This American Main Battle Tank Has Been in Service For More Than Four Decades

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The M1 Abrams is one of the most impactful tanks of the modern era
- It is equipped with a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 as its primary armament, as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm secondary machine guns
- The M1 Abrams is powered by a Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine which outputs 1,500 horsepower and can hit speeds of 45 mph
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever
The M1 Abrams is by far one of the most widely produced and impactful tanks of the modern era. It was originally designed by General Dynamics and introduced in 1980. Over 10,000 of these tanks have been produced in total. It has seen service in multiple conflicts and has a proven battle record as a truly effective tank.
In terms of the specs, the M1 Abrams uses a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 as its primary armament, as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm secondary machine guns. With all these features combined, the M1 Abrams isn’t just important, it’s essential for any military looking to dominate the ground. (This is every tank in the history of the U.S. military.)
For the engine, the M1 Abrams is powered by a Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine which can operate on a variety of fuels. It has a fuel capacity of roughly 500 gallons, which is enough fuel to last for almost 300 miles without refueling. Also, the engine is capable of outputting 1,500 horsepower and reaching top speeds around 45 mph.
Entering service in 1980, the M1 Abrams has been a staple of U.S. ground forces in practically every conflict since that time. Over the course of its four decades of service, the Abrams design has undergone some upgrades in terms of its armor and firepower. However, one of the most significant upgrades was its M1A2 SEP (System Enhancement Package) which introduced digital systems and a computer architecture to this tank from the 1980s. The Abrams has come a long way in the past four decades.
Although the main battle tank first emerged much earlier in World War I, it did not truly see widespread use until the Second World War. Tanks have seen service from this time even up to the current ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Africa. With service spanning practically a century, these war machines have built a storied history. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since World War II.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at modern tanks. To identify the oldest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ordered each tank according to when it was first introduced, including only tanks from 1990 and before. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, and top speed. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and included only tanks that had at least 250 units manufactured.
Here is a closer look at the oldest tanks of the modern era:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing about tanks of the modern era is crucial because they play a significant role in shaping military strategies and global security. Understanding their capabilities helps nations assess their own defenses and those of potential adversaries. By studying modern tanks, we can gain insight into the evolution of military technology and the direction of future conflicts.
35. T-34
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1940
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 32 mph
- Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun
34. T-54
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1949
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
33. M41 Walker Bulldog
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1951
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage
- Top speed: 45 mph
- Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun
32. T-55
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1958
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun
31. M60 (Patton)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1960
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
30. T-62
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1961
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 28 mph
- Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun
29. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1963
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: smoke grenade dischargers
28. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1963
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
27. Chieftain MBT
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1965
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
26. Vickers MBT (VMBT)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1965
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
25. Leopard 1
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1965
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
24. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles
23. T-64
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun
22. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
21. Alvis FV107 Scimitar
- Type: Armed reconnaissance vehicle
- Year introduced: 1971
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer(s): Alvis
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 30mm L21 RARDEN cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
20. Jagdpanzer SK 105 Kurassier
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1971
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer(s): Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
19. T-72 (Ural)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1972
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
- Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
18. Type 74 (Nana-yon)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1975
- Country of origin: Japan
- Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
17. T-80 (MBT)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1976
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
16. TR-580 (Tanc Romanesc Model 580)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1977
- Country of origin: Romania
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 100mm A308 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun
15. Merkava (Chariot)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility
- Top speed: 29 mph
- Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers
14. Leopard 2
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1979
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Top speed: 45 mph
- Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
13. M1 Abrams
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1980
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics
- Top speed: 42 mph
- Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
12. Khalid (Sword)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1981
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
11. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1981
- Country of origin: North Korea
- Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau
- Top speed: 31 mph
- Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
10. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Infantry fighting vehicle
- Year introduced: 1982
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers
9. Type 85 (YW531H)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: North Korea
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 85mm main gun, 14.5mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun
8. M-84 (MBT)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: Yugoslavia
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 42 mph
- Armament: 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, smoke grenade discharger
7. NORINCO Type 85-II
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
6. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)
- Type: Amphibious light tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant
- Top speed: 50 mph
- Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun
5. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1985
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers
4. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1986
- Country of origin: Romania
- Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest
- Top speed: 37 mph
- Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
3. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1986
- Country of origin: South Korea
- Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM
- Top speed: 40 mph
- Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
2. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1987
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant
- Top speed: 43 mph
- Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
1. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)
- Type: Main battle tank
- Year introduced: 1990
- Country of origin: Taiwan
- Manufacturer(s): State Factories
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.