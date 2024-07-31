This American Main Battle Tank Has Been in Service For More Than Four Decades Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The M1 Abrams is one of the most impactful tanks of the modern era

It is equipped with a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 as its primary armament, as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm secondary machine guns

The M1 Abrams is powered by a Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine which outputs 1,500 horsepower and can hit speeds of 45 mph

Also: Dividend legends to hold forever

The M1 Abrams is by far one of the most widely produced and impactful tanks of the modern era. It was originally designed by General Dynamics and introduced in 1980. Over 10,000 of these tanks have been produced in total. It has seen service in multiple conflicts and has a proven battle record as a truly effective tank.

In terms of the specs, the M1 Abrams uses a 120mm Rheinmetall M256A1 as its primary armament, as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm secondary machine guns. With all these features combined, the M1 Abrams isn’t just important, it’s essential for any military looking to dominate the ground. (This is every tank in the history of the U.S. military.)

For the engine, the M1 Abrams is powered by a Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine which can operate on a variety of fuels. It has a fuel capacity of roughly 500 gallons, which is enough fuel to last for almost 300 miles without refueling. Also, the engine is capable of outputting 1,500 horsepower and reaching top speeds around 45 mph.

Entering service in 1980, the M1 Abrams has been a staple of U.S. ground forces in practically every conflict since that time. Over the course of its four decades of service, the Abrams design has undergone some upgrades in terms of its armor and firepower. However, one of the most significant upgrades was its M1A2 SEP (System Enhancement Package) which introduced digital systems and a computer architecture to this tank from the 1980s. The Abrams has come a long way in the past four decades.

Although the main battle tank first emerged much earlier in World War I, it did not truly see widespread use until the Second World War. Tanks have seen service from this time even up to the current ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Africa. With service spanning practically a century, these war machines have built a storied history. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since World War II.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at modern tanks. To identify the oldest tanks of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ordered each tank according to when it was first introduced, including only tanks from 1990 and before. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, country of origin, manufacturer, and top speed. We excluded tanks that did not make it out of the prototype or proposal stage and included only tanks that had at least 250 units manufactured.

Here is a closer look at the oldest tanks of the modern era:

Why Are We Covering This?

Rockfinder / iStock via Getty Images

Knowing about tanks of the modern era is crucial because they play a significant role in shaping military strategies and global security. Understanding their capabilities helps nations assess their own defenses and those of potential adversaries. By studying modern tanks, we can gain insight into the evolution of military technology and the direction of future conflicts.

35. T-34

Char T-34 by Antonov14 / BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/)

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

34. T-54

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

33. M41 Walker Bulldog

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1951

1951 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): Cadillac Gage

Cadillac Gage Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Armament: 76mm M32 main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1914A4 coaxial machine gun

32. T-55

Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

31. M60 (Patton)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1960

1960 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

30. T-62

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

29. NORINCO Type 63 (WZ211)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1963

1963 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: smoke grenade dischargers

28. NORINCO Type 62 (WZ131)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1963

1963 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 85mm type 62-85TC rifled main gun, 7.62mm type 59T coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm type 59T bow-mounted machine gun, 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

27. Chieftain MBT

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer(s): Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems

Leyland Motors / Vickers / BAe Systems Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 120mm L11 main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

26. Vickers MBT (VMBT)

Doge / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer(s): BAe Systems / Avadi Company

BAe Systems / Avadi Company Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

25. Leopard 1

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 105mm Royal Ordnance L7A3 L/52 rifled main gun, 7.62mm MG 3 coaxial machine gun, 7.62 machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

24. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

23. T-64

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

22. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

21. Alvis FV107 Scimitar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armed reconnaissance vehicle

Armed reconnaissance vehicle Year introduced: 1971

1971 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer(s): Alvis

Alvis Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 30mm L21 RARDEN cannon, 7.62mm L37A1 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

20. Jagdpanzer SK 105 Kurassier

Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1971

1971 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer(s): Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Saurer-Werk / Steyr-Daimler-Puch Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

19. T-72 (Ural)

deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

18. Type 74 (Nana-yon)

Miya.m / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1975

1975 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer(s): Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

17. T-80 (MBT)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

16. TR-580 (Tanc Romanesc Model 580)

Mircea87 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1977

1977 Country of origin: Romania

Romania Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 100mm A308 rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun

15. Merkava (Chariot)

Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer(s): Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility

Israeli Ordnance Corps Facility Top speed: 29 mph

29 mph Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers

14. Leopard 2

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer(s): Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Armament: 120mm Rheinmetall L55 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm MG3A1 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

13. M1 Abrams

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1980

1980 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer(s): General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 120mm Rehinmetall M256A1 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm Browning M1HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

12. Khalid (Sword)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1981

1981 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer(s): Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems

Royal Ordinance Factories / Vickers Defense Systems Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 120mm L11A5 rifled main gun, 7.62mm L8A2 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm L37A2 anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

11. Chonma-ho (Pegasus)

Gutsul / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1981

1981 Country of origin: North Korea

North Korea Manufacturer(s): Second Machine Industry Bureau

Second Machine Industry Bureau Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 125mm 2A46 main gun, 14.5mm KPV anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

10. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

9. Type 85 (YW531H)

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: North Korea

North Korea Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 85mm main gun, 14.5mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm general purpose machine gun

8. M-84 (MBT)

File:Yu MBT M-84 01.jpg by / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62 coaxial anti-infantry machine gun, smoke grenade discharger

7. NORINCO Type 85-II

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 125mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

6. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Нацгвардія України / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

5. NORINCO ZTZ-88 (Type 80/85/88)

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer(s): China North Industries Corporation

China North Industries Corporation Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 105mm rifled main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke dischargers

4. TR-85 (Tanc Romanesc Model 85)

7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of origin: Romania

Romania Manufacturer(s): Mechanical Factory Bucharest

Mechanical Factory Bucharest Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 100mm A308 main gun, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

3. ROTEM K1 (Type 88)

대한민국 국군 Republic of Korea Armed Forces / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer(s): Hyundai ROTEM

Hyundai ROTEM Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 120mm KM256 main gun, 7.62 M60E2-1 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm K6 anti-aircraft machine gun, M60D general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

2. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1987

1987 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

1. CM-11 Brave Tiger (M48H)

玄史生 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: Taiwan

Taiwan Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers