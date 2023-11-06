The Country With the Most American War Memorials (Besides the US) lauradyoung / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The United States has war memorials and cemeteries around the world dedicated to its soldiers that have fallen in the line of duty. To serve one’s country is considered one of the highest honors, in line with protecting the values of the Republic. U.S. soldiers have fought for freedom in many different theaters of war over the years, and many countries commemorate their sacrifice.

During the 20h century, the U.S. buried many of its fallen soldiers abroad, namely those that gave their lives in World War I and World War II. However, in more recent conflicts like Iraq or Afghanistan, the U.S. has opted to fly its fallen back to be buried domestically. This is in part a reason why no new overseas cemeteries have been opened in some time. (These are America’s largest military cemeteries.)

To determine the countries with the most U.S. war memorials and cemeteries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the American Battle Monuments Commission’s list of monuments and cemeteries in foreign countries. Countries are ranked by how many U.S. soldiers are interred in each. Information about notable cemeteries or monuments, the earliest dedication, total interred, and the wars these were dedicated to also came from the ABMC, which was established in 1923 to maintain and operate overseas U.S. military cemeteries and monuments. (Also see, countries with the most U.S. military bases.)

Included in this list are famous war memorials, commemorating some of the greatest battles of the last century. For example, monuments that commemorate D-Day or the Battle of the Bulge from WWII in France and Belgium, respectively, make appearances on this list.

In fact, most of the countries on this list are located in Europe, including four of the five countries where most American soldiers are buried. The one country of this group not located in Europe is the Philippines, which houses monuments and memorials dating back to the Philippine-American War at the turn of the 20th century all the way to WWII.

Perhaps somewhat notable is the absence of Japan from the list. Despite the final chapters of WWII being written in the Pacific Theater against Japan, most of the battles were naval or amphibious in islands in the area. The planned land invasion of the country was unnecessary after Japan surrendered unconditionally following the U.S. use of nuclear bombs. Those who fell in the Pacific Theater are commemorated in cemeteries, monuments, and memorials located in the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and the U.S. Outlying Islands.

These are the countries with the most major U.S. war memorials and cemeteries:

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Cuba

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Santiago Surrender Tree

> Earliest dedication: 1958

> Total buried: N/A

> Wars originated: Spanish American War

Source: Olena_Z / iStock via Getty Images 17. Morocco

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Western Naval Task Force Marker

> Earliest dedication:

> Total buried: N/A

> Wars originated: World War II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 15. Northern Mariana Islands

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Saipan Memorial

> Earliest dedication: 1978

> Total buried: N/A

> Wars originated: World War II

Source: GenDeschenes / iStock via Getty Images 14. Papua New Guinea

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Marker at Papua New Guinea

> Earliest dedication: 1992

> Total buried: N/A

> Wars originated: World War II

Source: viavado / iStock via Getty Images 13. Solomon Islands

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Guadalcanal Memorial

> Earliest dedication: 1992

> Total buried: N/A

> Wars originated: World War II

Source: Mirko Kuzmanovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. South Korea

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Korean War Monument at Busan

> Earliest dedication: 2013

> Total buried: N/A

> Wars originated: Korean War

Source: usabmc / Flickr 10. Mexico

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Mexico City National Cemetery

> Earliest dedication: 1851

> Total buried: 813

> Wars originated: Mexican-American War

Source: GTMedia / iStock via Getty Images 8. United Kingdom

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 3 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Brookwood American Cemetery, Cambridge American Cemetery, Dartmouth Monument

> Earliest dedication: 1937

> Total buried: 4,279

> Wars originated: World War I, World War II

Source: statephotos / Flickr 7. Luxembourg

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Luxembourg American Cemetery

> Earliest dedication: 1960

> Total buried: 5,070

> Wars originated: World War II

Source: usabmc / Flickr 6. Panama

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 1 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Corozal American Cemetery

> Earliest dedication: 1914

> Total buried: 5,557

> Wars originated: A number of U.S. conflicts from Spanish-American through to the present day

Source: usabmc / Flickr 4. Italy

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 2

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Florence American Cemetery, Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

> Earliest dedication: 1960

> Total buried: 12,237

> Wars originated: World War II

Source: usabmc / Flickr 3. Philippines

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 3 (tied)

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Clark Veterans Cemetery, Manila American Cemetery, Cabanatuan American Memorial

> Earliest dedication: 1948

> Total buried: 25,919

> Wars originated: World War II, Philippine-American War Source: usabmc / Flickr 2. Belgium

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 6

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Ardennes American Cemetery, Battle of the Bulge Monument, Audenarde American Monument

> Earliest dedication: 1960

> Total buried: 13,517

> Wars originated: World War I, World War II

Source: whitehouse45 / Flickr 1. France

> Number of monuments and cemeteries: 25

> Notable monuments and cemeteries: Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Utah Beach American Memorial, Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Normandy American Cemetery

> Earliest dedication: 1937

> Total buried: 60,529

> Wars originated: World War I, World War II

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.