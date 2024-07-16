Military

China's Newest Aircraft Carrier Rivals US Counterparts in Size

The recent NATO summit at the White House served to address the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe as Russia and Ukraine are still in a hot conflict. The summit also addressed the fact that China and Belarus were conducting military drills near the Polish border. China has been ascendant in its military power in recent decades, and NATO is concerned that this show of force might be indicative of something greater.

One way that China has grown militarily in recent years is through its Navy. Specifically, expanding its power through the South China Sea and even further, China’s dominance of the region has only risen as its naval fleet and air force have reached incredible heights. (These are seven ways China could attempt to invade Taiwan.)

The newest addition to China’s Navy will be the Fujian aircraft carrier, which is one of the biggest ships in the world. Although it is still in the sea trials phase, it is looking to join the rest of the fleet soon. Unlike the other aircraft carriers in China’s Navy, the Fujian is made entirely from Chinese engineering and is looking to be the crown jewel of the fleet.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at China’s naval might. To identify the ships and submarines of the People’s Liberation Army, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in China. The ship and submarine classes are ranked alphabetically. Any ships on order were excluded, as are smaller patrol vessels, mine countermeasures, and smaller amphibious assault ships. We included supplemental information regarding the type of vessel and examples of it.

With a median hull age of just over 14 years, China’s Navy controls a military force consisting of relatively newer vessels. According to WDMMW, the country has produced the equivalent of a Royal Navy fleet each year, all toward its goal of overtaking the U.S. in naval power.

Each of these vessels serve to expand China’s naval power throughout the region, and then even further. (These are the nations where China is investing the most money.)

Here is a closer look at the warships and submarines in China’s Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

China nuclear | China rocket
Source: grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding China’s Navy gives context to their modernization effort and geopolitical standing. Knowing which specific warships and submarines China employs also helps to understand their operational capacity when using these vessels.

Fujian-class

Source: Japan Ministry of Defense, Joint Staff Office / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Examples: Fujian

Han-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Examples: Long March 3

Jiangdao-class

Source: 樱井千一 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Corvette
  • Examples: Datong, Shangrao, Qinzhou

Jianghu II class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Frigate
  • Examples: Shaoguan

Jianghu V class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Frigate
  • Examples: Beihai, Foshan

Jiangkai I class

Modern Chinese 1/2400 miniatur... by When Imagination Fails
Modern Chinese 1/2400 miniatur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by When Imagination Fails
  • Type: Frigate
  • Examples: Ma’anshan, Wenzhou

Jiangkai II class

USS Stethem departs Shanghai. by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Stethem departs Shanghai. (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Type: Frigate
  • Examples: Xuzhou, Zhoushan

Jiangwei II class

Source: Xiangfan Jiangwei II Class Frigate by / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • Type: Frigate
  • Examples: Yichang, Huludao

Jin-class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Examples: Long March 11

Kilo-class

INS Sindhughosh (S55) by Chanakyathegreat~commonswiki
INS Sindhughosh (S55) (CC0 1.0) by Chanakyathegreat~commonswiki
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Examples: Great Wall 369

Kuznetsov-class

Source: By Mil.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66779571

  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Examples: Liaoning, Shandong

Luhai-class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Shenzhen

Luhu-class

Source: Luhu class Qingdao by 艦載武器201604 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Harbin, Qingdao

Luyang I class

Source: Guangzhou 168 by Manuel Luís Soto Sáenz / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/es/deed.en/)
  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Guangzhou, Wuhan

Luyang II class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Lanzhou, Haikou

Luyang III class

PLANS DDG-172 KunMing by Dream_Riser
PLANS DDG-172 KunMing (CC0 1.0) by Dream_Riser
  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Guiyang, Nanjing

Luzhou-class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Shenyang, Shijiazhuang

Ming-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Examples: Great Wall 305

Qing-class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Examples: Expedition 201

Shang-class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Nuclear attack submarine
  • Examples: Long March 7

Song-class

Source: SteKrueBe / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Examples: Great Wall 320

Sovremenny-class

PLAN destroyer Sovremenny bridge by Astrowikizhang at English Wikipedia
PLAN destroyer Sovremenny bridge (BY-SA 3.0) by Astrowikizhang at English Wikipedia
  • Type: Destroyer
  • Examples: Fuzhou, Taizhou

Yuan-class

Source: 164925283@N02 / Flickr
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Examples: Great Wall 330

Yushen-class

Source: China News Service / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Examples: Hainan, Anhui

Yuting II class

Luipan Shan by Hugh Llewelyn
Luipan Shan (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Examples: Haiyang Shan, Yandang Shan

Yuzhao-class

Source: Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Examples: Kunlun Shan, Jinggang Shan

