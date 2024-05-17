These Foreign Countries Have American War Memorials and Cemeteries American Battle Monuments Commission/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Serving one’s country in the military is a profound honor. United States soldiers have fought in battles across the globe and some fallen soldiers from World War I, World War II and other battles have been laid to rest in cemeteries abroad. Many foreign countries have honored the sacrifices of American soldiers with the establishment of cemeteries and war memorials at battle sites and other locations.

In identifying some of the countries that have U.S. war memorials and cemetaries, 24/7 Wall St. examined the American Battle Monuments Commission’s catalog of cemeteries and monuments located in foreign countries. Information regarding notable monuments or cemetaries, including their earliest dedication and the wars they were dedicated to, was also obtained from the ABMC. Established in 1923, the ABMC’s mission is to maintain and operate U.S. military cemeteries and monuments overseas.

This list includes renowned war memorials that pay tribute to some of the most significant battles of the past century. The monuments commemorating D-Day in France and the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, both from World War II, are featured on the list, among others.

Many of the countries listed here as the final resting place for American soldiers are located in Europe. Among the non-European nations on the list is the Philippines, where monuments and memorials honor events spanning from the Philippine-American War in the early 20th century to World War II.

Japan is excluded from the list for significant reasons. Even though the final stages of WWII took place in the Pacific Theater against Japan, the majority of the those battles were amphibious or naval engagements, mainly on islands in the region. The anticipated land invasion of Japan became pointless after the country’s unconditional surrender in the wake of the U.S. use of nuclear bombs. Those who lost their lives in the Pacific Theater are honored in monuments, cemeteries and memorials in the Phillippines, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and the United States Outlying Islands.

These are some U.S. war memorials and cemeteries located in other countries:

19. Cuba

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

The Santiago Surrender Tree Memorial is located in Santiago, Cuba at the site where Spanish forces surrendered to U.S. forces on July 17, 1898. The memorial was dedicated in 1958 and commemorates the Spanish-American War.

18. Gibraltar

Source: Harry Mitchell/Wikimedia Commons

17. Morocco

Source: Public Domain

16. New Zealand

15. Northern Mariana Islands

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.