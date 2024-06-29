Most Popular Folk Musicians According to Gen Xers: Ranked Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While folk music might not be the most popular genre in the world, millions of loyal listeners love to hear the tunes of Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Jewel, and other famous folk artists. This is especially true for Generation X, or Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1980, who love to listen to these artists on repeat. For those sandwiched between baby boomers and millennials, holding on to their favorite genre of music is a definite must.

Of course, the question becomes which folks artists are the most popular for Gen Xers. We already know at least a few names likely to appear on the list, and we don’t have to look too far for the remaining names. Using data from YouGov captured during the first quarter of 2024, we have a list of the most popular folk musicians according to Gen Xers in descending order.

Why We’re Covering This

No matter the genre of music—folk, pop, or country—the music industry is a huge revenue generator. Music is a dominant force in the entertainment industry, along with physical discs and streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. As publicly traded brands like Apple, Walmart, and Target support album sales, this topic falls right into the 24/7 WallSt niche.

15. Dan Fogelberg

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 44%

Active in the music industry between 1968 and 2007, Dan Fogelberg is a folk music hero. After a local radio station gave one of Fogelberg’s songs airplay, he sold out his first show. Afterward, Fogelberg succeeded and blew up in the music industry with multiple RIAA-attributed Gold albums, including “Phoenix,” released in 1979 and sold over 2 million copies.

14. David Crosby

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 44%

One part of the famous Crosby, Stills, and Nash supergroup, David Crosby’s solo career was quite successful. Active from 1963 to 2023, Crosby is as famous for his outspoken political views as he is for his music. Besides band sales, David Crosby has sold over 35 million studio albums. While Crosby is likely best remembered for his part of the musical group CSNY, his impact on the folk music genre, especially in the 1960s, will be forever remembered.

13. Peter, Paul and Mary

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 47%

One of the best-known folk music trios, it’s no surprise that Peter, Paul, and Mary are popular with Gen Xers. The band’s earliest successes came in the 1960s, with their debut album helping popularize folk music after it had died out decades prior. The band’s single “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” arguably their best-known hit, was released in 1963. The group even performed at the August 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

12. Jim Croce

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 49%

Before his unfortunate death in 1973, Jim Croce was a singer on the rise. During the early 1970s, Croce partnered with songwriter Maury Muehleisen and produced three hits that all made the top of the charts. Croce’s last single, “Time in a Bottle,” reached number one after he died in a plane crash. Even though his time in the music industry was short, Croce still had five studio albums.

11. Crosby & Nash

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 49%

A wildly successful musical duo, Crosby & Nash are famously two parts of the even more famous Crosby, Still, Nash & Young. While the duo only records from time to time as of late, their folk rock style was a massive hit with fans in the 1970s and 1980s. As such, Gen Xers fondly remember their music across the four studio albums the duo released. All the albums went gold, meaning they sold over 500,000 copies.

10. James Taylor

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 50%

Finding musical success with hits like “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You),” “Fire and Rain,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” James Taylor is a hugely popular folk singer. His 1976 Greatest Hits album is one of the best-selling records ever, having sold more than 11 million copies in the US alone. Further proof of Taylor’s success comes with the knowledge that every album he released between 1977 and 2007 sold over one million copies.

9. Art Garfunkel

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 51%

One half of Simon & Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel, is among the best-selling artists ever. His popularity in the folk music world is well documented, and while his solo success doesn’t match up to his partnership with Paul Simon, Garfunkel remains a force in the music world. Garfunkel’s solo efforts have led to 3 top 10 hits, 3 top 20 hits, and 6 top-40 hits. On top of his love for folk music, Garfunkel is also a celebrated poet.

8. Melissa Etheridge

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 51%

Active in the music world since the mid-1980s, Melissa Etheridge has long been a household name in folk music. Achieving significant success with multiple albums, Etheridge is as well known for her music as her activism. It’s believed Etheridge has sold between 13 and 25 million records in the US, which makes her among the best-selling artists in the folk genre. Her best-selling album, “Yes I Am”, has earned an RIAA certification of 6x Platinum.

7. Bruce Springsteen with The Sessions Band

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 55%

While not the typical Bruce Springsteen style of music, his tours with The Sessions Band are popular enough to warrant a place as the seventh most popular artist, according to YouGov. Originally formed in October 1997, the band has played in various forms and toured at random intervals before disbanding for periods at a time. The group has released multiple albums, though the studio and touring bands offer differing members.

6. Jewel

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 57%

Jewel has been a musical force since the late 1990s and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards. Having sold over 30 million albums, Jewel is well-established in the folk genre and continues to tour and perform hits from her 13 studio albums. As the sixth most popular folk musician, Jewel is the most popular woman on this list. Along with her music, Jewel has spent plenty of time supporting her favorite causes as a humanitarian.

5. Bob Dylan

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 59%

One of the world’s most legendary artists, Bob Dyland’s rise to folk fame started in the 1960s. Throughout his 60-year career and still growing, Dylan has not shed away from using his music as a touchstone of political, social, and philosophical influences. With over 125 million album sales, Dylan is still touring well into his 80s, delighting fans everywhere who love his combination of folk, blues, rock, country, and traditional pop music.

4. Jimmy Buffet

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 59%

Jimmy Buffet, one of the most successful musicians ever, has sold over 20 million copies of his 30 studio records. His musical style, including folk, helped propel his Margaritaville name into a global brand. Margaritaville’s success even helped propel Buffet to the billionaire status before he passed away in 2023. Buffet’s fans are so devoted to his musical style that they call themselves “Parrotheads.”

3. Weird Al Yankovic

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 59%

With over 14 studio albums to his name, Weird Al Yankovic has sold more than 12 million records. This makes him the most successful comedy act in history, having more than 150 parody and original songs. Yankovic has performed well in over 1,000 live shows, and his work, though often parody, has helped him win five separate Grammy Awards and 16 nominations. Hits like “White & Nerdy,” “Pretty Fly for a Rabbi,” and “Eat It” have helped Yankovic gain worldwide fame.

2. Simon and Garfunkel

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 60%

One of the most successful folk-pop and folk-rock bands of all time, Simon & Garfunkel, needs little introduction. With over 125 million albums sold, the band is regarded as one of the biggest musical duos ever. This was further validated when the group drew 500,000 attendees to a Central Park reunion concert in 1981, one of the largest concerts in history. Combined, the duo have won 7 Grammy Awards.

1. Paul Simon

Percentage of Gen Xers with a favorite opinion: 65%

One of the world’s best-selling artists, Paul Simon, has not only explored folk but also gospel, soul, and reggae. After venturing into a solo career after a successful collaboration with Art Garfunkel, Simon’s solo career has been going well. Although he’s retired from touring, it hasn’t stopped Simon from selling millions of copies. On top of his album sales, Simon has also won 12 Grammy Awards and has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

