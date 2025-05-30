These American Ally Nations Are Neighbors to Enemy Forces StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

As much as we would all like to live in a Star Trek-friendly place where the entire world is in lock step with global needs, this isn’t our reality. Instead, there are allies and enemies all over the map, which means that countries that are friends of the United States might border an adversary.

Key Points The US has plenty of allies that border potential adversaries.

The US also has numerous military pacts with countries around the world.

Many of the countries on this list are home to US troops and receive US aid.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

For reasons that include resources or the desire of one dictator to expand their rule, wars have been fought for thousands of years. As a result, bordering nations have often fought, and while we hope this isn’t the case today, it remains a real possibility for any of the countries listed below.

15. Jordan

The Arab media Assets / Shutterstock.com

Another big recipient of US foreign aid, Jordan’s proximity to both Iran and Syria makes it a strong ally of the United States. Like Israel and Saudi Arabia, Jordan is a key ally in the region and receives almost $1.5 billion in military aid. Jordan also hosts thousands of US troops, as well as receiving military hardware like the F-16 jet and Black Hawk helicopters.

14. Turkey

Gogosvm / Getty Images

With the US having a major military base in Incirlik, Turkey, the US has provided Turkey with F-16 jets as well as approximately $500 million in military aid every year. Both Syria and Iran are vocal opponents of Turkey’s NATO membership as well as any potential influence it would look to exert in the Middle East.

13. Romania

Instants / iStock via Getty Images

A NATO member, Romania is home to a few thousand U.S. troops and has also received over $400 million in military aid over the past decade. Any Russian aggression against Ukraine has created fear inside Romania that the former Soviet satellite nation could be next on its hit list.

12. Georgia

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

With a land border with Russia, Georgia is a strategic partner of the United States and has been floated as a potential future NATO member. The US-Georgia military information agreement has been in place since 2009, and with Russia occupying almost 20% of the country, Russia opposes any potential NATO membership.

11. Ukraine

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Amid a major military conflict with Russia, Ukraine has received more than $66.5 billion in military assistance since 2022. While the US and NATO won’t commit ground forces, it has instead provided the Ukrainian military with Javelin missiles, tanks, and other equipment to help it fight back against Russian aggression.

10. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Israel is a major non-NATO ally and the recipient of almost $4 billion in annual US military aid. Israel and America cooperate across several military purposes, including the development of Israel’s Iron Dome. With Israel fighting an ongoing conflict with Syria and Iran, the US has a vested interest in maintaining Israeli military dominance in the region.

9. Japan

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

With maritime borders against both Russia, China, and North Korea, Japan is in a dangerous position in the case of a global conflict. Following World War II, Japan has become an integral ally, with the US maintaining more than 50,000 troops stationed across numerous Japanese bases. The US also provides Japan with significant military aid to bolster its forces against regional threats.

8. Norway

Aalesund Norway after Denis Thorpe #dailyshoot by Leshaines123 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

A neighbor to Russia, Norway is a founding member of NATO and also a recipient of US foreign aid and military assistance. Norway’s tensions with Russia date back to the Cold War, with Russia viewing Norway as a NATO member that could potentially encircle Russian defenses, making it an immediate target in the event of a broader conflict.

7. Poland

MikeMareen / iStock via Getty Images

On the western border of Russia sits Poland, where more than 10,000 US troops are hoping to deter any potential Soviet aggression. This buildup is a response to the Ukrainian invasion, while the US signed a cooperative pact with Poland in 2020, giving it more than $1 billion in annual aid.

6. Lithuania

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Yet another Russian neighboring state, Lithuania borders both Russia and Belarus, two opposing nations for the US, especially in light of the Ukraine war. The US has provided Lithuania with its Patriot missile system as well as $300 million in military aid over the last decade. Any additional Russian aggression in the region could very well target the Lithuanian nation and its people.

5. Latvia

Marcus Lindstrom / E+ via Getty Images

Neighboring both Russia and its puppet state of Belarus, Latvia is in a worrisome position with the Ukraine-Iraq war. A NATO member since 2004, Latvia has hosted small numbers of NATO troops and received hundreds of millions of dollars in US military aid over the last decade. Latvia’s location is of critical importance should NATO ever decide to launch an invasion of Russia.

4. South Korea

CJNattanai / iStock via Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest threats is that of North Korean aggression against its southern neighbors. While peace talks have taken place, an isolated North Korea often lashes out against the US, Japan, and South Korea. For this reason, South Korea is home to the single largest US troop presence in the world, outside of the continental United States.

3. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

There is no question that Finland and Russia have a military history, including major aggression during World War II. Russia opposes Finland’s NATO membership, which it joined in 2023, as this also granted the US access to more than 15 bases within the Finnish nation. Finland’s alignment with many pro-EU policies put it at direct odds with Russia’s very anti-Western beliefs.

2. Estonia

franganillo / Flickr

Located on Russia’s western border, Estonia has been a member of NATO since 2004. The US has provided Estonia with nearly $500 million in military aid. Russia views Estonia’s NATO membership as a significant threat. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased potential fears of the fight expanding to Estonia.

1. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

With just over 100 miles from China, Taiwan is one of the United States’ best allies in Southeast Asia. For its part, China claims Taiwan is a province and believes that reunifying the two nations is a core national interest. If Taiwan were ever to declare independence, it would undoubtedly lead to a war that would involve the United States coming to Taiwan’s aid against Chinese military forces.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!