldwide over a 25-year career.