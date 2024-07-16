China's Newest Aircraft Carrier Rivals US Counterparts in Size Luhu class Qingdao by 艦載武器201604 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

The recent NATO summit at the White House served to address the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe as Russia and Ukraine are still in a hot conflict. The summit also addressed the fact that China and Belarus were conducting military drills near the Polish border. China has been ascendant in its military power in recent decades, and NATO is concerned that this show of force might be indicative of something greater.

One way that China has grown militarily in recent years is through its Navy. Specifically, expanding its power through the South China Sea and even further, China’s dominance of the region has only risen as its naval fleet and air force have reached incredible heights. (These are seven ways China could attempt to invade Taiwan.)

The newest addition to China’s Navy will be the Fujian aircraft carrier, which is one of the biggest ships in the world. Although it is still in the sea trials phase, it is looking to join the rest of the fleet soon. Unlike the other aircraft carriers in China’s Navy, the Fujian is made entirely from Chinese engineering and is looking to be the crown jewel of the fleet.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at China’s naval might. To identify the ships and submarines of the People’s Liberation Army, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in China. The ship and submarine classes are ranked alphabetically. Any ships on order were excluded, as are smaller patrol vessels, mine countermeasures, and smaller amphibious assault ships. We included supplemental information regarding the type of vessel and examples of it.

With a median hull age of just over 14 years, China’s Navy controls a military force consisting of relatively newer vessels. According to WDMMW, the country has produced the equivalent of a Royal Navy fleet each year, all toward its goal of overtaking the U.S. in naval power.

Each of these vessels serve to expand China’s naval power throughout the region, and then even further. (These are the nations where China is investing the most money.)

Here is a closer look at the warships and submarines in China’s Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding China’s Navy gives context to their modernization effort and geopolitical standing. Knowing which specific warships and submarines China employs also helps to understand their operational capacity when using these vessels.

Fujian-class

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Examples: Fujian

Han-class

Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Examples: Long March 3

Jiangdao-class

Type: Corvette

Corvette Examples: Datong, Shangrao, Qinzhou

Jianghu II class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Examples: Shaoguan

Jianghu V class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Examples: Beihai, Foshan

Jiangkai I class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Examples: Ma’anshan, Wenzhou

Jiangkai II class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Examples: Xuzhou, Zhoushan

Jiangwei II class

Type: Frigate

Frigate Examples: Yichang, Huludao

Jin-class

Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Examples: Long March 11

Kilo-class

Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Examples: Great Wall 369

Kuznetsov-class

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Examples: Liaoning, Shandong

Luhai-class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Shenzhen

Luhu-class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Harbin, Qingdao

Luyang I class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Guangzhou, Wuhan

Luyang II class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Lanzhou, Haikou

Luyang III class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Guiyang, Nanjing

Luzhou-class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Shenyang, Shijiazhuang

Ming-class

Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Examples: Great Wall 305

Qing-class

Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Examples: Expedition 201

Shang-class

Type: Nuclear attack submarine

Nuclear attack submarine Examples: Long March 7

Song-class

Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Examples: Great Wall 320

Sovremenny-class

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Examples: Fuzhou, Taizhou

Yuan-class

Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Examples: Great Wall 330

Yushen-class

Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Examples: Hainan, Anhui

Yuting II class

Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Examples: Haiyang Shan, Yandang Shan

Yuzhao-class

Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Examples: Kunlun Shan, Jinggang Shan

